Disasters, natural or otherwise, are more common in movies than they are in TV shows. This is because it is much easier to portray a one-off event in a one-off title than to keep it going in a serial format. But that hasn't stopped TV shows from trying. In fact, many of these shows have tried and found success in the genre, portraying disaster in a way that isn't typical for television or for film.

Some of these shows are based on real events, while others are heavily fictional, but that doesn't change the fact that they're all still enjoyable in their own right, and worth every second of binge-watching. These disaster shows hook their audiences within the first few minutes and don't let go until the credits of the final episode roll, resulting in engrossing and exhilirating stories that audiences will always come back to.

10 'Revolution' (2012-2014)

Seasons: 2

Revolution shows an apocalypse like no other, as all electronic devices abruptly stop functioning and lose all power. In the 21st century, this proves to be a devastating event, as many of the things humanity relies on is powered by electricity. This sets society back about 1000 years, with the world entering a second Dark Age.

Like many similar shows, it features a group of survivors who are thrust into their predicament as the world dissolves into anarchy around them. But this comes as being a lot more interesting than others of its kind, because of its themes of technological reliance. It really causes viewers to think about the dependance society has on electricity, and how badly it would suffer if it were to all suddenly disappear. It's existential, but also thrilling in all the right ways.

9 'The Rain' (2018-2022)

Seasons: 3

The Rain sounds like it's about a larger-than-normal flood, but it's actually about a deadly pandemic. Granted, the virus is actually transmitted via rainfall, so the title of it isn't entirely misleading. This Danish series follows two siblings who emerge from a bunker six years after the pandemic to try and search for their father, who went outside one day and never returned.

It was met with good reviews, but nothing extraordinary or excellent. It does earn points for bearing a unique premise, as most movie and TV pandemics are typically transmitted by person-to-person contact. It also makes a casual thing like rainfall much more foreboding, which adds to its sense of tension and drama. The series ends on a hopeful note, and emphasizes the importance of family at the end of the world.

8 'High Water' (2022)

Seasons: 1

High Water is a Polish Netflix series that takes place during the 1997 Central European Flood, which caused over 4.5 billion US dollars worth of damage and claimed over 100 lives. It primarily affected Poland, Czechia, and Germany, but this series takes audiences to the city of Wroclaw, in Poland. The flood itself was caused by an enormous amount of rainfall in a very short period, which was not something typical for the region.

The series stars Agnieszka Żulewska as Jaśmina, a hydrologist who returns to her hometown after several years away to help deal with this unexpected crisis. Along the way, she is forced to battle the unpreparedness of local government agencies, who are doing an extremely poor job of handling such a calamity. Unfortunately, the show is kind of underrated, which is a shame given how well it was received by audiences. Regardless, it's a thrilling tale of a real crisis that is often overlooked, which it definitely deserves points for.

7 'Earthstorm' (2022)

Seasons: 1

Earthstorm is a Netflix documentary series about various natural disasters that take place all over the globe on a regular basis. This series covers everything from tornadoes to hurricanes to volcanic eruptions, told through the lens of storm chasers, along with survivors of the events and first responders, all of whom paint a harrowing picture of the gruesome scenes.

This show is a terrifying reminder of the power of mother nature--she is a cruel mistress and is not to be trifled with. The disasters on the show are not only deadly, but destructive, and place audiences into the shoes of terrified survivors as they struggle to escape certain death. In short, it helps viewers understand how these events happen and why, and what kind of power they carry with them. It's also a cautionary tale, giving viewers a harsh but true snapshot of reality.

6 'Life After People' (2009-2010)

Seasons: 2

Life After People is another documentary series, this time focusing on what the world would look like if humanity suddenly and inexplicably disappeared. The show is supported by a roster of experts and scientists, who paint a pretty vivid picture of what would happen to the planet. For one, much of Earth's plant life would overgrow into urban centers, with the planet slowly reclaiming what it has lost to human civilization.

Unfortunately, human civilization would continue to damage the environment after the people that inhabit it vanish, as there is a lot of leftover waste and infrastructure that is bound to come crashing down eventually. It's truly a fascinating series, and one that makes viewers stop and think about humanity's place on the planet, and how as much as we think we own it, it may not belong to us forever, if it even belonged to us at all.

5 'The Day of the Triffids' (1981)

Seasons: 1

The Day of the Triffids is based on a science-fiction novel of the same name by John Wyndham. In the story, a meteor shower strikes Earth, which is so bright that it causes the vast majority of the population to go blind. Luckily for protagonist Bill Masen (John Duttine), he has retained his sight on account of the fact that his eyes were bandaged from an injury during the event.

The Day of the Triffids has an interesting premise and a lot of cosmic themes, which makes it moving as well as intriguing.

Bill works on a farm for triffids, a carnivorous and poisonous flower that spread wildly if not contained. After the triffids break loose due to the crisis, they pose an even bigger threat to humanity as they begin to take over society, while the blind people living within it are powerless to stop it. It's a series full of existential pessimism, but honestly, that sort of adds to its charm. It's got an interesting premise and a lot of cosmic themes, which makes it moving as well as intriguing.

4 'Thai Cave Rescue' (2022)

Seasons: 1