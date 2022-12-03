There used to be no greater spectacle in cinema than the disaster movie. Often big-budget movies designed with the sole purpose of causing as much destruction as possible, these films found their characters trying to survive increasingly dangerous situations. While some of these movies would feature man-made disasters, such as buildings on fire and plane crashes, usually these films would see their stars at the mercy of the elements.

The genre is not as popular as it used to be, as superhero movies and the Transformersseries seem to have a monopoly on mass-scale destruction on the big screen. That does not stop disaster movies from being popular, however, and a recent survey on Letterboxd decided to find the best disaster movies of all time. The final list contains the usual suspects, while also offering a few surprises as its entries cover all manner of disasters.

'Titanic' (1997)

One of the most emotional blockbusters ever, Titanic takes the tale of the infamous shipwreck and uses it to tell a love story. When struggling artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) wins a ticket to board the titular ship as it voyages from England to New York, he begins a love affair with Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), a young socialite.

While the core of Titanic is the blossoming romance between Jack and Rose, it is no slouch when it comes to the impending disaster. As the ship strikes the iceberg, it is ripped apart, seeing its passengers killed in a variety of violent ways. Jack and Rose find themselves stuck in the middle of the tragedy, fighting to save both their lives and their love.

'Twister' (1996)

Set in the crazy world of storm chasers, Twister follows a team as they chase an outbreak of tornados in Oklahoma. As leader Jo (Helen Hunt) tries to keep her crew members alive during the disaster, she must also contend with her ex-husband Bill (Bill Paxton) who has arrived looking for Jo to sign their divorce papers.

Trading three-dimensional characters for dazzling special effects, Twister showcases the terrors of Mother Nature on film. Tornados are terrifying due to their unpredictable nature, and the movie utilizes that by having its titular storms rip through entire houses, sending the mangled wreckage flying at anyone unfortunate enough to be close by.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Swapping natural disasters for the revival of dinosaurs, Jurassic Park imagines a scenario where humans find themselves knocked down the food chain. When entrepreneur John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) claims to have found a way to bring back dinos, he invites a select group of specialists to his island to view the results.

Of course, things do not go as planned and soon the cloned dinosaurs are roaming the island looking for a snack. With fantastic special effects that still hold up and an all-star cast that includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park remains one of the most rewatchable films ever and one of Stephen Spielberg's best movies.

'The Impossible' (2012)

One of the best survival movies based on a true story, The Impossible is inspired by the tragic 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. When the massive tsunami strikes Thailand, a family on vacation is torn apart by the unforgiving waves. As the parents (Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor) are separated, they attempt to reunite with their three children, including Tom Holland in his film debut.

The Impossible is an extraordinary tale about the emotional devastation that real-life disasters have on families, and the extreme lengths they will go to to keep each other safe. As heartbreaking as it is hopeful, The Impossible is one of the most touching disaster movies, as it showcases the unbeatable power of the human spirit even in the worst of times.

'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Envisioning a series of natural disasters that result in the world experiencing a new Ice Age, The Day After Tomorrow stars Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal as father and son. When paleoclimatologist Jack's warnings of the impending disaster are ignored, he instead turns his attention to saving his teenage son Sam, who is trapped in the middle of the disaster.

Despite being almost twenty years old, The Day After Tomorrow's focus on the dangers of global warming remains relevant today. While it contains some notable scientific inaccuracies that have been pointed out by experts in the field, it is still one of the most thought-provoking movies in the disaster genre.

'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

One of the most popular disaster movies of all time, The Poseidon Adventure revolves around a cruise ship that is traveling from New York to Greece. When a rogue tidal wave strikes the boat during its New Year's Eve celebrations, the ship is flipped upside down. The few survivors must make their way to the surface while avoiding all manner of hazards.

The Poseidon Adventure was well-received by critics and received eight Academy Award nominations, making it one of the most nominated movies ever. Thanks to its enjoyable premise and great cast that includes Gene Hackman and Ernest Borgnine, the movie maintains a reputation as a cult film.

'Dante's Peak' (1997)

Daring to ask what would happen if James Bond and Sarah Connor had to fight a volcano, Dante's Peak stars Pierce Brosnan as a volcanologist who tries to evacuate a town after discovering a nearby volcano is about to erupt. Linda Hamilton co-stars as the mayor of the skeptical town.

While Dante's Peak offers clunky dialogue and cardboard characters, the film's main attraction of an erupting volcano lives up to the hype. The movie is at its best when everything is on fire, and Dante's Peak penchant for fiery destruction is enough for it to have attracted a cult following since its release.

'Airplane!' (1980)

Easily the funniest diaster movie, Airplane! is a parody of other films within the genre. Taking place aboard an American passenger flight, the trip is thrown into chaos as the pilots fall ill. Thus, it falls to former army pilot Ted Striker, who must overcome his fear of flying to land the plane, save the day, and win back his ex-girlfriend Elaine.

Regarded as one of the greatest comedies of all time, Airplane!'s humor still holds up over forty years later. It was highly influential in the parody genre and its influence can be felt in films such as Scary Movie, while star Leslie Nielsen would go on to headline The Naked Gun, another parody series built in the same vein.

'The Birds' (1963)

One of Alfred Hitchcock's best movies, The Birds does for the wiged creatures what Jaws did for sharks. When young socialite Melanie follows a potential suitor to his home town, she soon finds herself caught in a swarm of killer birds, who have turned homicidal and are terrorizing the residents of the town.

While its effects may look laughable today, The Birds was hailed as terrifying at release, and praised as another winner from the master of suspense. Like a lot of Hitchcock's work, the movie proved to be influential in the thriller genre, and was bestowed the highest accolade that any work of art can receive: being parodied on The Simpsons.

'The Towering Inferno' (1974)

When a group of guests congregate for the opening party of the world's tallest skyscraper, technical shortcomings lead to the partygoers being trapped in the 136-story building as it is set ablaze. As rescuers attempt to save those trapped at the top, the survivors inside most avoid the growing flames.

Like The Poseidon Adventure, The Towering Inferno was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning three of them. It was also a hit with audiences, as it was the highest-grossing movie of 1974. While its almost three-hour runtime does stretch the plot out a bit too far, it still remains an engaging and original take on the disaster genre.

