In the aftermath of the well-received release of the highly anticipated summer hit The Little Mermaid – starring the undoubtedly talented Halle Bailey – audiences of all ages may want to immerse themselves in the bittersweet, ever-growing world of Disney live actions.

While some members of the audience do not see a solid reason why the stories we all know and love are being told over and over again, others can't help showcasing their excitement over their favorite characters stepping onto the big screen once more. From Beauty and the Beast to The Jungle Book, these are some of Reddit's favorite Disney live-action adaptations.

10 'Beauty and the Beast' (2017)

Emma Watson steps into the shoes of the beloved Disney princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast. Like the iconic tale and animated movie, the 2017 remake focuses on the aftermath of the protagonist's abduction by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its castle. In the meantime, the curious Belle befriends the castle's enchanted staff.

Although the cast of Bill Condon-directed film is appealing, what stands out the most about it is arguably its visuals. According to MajesticMongoose, it is a "really magical movie." Still, the consensus about Beauty and the Beast on the platform is quite divisive, as some also believe it is one of the weakest Disney remakes out there (at least according to Strong_Trifle_957, who says the mentioned title is the "worst" in their list).

9 'Dumbo' (2019)

Award-winning director Tim Burton's take on everyone's favorite elephant story – one of the earliest Disney animated classics – wasn't as well received as everyone hoped it would be, but it makes for an enjoyable time. The film retells the tale of young Dumbo: While his oversized ears make him the star of the circus, enabling him to fly, they are also the subject of discrimination.

Sending out messages on prejudice and bullying, and promoting the discussion on animal rights, Dumbo provides audiences with a powerful narrative. "At least it tried to shake things up a little bit and do something slightly different," a now-deleted Reddit user explained what makes the film stand out from the others. "Dumbo is the only one I've seen that seemed to have an idea in adaptation," ghostofjo wrote in a different comment.

8 'Aladdin' (2019)

Adapted from the 1992 animated film of the same name, Aladdin stars Mena Massoud, Will Smith, and Naomi Scott. It invites viewers on a radiant journey, even it its visual effects fall short of expectations. Nevertheless, the 2019 movie still manages to capture the love story between Aladdin and Jasmine and the characters' misadventures.

It seems that while the expectations for Aladdin were initially low, the Guy Ritchie film actually ended up surprising some viewers. "I thought the Aladdin remake was going to be terrible but I ended up enjoying it," Moviefan2017 said, highlighting the great cast and well-executed songs. "Still not as good as the animated film but still fun watching it."

7 'Maleficent' (2014)

Based on the evil fairy godmother character in Charles Perrault's iconic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, which was later turned into an animated Disney film, Maleficent is a fantasy adventure movie that centers on the unforgettable Disney antagonist of the iconic tale. In the 2014 feature, Maleficient is the fierce protector of her forest kingdom, and Aurora (Elle Fanning), whom she cursed as a young child, holds the key to eternal peace.

"That movie really surprised me," DarkReviewer2013 commented when asked which is their favorite Disney live-action remake. According to the user, Angelina Jolie-led film is considered to be "superb," with the story going "in a very different direction" from what audiences were expecting.

6 '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' (1954)

Jules Verne's classic is strikingly brought to life in this 1954 adaptation, which is considered one of Disney's finest adventure fantasies today. The Reddit pick 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is set in 1866 and illustrates an expedition in search of a giant sea monster with shocking results.

Even after all these years, the iconic American science fiction adventure film directed by Richard Fleischer remains a fan favorite on the platform. "Almost 70 years old now and still holds up," willzyx55 could not help praising the movie which endures an exciting, enthralling, and vivid tale worth checking.

5 'Christopher Robin' (2018)

According to a great number of enthusiasts on the platform, Christopher Robin is definitely among the best Disney live-action adaptations. The 2018 feature is based on A.A. Milne's stories and their animated counterparts, focusing on Ewan McGregor's titular character and his childhood friend, Winnie-the-Pooh. The two embark on a fun quest to find the rest of his friends.

"Well I do like the Christopher Robin movie which is kind of right in my lane admittedly," Aitoroketto wrote. While the film differs quite a bit from its source material, that seems to be the exact reason why users love it. Kylon1138, for instance, reveals that what makes Marc Forster's work great is that "it’s actually a new story and not a shot for shot/song for song remake."

4 'Cruella' (2021)

As the title suggests, Cruella provides audiences with the origin story of 101 Dalmatians' evil antagonist. Featuring superb costume design and a great soundtrack, the 2021 film, which stars Emma Stone and illustrates the early days of the fashionable Cruella de Vile, is assuredly a fan favorite.

With equally great acting and a score to match, Cruella is very likely to surprise some viewers. Mattysmwift, for instance, wrote that while the film initially did not strike them as one of the best, it certainly lingered on their mind for a while. "I keep thinking about the outfits in the movie especially," they said. "Love to see the Emma’s chew scenery while classic rock bangers blast out the speakers," vapourlomo also shared their opinion.

3 'Pete's Dragon' (2016)

As it turns out, this remake of the 1977 Disney film of the same name counts many admirers on the website. Pete's Dragon centers on the adventures of a 10-year-old orphan (Oakes Fegley) and his giant and friendly dragon named Elliott.

According to lizzpop2003, the issue with this great 2016 adaptation is that it was overshadowed by a much bigger film in the year it came out. "[Pete's Dragon] was pretty excellent but unfortunately was kind of eclipsed by Jungle Book that same year," they said. In a reply, a Reddit user added that the remake is "much better than the original."

2 'Cinderella' (2015)

Based on Charles Perrault's story of the same name, which also originated an animated feature (and is generally the most remade story of all time), Cinderella follows the kind Ella as she finds herself at the mercy of her stepmother when her father dies – until she gets an invitation to a palace ball, giving her hope that she might reunite with a handsome stranger (Richard Madden).

Starring Lily James as the treasured Cinderella, this well-cast film surely cast a spell on viewers. ChrisCinema, for one, believes that one thing the film did right is the way it "developed the romance between her and the Prince more strongly than in the original." On a different post, a Redditor added that the movie was "an absolute delight," especially considering that the cartoon was "not that great."

1 'The Jungle Book' (2016)

Led by Neel Sethi, the story follows Mowgli, who was raised by a family of wolves, as the young boy goes on an unforgettable adventure and meets a group of jungle animals (voiced by an ensemble cast including Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Kingsley, and Bill Murray), learning some valuable lessons and discovering a little bit more about himself along the way.

Objectively the best of the bunch so far, The Jungle Book is said to be a remake that actually improves upon its source material. As a Redditor put it, it is "one of the few that paid homage to the original while actually doing something semi-different with it." Additionally, the charming film was also very pleasing to the eye: "Unlike the other 'live' action remakes, it felt a little more stylized," MelodyMaster5656 wrote.

