It's little surprise that audiences love a good villain. They often represent a dark reflection of the hero's values and character, or fill the specific theme for the story, which allows writers and actors to go wild in bringing their evil to life. This is especially true in animation, which isn't as limited by physical restraints as live-action.

For the longest time, Disney was the undisputed master of animated villains. The depth of their villainy seemed to have no limit, as they were willing to do anything in order to further their goals, regardless of who they hurt.

10 Gaston

'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

As the best-looking man in his village, Gaston (Richard White) expects only the best woman for his bride. He sets his sights on Belle (Paige O'Hara), though she declines, and inadvertently humiliates him. This only makes Gaston more determined to have Belle as his wife.

Though Gaston doesn't begin as a villain in Beauty and the Beast, his pride causes him to do some truly despicable things to win his prize. First, he attempts to blackmail Belle into marrying him or else see her father sent to an asylum for raving about a Beast (Robby Benson). When Belle proves the Beast is real and her friend, Gaston gives in to his envy and rallies the townsfolk to kill him.

9 Cruella de Vil

'101 Dalmatians' (1961)

When her old friend Anita's (Lisa Davis) Dalmatian is expecting puppies, Cruella de Vil (Betty Lou Gerson) attempts to acquire the puppies. However, Anita's husband, Roger (Ben Wright) stonewalls her, causing her to send hired help to steal the puppies. She plans to add them to eighty-four she bought from a store to create a puppy-skin fur coat.

When you have a villain going after puppies, it's guaranteed they will be one of the most evil (and universally hated Disney characters). There's no limit to how far Cruella is willing to go to get her coat in 101 Dalmatians, even chasing them across England and nearly committing vehicular manslaughter. She's also a terrible boss and friend, regularly beating her hired help and showing no regard for Anita's house and belongings while visiting.

8 Madame Medusa

'The Rescuers' (1977)

Deep beneath the Devil's Bayou in Florida is the Devil's Eye, the largest diamond in the world. Unfortunately, the entrance to its resting place is a narrow hole that floods with the tides. To circumvent this, pawnshop owner Madame Medusa (Geraldine Page) kidnaps an orphaned girl named Penny (Michelle Stacy) and sends her down instead in The Rescuers.

Kidnapping a child to send her down a flooded cave is already pretty bad, but Medusa doesn't even try to make Penny's stay with her comfortable. She tells Penny that she is unwanted to lower her self-esteem, and if she tries to run away, Medusa sends her alligators, Brutus and Nero (Candy Candido), to bring her back. Even her own minions aren't safe from Medusa, as she will abuse repeatedly and drop them when they stop being useful.

7 The Evil Queen

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, every day, the Evil Queen (Adriana Caselotti) asks her magic mirror (Moroni Olsen) who is the fairest of them all. When the mirror says it is anyone except her, the Queen wastes no time in seeing her dead through hired help or dark magic. This includes her own stepdaughter, the kind-hearted Snow White (Lucille La Verne).

The Evil Queen was Disney's first movie villain and remains one of their most evil. When she learns Snow White survived her Huntsman (Stuart Buchanan), the Queen decides to put her into a sleeping death so that the dwarfs will bury her alive. She even takes the time to taunt the skeleton of a man who died in her dungeons of thirst.

6 Dawn Bellwether

'Zootopia' (2016)

As a little sheep in Zootopia, Dawn Bellwether (Jenny Slate) endured a life of insults and belittlement, especially from predatory animals. She eventually reached a breaking point and decided to knock the predators down a peg. Using a toxic flower called a night howler, she synthesized a drug that causes predators to go feral to spread pandemonium.

Bellwether is lacking compared to other female Disney villains in personality, but her plan is quite sinister. She has no remorse for the prejudice she is spreading, nor does she really care about elevating prey species above predators. It's all just a veil for her own selfish ambition.

5 Lady Tremaine

'Cinderella' (1950)

Following the death of her mother, Cinderella's (Ilene Woods) father married the wealthy Lady Tremaine (Eleanor Audley), only to die not too long after. Rather than comfort the child, Tremaine forced her to be subservient to her and her daughters, Drizella (Rhoda Williams) and Anastasia (Lucille Bliss). Any descent in the household is swiftly dealt with through a stern look and carefully chosen words.

Cinderella's Lady Tremaine might be a smaller-scope villain compared to others from Disney, but her cruelty to the protagonist is in a class of its own. She keeps her stepdaughter so busy that she has no social life and uses cunning and manipulation to ensure that her moments of happiness are short-lived. The worst comes when she manipulates her daughters into destroying Cinderella's dress for the royal ball.

4 Scar

'The Lion King' (1994)

As the younger brother of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones) in The Lion King, Scar (Jeremy Irons) was next in line to inherit the Pride Lands. This all changed following the birth of his nephew, Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick). This leads Scar to conspire with a pack of hyenas to kill his family in exchange for letting them into the Pride Lands.

Scar is the poster child for the decadent and unworthy king. He only wants the position because of the prestige and has little to no interest in the responsibilities of ruling, which sees the abundant Pride Lands become a barren wasteland. What's more, he is skilled at manipulation and convinced a young Simba that it was his fault his father died (one of the most emotional Disney moments), scarring the child for the rest of his life.

3 Maleficent

'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

The self-styled Mistress of all Evil, Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) lives up to her title when she learns she was not invited to the christening of Princess Aurora (Mary Costa). She curses the baby to die on her sixteenth birthday, though the good fairy Merryweather (Barbara Luddy) changes it to an enchanted sleep. Maleficent doesn't mind though, for her curse still causes misery when it inevitably happens in Sleeping Beauty.

Maleficent delights in spreading misery and drinking in the despair of her enemies. To ensure that Aurroa and her kingdom would sleep forever, she kidnaps her love, Prince Philip (Bill Shirley) but she doesn't intend to hold him forever. Rather, she'll wait until he is an old man to let him wake up Aurora, who won't age due to the magic.

2 The Coachman

'Pinocchio' (1940)

A frequent patron of the Red Lobster tavern, the Coachman (Charles Judels) is always on the lookout for misbehaving young boys. He encourages them to come to Pleasure Island, a place where they can indulge in vices like drinking, smoking, and fighting. But the more they indulge, the more they transform into donkeys.

As a secondary Disney animated villain, The Coachman's role in Pinocchio is very small, but it paints a very scary picture. The boys turned into donkeys are shipped off to circuses and salt mines, while those who can still talk are locked up for who knows how long. The worst part is that the Coachman feels justified in his actions: after all, the boys had their fun, and now they have to pay for it.

1 Claude Frollo

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Ruling Paris with an iron fist, Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) has a single-minded obsession with purging the city of Romani people in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Among his victims was a woman trying to protect her child, whom Frollo is forced to raise when he killed her on the steps of Notre Dame Cathedral. Twenty years later, he begins a crusade to find a woman named Esmeralda (Demi Moore), which sees Paris set aflame.

Frollo views himself as a tragic hero ordained by God to purge the world of sin, which he uses to justify his numerous crimes. His quest to find Esmeralda is fueled just as much by lust as his warped justice, and if he cannot have her, he will see her burn. If that wasn't bad enough, he also abuses and controls Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) by drilling into his mind that he is a monster who must keep himself isolated from society.

