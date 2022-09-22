Disney Channel may be full of family-friendly shows and films year-round, but when it comes to Halloween, the network becomes all things spooky.

While the channel has never failed to produce spooky vibes for its memorable characters, it's the Disneyshows of the 2000s that owned Halloweentime. From Zack and Cody's haunted suite to Lizzie McGuire's terrifying Day of the Dead, Disney Channel has always been a must-watch during the Halloween season.

"Night Of The Day Of The Dead" ('Lizzie McGuire')

Lizzie McGuire had plenty of notable episodes, but it also had one of the most memorable - and most terrifying - Halloween episodes in Disney Channel history.

While Lizzie's school prepares for a Halloween party, the episode follows Miranda's Hispanic heritage and celebration of the Day of the Dead. But it's during an innocent, spooky prank that things got scary as Miranda's skeleton figurines came to life and Lizzie turned into a zombie, forever haunting every young millennial viewer.

"The Ghost Of Suite 613" ('Suite Life Of Zack And Cody')

While Suite Life of Zack and Cody had an official Halloween episode in Season 3 titled "Arwinstein," it's Season 1 episode "The Ghost of Suite 613" that everyone remembers scaring them back in 2005.

When a brave Zack and a scaredy cat Cody learn of a ghost haunting a nearby suite, they enlist Maddie, London, and Esteban to help channel the spirit. In an episode full of ghosts and spiderwebs, it's Esteban's possession during the séance that made the already-scary episode absolutely horrifying.

"A Very Scary Story" ('Even Stevens')

Even Stevens somehow managed to one-up the spooky likes of Lizzie McGuire and Suite Life when they aired "A Very Scary Story."

When Louis notices something strange going on at school on Halloween, he stumbles upon his principal and his coach who have been taking eyeballs out of students and brainwashing them into following all the rules, burning the image of an eyeless Twitty and Tawny into the brains of millennials forever.

"October 31st" ('Kim Possible')

Animated series were no stranger to Halloween episodes either, with Kim Possible's "October 31st" a forever favorite.

Halloween night found Kim with an evil, metallic bracelet clung to her wrist and Monique's Halloween party on the agenda. But after lying to both Ron and her parents, Kim realizes the metallic bracelet grows with each fib, eventually covering her entire body.

"Tale Of The Haunted Firehouse" ('J.O.N.A.S.')

The Jonas Brothers' sitcom J.O.N.A.S. may not have had the longest run on Disney Channel, but it still had a pretty epic Halloween episode.

When Kevin believes there's a ghost haunting the firehouse, he gets Joe, Nick, and Stella to help him catch it, who don't believe the eldest Jonas until Nick suddenly disappears.

"Torn Between Two Hannahs" ('Hannah Montana')

It's a rite of passage for every first season of a Disney Channel show to have a Halloween episode, and Hannah Montana's was "Torn Between Two Hannahs."

This spooky episode found Miley Cyrus playing three roles as Miley's look-alike cousin Luann visits just in time for Halloween. But when Luann abducts Miley and tricks everyone into believing she's the real Hannah Montana, Miley and her friends must try and stop the villainess before she reveals Miley's secret.

"Halloween" ('Phil Of The Future')

Two seasons weren't nearly enough for the Aly Michalka and Ricky Ullman sitcom, but Phil of the Future did at least get a Halloween episode.

This episode centers around Kay Panabaker's memorable (and creepy) character Debbie, who is revealed to be an evil cyborg who is forcing everyone to bake cupcakes. When it's up to Phil and Keely to save Halloween, they plot to take down Debbie the best way they know how: eat all of her cupcakes.

"Terrifying Tales Of Recess" ('Recess')

Only 90s kids remember Recess, and only the cartoon's biggest fans remember one of its best episodes: "Terrifying Tales of Recess."

This Halloween episode told three spooky stories about the playground; the first being about Corn chip Girl eating an untested chip and turning into a werewolf. The second follows Mikey's bicycle Pegasus that comes alive after being struck by lightning, and the third and most famous tale is about the night of the living Finsters when Finsters rise from the dead and take over the school.

"Halloween" ('Wizards Of Waverly Place')

You may think every episode of Wizards of Waverly Place has the Halloween vibes considering it's about wizards, witches, and warlocks, but the Season 3 episode rightfully titled "Halloween" properly tackled the spooky holiday.

The episode follows The Russo's haunted house, which is threatened to be taken down if it's not scary enough. This prompts Alex to visit the Wizard World and bring back some real ghostly friends to spook everyone in town.

"Don't Have A Cow" ('That's So Raven')

That's So Raven had several memorable episodes in its four seasons on Disney Channel, but one of the best was Season 2's Halloween episode "Don't Have A Cow."

When meat-eater Raven and vegetarian Chelsea's Chill Grill burgers accidentally get swapped, a spell to get them invited to Alanna's Halloween party goes awry and starts turning the girls into real-life cows.

