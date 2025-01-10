Disney movies are chock-full of whimsical stories, from princes and princesses, to mermaids, and talking animals. But even the most cheery of Disney movies have the occasional action sequence. Some even push the boundaries of intensity and what should and should not be included in a movie made for children. There's no shortage of spectacle, either. Here are 10 of the best action sequences across Disney films. The following does not include Pixar films.

11 ‘Frozen’ (2013)

​​​​Elsa vs Soldiers

Image via Disney

In Frozen, Elsa (Idina Menzel) has long since locked herself away from society due to her powers, which she struggles to control. She lives in an ice palace of which she created, and it’s there that she finds herself cornered by soldiers who have learned of her powers. She thwarts their attacks by summoning her powers to create obstacles and weapons that fend them off. Elsa manages to survive the attack, but it’s at the price of her castle, which crumbles to the ground, of which she just barely manages to flee.

This fight is spectacular due to the visuals. It takes place in Elsa’s ice castle and it’s where we get to see her powers flourish even more. The ice she summons is vicious and threatening, yet oddly beautiful. And the scene ending with the chandelier crashing to the ground ends the battle in stunning fashion.

10 ‘Sleeping Beauty’ (1959)

Prince Philip vs. Maleficent

Image via Disney

In Sleeping Beauty Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) is put into an internal slumber by the evil Maleficent (Eleanor Audley). With the help of the Fairies, Philip (Bill Shirley) goes up against her in an attempt to save the Princess. They grant him a magic sword and shield that protects him from Maleficent’s attacks and gives him an upper hand. He manages to stab her with his sword and Maleficent, in her dragon form, plummets to her death, allowing Philip to awaken Aurora from her sleep.

This battle is one of the best because it’s intense even before Philip and Maleficent face one another. He still has to escape the castle, and encounters many threats on his way that attempt to thwart his plan. But undeniably it’s Maleficent’s dragon form that takes the cake. She’s terrifying and it seems impossible to defeat her, making it all the more satisfying when Philip succeeds.

9 ‘The Little Mermaid’ (1989)

Eric vs Ursula

Image via Disney

In The Little Mermaid, precocious young mermaid Ariel (Jodi Benson) dreams to walk amongst the humans on land, and makes a deal with an evil sea witch named Ursula (Pat Carroll) in exchange for her voice. Ariel’s father King Triton (Kenneth Mars) makes his own deal with Ursula to save Ariel and grants Ursula his powers. She grows to gigantic stature and brings on a vicious storm, trapping Ariel in the midst of it. The day is saved when Prince Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes) arrives to save Ariel and steers his ship into Ursula, destroying her and freeing Ariel of her curse.

This battle is an epic one for many reasons. Ursula’s sudden growth is terrifying, and seeing Ariel helplessly trapped in the water at Ursula's mercy is so stressful. But it’s also stunning as the storm animation adds an extra high-stakes element, lighting up the screen in hues of purple as lightning cracks around them. Ursula is one of the most vicious villains and it was so satisfying to see her be taken down after all she did.

7 ‘Mulan’ (1998)

The Avalanche

Image via Disney

Mulan tells the tale of a young woman named Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), the daughter of a warrior, who disguises herself as a man in order to take her father’s place in a war. When she and the rest of the soldiers are abused by the Huns, Mulan thwarts her fellow soldiers’ plans and takes over the cannon as the Huns rapidly approach. She aims the cannon towards the snowy mountain peak, causing an avalanche that takes out the army, and saves her own, albeit injuring herself in the process.

While this may not be the big battle from Mulan, it sticks out purely for its mass destruction. The avalanche is inescapable, and even though Mulan gets injured, and she, along with others, nearly find their demise by it as well, her sacrifice is recognized and successful in the moment. It’s also so grand, and the animation is impressive as the snow barrels toward the screen. There are a lot of scenes in Mulan that could take the prize for best battle scene, since they make up a good portion of the movie, but seeing Mulan’s efforts be praised makes the avalanche sequence one of, if not the best, of the film.

6 ‘Hercules’ (1997)

Hercules vs. Hydra

Image via Disney

Hercules tells the tale of the titular Hercules (Tate Donovan), a demigod with super strength, who must fight for his place in Mount Olympus. He ends up in a battle with the Hydra, a long-necked dragon-like creature with razor-sharp teeth. When he is swallowed by the monster all hope seems lost, but the hero uses his sword to decapitate the Hydra from the inside. Only, when the Hydra loses its head, it grows back, along with two extras, meaning Hercules’s fight is far from over. Eventually, there are multiple heads on the monster, but a rockslide manages to take the monster out, and Hercules wins out, saving the day.

Since he’s proving himself as a hero, there are a few scenes that could take the cake for the best battle in Hercules but the Hydra wins out. The design of the monster alone deserves praise, the Hydra is one of the scariest monsters due to its sheer inability to be defeated. The score also adds to the scene, as the music swells when Hercules steps out from the rubble victorious and triumphant.