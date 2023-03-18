It is well known among Disney Channel viewers that their current programming cannot compete with the so-called "Classic Disney" shows. Disney Channel, which debuted in 1983, has played a significant role in the lives of many preteens, teens, and families with sitcoms and programs that focus on teen difficulties, family issues, and friendship issues.

Yet, it wasn't until the late 1990s and the early 2000s that these Disney original series started to gain a devoted following across all age groups. Thus, none of the series from this decade can displace these programs as major landmarks in the history of the network. These Original Disney shows, which span every genre from animated action to sci-fi, will undoubtedly bring back some fond memories for die-hard Disney fans.

10 Lizzie McGuire (2001 - 2004)

Lizzie McGuire follows the titular character, played by Hilary Duff, a teenager who learns to navigate the social and personal challenges of her adolescence through her caustic animated alter ego who helps to express her true feelings and opinions.

When it comes to the Original Disney Sitcom, Lizzie McGuire is always the first that comes to mind. The sitcom stands out due to its relevant plots such as shopping for your first bra or struggling to buy fashionable new jeans as well as Lizzie's vibrant inner monologue. Moreover, the portrayal of friendship in the show is really uplifting and realistic, providing the audience with a clear understanding of what it means for both boys and girls to mature.

9 Even Stevens (2000 - 2003)

Even Stevens centers on the conflicting personalities of Ren (Christy Carlson Romano) and Louis (Shia LaBeouf), two of the Stevens family's youngest children, and chronicles their lives as a suburban family in Sacramento, California.

Even Stevens, fronted by Shia LaBeouf, was never afraid to go all out for its nonstop stream of quips and puns. The program's one of the big names from the Disney Channel in the 2000s that instantly evokes nostalgia among ardent Disney fans. Also, Even Stevens provides viewers with interesting life facts, including the year that humans first went to the moon.

8 That's So Raven (2003 - 2007)

That’s So Raven follows a high school student Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) who has a hidden psychic talent that enables her to see brief glimpses of the future. However, she frequently makes mistakes in judgment based on what she observes, which puts her, her friends, and her family in trouble.

The show’s humor is for everyone, and it offers a pleasant diversion from harsh reality and innuendo. Moreover, among a long list of Disney's humorous fare, That’s So Raven stands out as an offbeat, hilarious standout along with numerous memorable guest star appearances. It’s also one of a few rare Disney Channel shows to get a sequel with Raven’s Home premiered in 2017, continuing where its predecessor left off.

7 Kim Possible (2002 - 2007)

Taking place in the town of Middleton in the United States, Kim Possible follows the titular character, (voiced by Christy Carlson Romano), a talented high school student who regularly fights crime with the help of her best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable (voiced by Will Friedle) and Rufus (voiced by Nancy Cartwright), his pet naked mole rat.

Kim Possible is a Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Alias hybrid television program that was entertaining, action-packed and adored by viewers. Fans of the show have a good time watching the gang's consistently entertaining adventures even if the show doesn't offer its target audience many educational benefits.

6 Hannah Montana (2006 - 2011)

Hannah Montana follows Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), a teenage girl leading a double life as the well-known pop singer Hannah Montana, a persona she created in order to preserve her privacy and lead a regular adolescent life.

Hannah Montana was a genuine phenomenon with nearly 100 episodes, tours, merchandise, guest stars, and catching yet meaningful songs. Since the show is full of hilarious and engaging moments, viewers can choose any of the already-aired episodes to start watching. Moreover, the show established Cyrus and provided her with a platform on which to showcase her comedic prowess and incredible voice.

5 The Proud Family (2001 - 2005)

The Proud Family follows Penny Proud's (voiced by Kyla Pratt) misadventures and experiences as she tries to make her way through her teenage years with her eccentric extended family and her troublemaking friends, who frequently land her in hot water.

Because it was the first animated Disney Channel Original Series, several aspects were exaggerated to absurd levels, as in the absurdly gigantic Suga Mama. Above all else, though, it was a heartwarming story about a family enduring hardships together. The show also features a number of memorable songs, particularly the theme one.

4 Phil of the Future (2004 - 2006)

Phil of the Future follows Phil (Ricky Ullman), the oldest child in a normal family from the future who becomes stranded in the early 21st Century after their time machine malfunctions. The misfortunes that come with this new life and their attempts to fit in become the norm.

The show featured many topical, entertaining, and quirky themes as well as family values that were very accessible to teens and preteens of the period. Phil of the Future also offers younger viewers an enjoyable, unthreatening introduction to science fiction.

3 Wizards of Waverly Place (2007 - 2012)

Wizards of Waverly Place follows a young wizard, Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), who receives training from her former wizard father alongside her siblings Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin), who also possess magical talents. The siblings are prepared for battle knowing that they would eventually compete for sole control of their family's power.

This program featured teen wizards, which is sure to appeal to timely Harry Potter fans, was actually humorous, and it establishes Selena Gomez as a household name. Additionally, the consistency of the program made it unforgettable as well as its eccentric supporting cast such as the amusing Russo parents also contributed to its uniqueness.

2 The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005 - 2008)

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody follows the titular 12-year-old twin brothers, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who reside at Boston’s opulent Tipton Hotel where their mother, Carey (Kim Rhodes), sings and performs in the hotel lounge. Together with the hotel staff and the hotel owner's teenage daughter London Tipton (Brenda Song), the identical twins frequently get into mischief at their home.

Plenty of fun and the program is also packed with familial and educational value that is appropriate for adults in addition to their target audience of children. The show delicately conveys through jokes and comedy the difficulties of being a single mother and how young people can make money.

1 Sonny with a Chance (2009 - 2011)

Sonny with a Chance follows the titular character, played by Demi Lovato, a happy and driven fifteen-year-old from Wisconsin who has found popularity online by posting humorous videos. She relocates to Hollywood, Los Angeles, where she joins the cast of the acclaimed teen sketch comedy series So Random! after being discovered during a countrywide casting call.

The show subtly incorporates some of the unpleasant realities of the showbiz industry with humor and jokes, even if it shields its young audience from them. Additionally, Sonny with a Chance's supporting characters are hilarious, realistic, and exceptionally well-written for a sitcom; they avoid clichés but stand out on their own.

