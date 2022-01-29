Early 2000s nostalgia may be all the rage, but it was arguably the best era for Disney Channel Original Movies. From High School Musical featuring Zach Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to The Cheetah Girls featuring Raven-Symoné, the decade saw the House of Mouse perfecting its TV movie-musical format to unprecedented success. And for the films that weren’t musicals, the network began cleverly employing their stable of pop stars to create original songs for the soundtracks.

A defining feature of the era was the music videos that would mix scenes from the movie with songs from the soundtrack, the most memorable of which are still cherished as timeless classics to this day. DCOM anthems were the soundtrack for many a childhood – below, we rank the best tunes from the early 2000s era.

11. "On the Ride" by Aly & AJ (Cow Belles)

Truthfully, Aly and AJ Michalka were the backbone of the Disney Channel in the early aughts. Lots of Disney actors were cultivated into pop stars, but the Michalka sisters were (and are!) genuinely talented musicians. So not only did they hold it down on the acting side (particularly Aly with Phil of the Future), but the talented songwriters were also featured all over the network on the Disneymania albums, DCOM soundtracks, and their own albums. "On the Ride" is a great song on its own, but the sisterhood/friendship anthem is particularly special because it was featured in Cow Belles, the only acting project the sisters starred in together during their successful Disney days.

10. "One and the Same" by Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato (Princess Protection Program)

If there’s one thing the Disney Channel loved, it was a crossover event -- and we as an audience ate it up every time. This song would have been iconic simply for featuring two of the channel’s biggest stars at the height of their tween powers. The House of Mouse had already been fostering both Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato’s pop careers (a prudent move, given their post-Disney success). But this wasn’t just a random pairing of stars from two of the channel’s sitcoms: the duo were genuine, self-proclaimed BFFs. Princess Protection Program wasn’t necessarily the top DCOM of the era, but its charm was that the pals seemed to genuinely be having a lot of fun together. Similarly, even though the lyrics to "One and the Same" may have been a little cheesy, the sentiment came across as sincere.

9. "The Galaxy Is Ours" by Proto Zoa (Zenon: The Zequel)

Before the Disney Channel synergy strategy of growing their own pop stars kicked in, there was Proto Zoa. He didn’t just set the tone for DCOM anthems, but seemingly for the pop industry itself -- watching the movies now, his sound and style seem perfectly suited to a Charli XCX collab. The futuristic superstar was crucial to both the plot and the soundtrack of the original Zenon film; in all honesty, "Supernova Girl" might be the more iconic song, but it just missed the cut as it was released in 1999. That said, "The Galaxy Is Ours" is a worthy successor, and just as precedent setting as its predecessor (the Zenon: the Zequel was actually the first DCOM sequel, so this song was the first of many DCOM follow-up anthems).

8. "Push it to the Limit" by Corbin Bleu (Jump In!)

"Push it to the Limit" would have fit in perfectly on any of the High School Musical soundtracks, which is a compliment. But this was a Corbin Bleu solo endeavor to go with his first post-HSM outing, Jump In! (in which he starred alongside Keke Palmer). The propulsive sound and repetitive chorus were a perfect match for the athletic film, a perfectly designed training montage tune if there ever was one. Plus, it was a bona fide earworm guaranteed to get stuck in your head if you caught the music video playing continually during the channel’s commercial breaks around the time of its release. A winning combo all around.

7. "Rush" by Aly & AJ (Twitches)

Call this a Sister, Sister, Sister, Sister situation. Twitches starred famous twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, so it’s only right that the soundtrack featured the Disney Channel’s other dynamic sister duo, Aly & AJ. "Rush" went a lot harder than your typical poppy DCOM fare, and solidified them as the network’s reigning rocker chicks (at least until Demi Lovato hit the scene). It also foreshadowed the edgier music they would make in the future, like the timeless bop "Potential Breakup Song." Bonus fun fact: the music video for "Rush" was directed by Marc Webb, future director of 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man.

6. "Outside Looking In" by Jordan Pruitt (Read It and Weep)

Speaking of sisters… Read It and Weep was a vehicle for yet another sister set, Danielle and Kay Panabaker. Admittedly, this was not the most memorable DCOM, but it did deliver us the era’s number one sad girl anthem, "Outside Looking In." Jordan Pruitt wasn’t one of Disney’s actor-singers, but she appeared on a few of the network’s soundtracks (including Jump In!) and toured with a number of their other acts, including Lovato, The Jonas Brothers, and The Cheetah Girls. But her biggest impact on the Disney scene was definitely this heartfelt ballad about loneliness and bullying that probably outlasted the impact of its DCOM source material.

5. "Gotta Go My Own Way" by Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical 2)

The HSM sequel definitely met the high bar of musical expectations. There are a lot of tunes on the soundtrack that could have made the list, including summertime hit "What Time Is It," the tender climactic duet "You Are the Music in Me," modern camp classic "Fabulous" or the ultra-memeable "Bet on It." However, "Gotta Go My Own Way" was perhaps Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella’s (Vanessa Hudgens) best angsty moment across the entire trilogy. It has just the right amount of earnestness and melodrama (giving back the "T" necklace? Chills!). No emotional breakup duet has ever been sung so passionately in front of a mom’s waiting minivan before or since.

4. "This Is Me" by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas (Camp Rock)

Disney Channel had perfected the musical format by the time Camp Rock rolled around, but we still have to acknowledge the lightning-in-a-bottle magic that produced this major moment in DCOM anthem history. Putting the Jonas Brothers in a musical was a no-brainer, but Lovato was a relative unknown when this movie introduced us to their huge voice. From the undeniable chemistry between Lovato and Joe Jonas, the stellar vocal performance, the relatable, scream-along-in-your-car quality lyrics, and the perfect deployment of this tune at the climax of the film, "This Is Me" was a surefire hit from the very start.

3. "Strut" by the Cheetah Girls (Cheetah Girls 2)

The Cheetah Girls 2 was slightly different from its predecessor: instead of karaoke-type musical numbers (where the girl group performed in mostly natural, logical settings), this was a genuine musical where people might just burst into song at any moment. That’s the case with "Strut," in which the girls randomly burst into song on the streets of Barcelona. The tune totally fits the ethos of the Cheetah Girls, but it also set the tone for the movie that a musical number could happen at any moment. And, of course, it’s a certified banger.

2. "Breaking Free" by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical)

1. "Cheetah Sisters" by the Cheetah Girls (The Cheetah Girls)

HSM might be the defining DCOM musical, but The Cheetah Girls did it first and best. The film is full of hits -- even the "All Around the World" song is an earworm. There are so many gems to choose from on this soundtrack that it’s simply an embarrassment of riches, but the top spot has to go to "Cheetah Sisters." It’s the girl group’s calling card, their defining moment, and the show-stopping final number of the movie. The song is danceable, sassy, and a ton of fun. To this day, fans are still seeking out matching, colorful cheetah print jumpsuits to recreate this iconic moment. It’s definitely the best DCOM anthem of the era… and probably of all time!

