Following the success of Disney's 2010 live-action quasi-sequel Alice in Wonderland, the studio has taken to remaking its most beloved animated classics as live-action movies. The peak of this strategy came between 2016 and 2019 when the live-action versions of The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King grossed over a billion at the box office. Reviews were always solid, if not necessarily impressive, but they were good enough to justify more live-action efforts. Since the pandemic, however, the Disney live-actions have pretty much fallen out of favor, becoming increasingly soulless and far less successful. It's a shame because the best Disney live-action adaptation came in 2021.

Craig Gillespie's Cruella stars two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone as Estella Miller, a promising fashion designer who starts a vendetta against her former idol, fashion mogul Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). The film is a truly inspired take on Cruella de Vil's origin story that benefits from a pair of incredible performances, lush production values, and a genuine feeling of freshness lacking from other Disney live-action efforts. It's by far the best of the bunch, achieving great heights by embracing the unconventional and being as original as its titular character. This list will discuss the main reasons why Cruella succeeds where other live-actions fail, proving that a classic story can be reinvented for modern audiences.