With the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Walt Disney Animation Company changed the world of animation. Animated films quickly became a regular occurrence in cinema, with Disney at the forefront. Recent years notwithstanding, they have been pioneers for new evolutions of the art and have touched generations with their strong storytelling and gorgeous imagery.

An example of Disney's skills can be found in their films that focus on animal characters over humans. Disney's animators are able to give these animals amazing emotional range, making them just as dynamic as humans.

10 'The Aristocats' (1970)

In France, Duchess (Eva Gabor) lives with her children in the house of opera singer Madame Adelaide Bonfamille (Hermione Baddeley). When she decides to give her fortune to her cats when she dies, her butler, Edgar (Roddy Maude-Roxby), decides to get rid of them, so he can inherit. Fortunately, he isn't able to kill them, and the cats meet a stray named Thomas O'Malley (Phil Harris), who agrees to take them home.

The Aristocats sadly suffers from being aimed at younger audiences than Disney's usual family films. As such, its humor, characters, and writing are more simplistic than films that came before and after. It still has some catchy songs that will get stuck in your head, and Edgar is a funny villain.

9 'Dinosaur' (2000)

Aladar (D. B. Sweeney) is an Iguanodon who lives with a colony of lemurs who raised him from an egg. One day, a meteorite destroys his home, forcing Aladar and his surviving family to join a herd of wandering dinosaurs. They head to fertile nesting grounds, but thirst, predators, and a Social Darwinist leader hamper the trip.

As Disney's first fully CGI film divorced from Pixar, it could have been a lot worse. The animation looks very good for the time period, and its score by James Newton Howard is one of the best in all their films. Sadly, the story is predictable, and the characters are ruined by too much meta-humor.

8 'Bolt' (2008)

With the aid of his human partner, Penny (Miley Cyrus), a dog superhero named Bolt (John Travolta) fights against the evil Dr. Calico (Malcolm McDowell). Unknown to Bolt, he is really the star of a television show and has never been allowed off-set. After Penny is kidnapped on a cliffhanger ending, Bolt breaks free, trying to rescue her, and ends up lost in New York City.

Bolt is an underrated gem that heralded a change in Disney's 2000-era films. It tells an interesting story regarding achieving greatness while accepting one's limitations. The acting and characters are all very charming, particularly Bolt and the stray cat Mittens (Susie Essman) he befriends on his way home.

7 'The Rescuers Down Under' (1990)

Cody (Adam Ryen), a young boy in Australia, rescues a giant golden eagle named Marahute (Frank Welker) and is trusted to see the eagle's nest and eggs. On his way home, he is captured by McLeach (George C. Scott), who wants to sell the eagle. Word of his capture reaches the Rescue Aid Society, which sends agents Bernard (Bob Newhart) and Bianca (Eva Gabor) to rescue him.

The Rescuers Down Under is one of those rare sequels that is better than the original. Its animation is truly gorgeous, particularly during the flight scenes, which rang among Disney's most immersive sequences. Scott's performance is also threatening and comedic, making him one of Disney's most under-appreciated villains.

6 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' (1961)

After hooking his human, Roger (Ben Wright), up with Anita (Lisa Davis), Pongo (Rod Taylor), and Anita's dalmatian, Perdita (Cate Bauer), is expecting puppies. Unfortunately, Anita's school friend, Cruella da Vil (Betty Lou Gerson), takes an interest in the puppies when she learns about them. When Roger refuses to sell them to her, she hires two thugs to steal the puppies to make them into fur coats.

While not their most epic film, One Hundred and One Dalmatians works for what it is. It boasts some memorable side characters, ranging from Cruella's bumbling henchman to Sergeant Tibbs (David Frankham), a tabby cat who helps to rescue the puppies. Cruella has also established herself as one of Disney's best villains thanks to Gerson's performance and some master animation by Marc Davis.

5 'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

An old woman named Widow Tweed (Jeanette Nolan) finds an orphaned fox and names him Todd (Keith Mitchell and Mickey Rooney). Meanwhile, her hunter neighbor, Amos Slade (Jack Albertson), brings home a puppy named Copper (Corey Feldman and Kurt Russell) to be trained as a hunting dog. The two meet and form a friendship, but everyone tells them they will grow up to be enemies.

Given the troubled history of this film, it's amazing that it was released with its level of quality. There are a few annoying moments, like the comic relief and the film's clashing tones, but the emotional moments all hit home. Besides the tragedy of Todd and Copper's friendship, the best example is the scene where Tweed has to give Todd.

4 'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

Lady (Barbara Luddy) is a young cocker spaniel living with her owners, Jim Dear (Lee Millar) and Darling (Peggy Lee). Her life changes when her owners have a baby, and Lady is put in the care of Aunt Clara (Verna Felton), who fears she might harm the child. This leads to her getting lost in the city and meeting a streetwise stray named The Tramp (Larry Roberts).

Lady and the Tramp is one of Disney's best romantic stories. Lady and Tramp are given plenty of love and attention to their differing personalities, and the writers wisely pace out their interactions to make the romance feel all the more genuine. Backing this up are some beautiful songs, such as "Bella Notte," which plays during the iconic spaghetti dinner.

3 'Bambi' (1942)

Deep within a tranquil forest, a doe gives birth to a deer named Bambi (Bobby Stewart, Donnie Dunagan, Hardie Albright, and John Sutherland). His childhood is a happy one spent with his mother and friends, enjoying the beauty of youth. But as the months pass on, Bambi becomes aware of the dangers of the world, particularly the unseen hunter just called "Man."

Bambi is an artistic masterpiece. The animators used real animals as reference for their drawings, allowing them to move more realistically, and the watercolor backgrounds by Tyrus Wong make the forest seem all the more majestic. Its story is a bold one, with minimal anthropomorphizing of the animals, resulting in a story that feels like watching life unfold.

2 'Dumbo' (1941)

A circus elephant is born with large ears, earning him the name Dumbo. When his mother is imprisoned when she rampaged to defend him from bullies, Dumbo finds himself alone and made fun of by his fellow elephants. Fortunately, he finds a friend in a mouse named Timothy (Edward Brophy), who tries to help him become a star.

Dumbo was created to make some quick money for Bambi, yet it managed to become one of Disney's most emotional films. It's a tale of outcasts coming together to help one another overcome life's trials and turn your perceived weaknesses into strengths. Dumbo's animator, Bill Tytla, cements himself as one of Disney's best with how effortlessly he captures Dumbo's range of emotions without any dialogue.

1 'The Lion King' (1994)

Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas) is the son of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) and the future king of the Pride Lands. This earns him the ire of his uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons), who seeks the throne for himself. While Simba learns the values of being a good king, Scar makes an alliance with the hyenas to kill him and Mufasa.

Though created by Disney's B-Team while the A-Team focused on Pocahontas, The Lion King has become the highest-grossing traditional animation film. Its story is very strong, with mature themes about growing up, accepting responsibility, and learning from the past. The animators did a phenomenal job bringing the animals to life and played around with depth of field to really show off their size and power.

