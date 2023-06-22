For many people, the animated cataloge of the Walt Disney Corporation were some of the first movies they grew up with. Since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs first aired in 1937, they have inspired, entertained, and touched many generations with the power of their writing, character, animation, and music. Chances are, these movies will continue to be loved years in the future.

For many, the climax is the best part of the film, especially when it showcases the hero and villain in a final showdown. Fortunately, Disney consistently brings out their A-game to make immersive and action-packed climaxes.

10 'Robin Hood' - (1973)

In order to lure Robin Hood (Brian Bedford) into a trap, Prince John (Peter Ustinov) prepares to hang the captive Friar Tuck (Andy Devine). Robin and Little John (Phil Harris) infiltrate John's castle, both to free Tuck and the other captives and to rob the royal treasury. Once Sir Hiss (Terry-Thomas) spots Robin, all hell breaks loose, and it turns into a frantic race for survival.

The contrast in this climax is staggering: the first half is slow and methodical, with minimal dialogue and long periods of silence. But once the alarm is sounded, it feels like there's a guard around every corner, forcing Robin and his friends to adapt on the fly. It ends with the Sheriff of Nottingham (Pat Buttram) attacking Robin with a torch, which adds a roaring blaze on top of everything else.

9 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' - (1937)

While the seven dwarfs are heading to work, the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) tricks Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) into eating a poisoned apple and fall into sleeping death. However, the woodland animals are able to warn the dwarfs and give them a ride back to the cottage. They chase the Queen up the mountain as a sudden thunderstorm rages.

Emotions run high all throughout, from the fear on the Queen's face that gives way to fury as she loosens a boulder, to the hatred on the normally friendly dwarf's faces. Just as the queen is about to crush them, a lightning bolt sends her plummeting to her death with a bloodcurdling scream. What follows is an eerie stillness as two vultures who had been following the Queen begin to circle her corpse.

8 'Tarzan' - (1999)

After Clayton (Brian Blessed) traps Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn) and the Porters on his hip, he and his men begin to capture Tarzan's gorilla family. Although they are able to break free and attack Clayton's men, the silverback, Kerchak (Lance Henriksen) is shot by the hunter. He then faces off against Tarzan in a tense showdown in the treetops.

This sequence makes great use of lightning flashes to illuminate the dark canopy, which accentuates Clayton's fall from civil Englishman to murderous beast. So obsessed is he with killing Tarzan that he ends up cutting a tangle of vines supporting him, sending him plummeting to his death via hanging. They even use one last lightning flash to show his corpse swaying in the tree.

7 'The Great Mouse Detective' - (1986)

With his plans thwarted by Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham), Professor Ratigan (Vincent Price) takes to the air with a kidnapped Olivia Flaversham (Susanne Pollatschek). Basil and Dr. Dawson (Val Bettin) give chase in a makeshift air balloon, which leads them to a showdown on the gears of Big Ben. Though Basil is able to rescue Olivia, Ratigan gives in to his anger.

The climax stars on Big Ben's gears, created with early CGI, which lends itself to dynamic camera angles. From there, it transitions to the outside, where Ratigan savagely claws and smacks Basil around. Though there's no blood, the strikes and musical ques really emphasize the strength of the blows and the depths of Ratigan's madness.

6 'Aladdin' - (1992)

With the help of his magic carpet, Aladdin (Scott Weinger) escapes the arctic and returns to Agrabah to stop the evil sorcerer, Jafar (Jonathan Freeman). His plan is a simple one: steal back the Genie's (Robin Williams) lamp and use his final wish to stop Jafar. Unfortunately, Jafar spots him before he can, and demonstrates his new magical powers.

Jafar really lives up to his title of the world's most powerful sorcerer. He performs various spells, each accompanied by a fitting pun, before transforming himself into a massive cobra. The animation is fast-paced all throughout, and the dark-red lighting makes it feel like Aladdin is fighting the Devil himself.

5 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' - (1996)

As Judge Clauld Frollo (Tony Jay) prepares to burn Esmerelda (Demi Moore), Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) finally finds the strength to stand up to his foster father and rescue her. He defends Notre Dame Cathedral from Frollo's men, pouring steel upon the streets to set Paris aflame. However, Frollow will not be denied and pursues them with murderous intent.

The burning streets of Paris make this climax feel like it takes place in Hell itself. The animations pulled no punches, giving us amazing camera angles to show off the size and scale of Notre Dame, and fantastic character moments from the hero and villain. Quasi spares Frollow when he has a chance to kill him, showcasing his humanity, while Frollo ends up damned by rejecting his.

4 'Beauty and the Beast' - (1991)

To have Belle (Paige OHara) all for himself, Gaston (Richard White) rallies the townsfolk to kill the Beast (Robby Benson). Upon arrival, the castle's servants are able to launch a successful counter-offensive and defeat the townsfolk. Gaston manages to slip away and fights the Beast, still disheartened from letting Belle go.

At first, Beast is too saddened to fight back and almost seems to accept death. This changes when Belle arrives on the scene, leading to one of the best second winds in all cinema. The battle makes great use of the environment for back and forth between the combatants and ends with the Beast completing his arc by choosing mercy over violence.

3 'The Little Mermaid' - (1989)

To release Ariel (Jodi Benson) from her contract with Ursula (Pat Carroll), King Triton (Kenneth Mars), takes her place as a polyp, granting Ursula control over the sea. Prince Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes) arrives to rescue Ariel, and in the struggle, Ursula's moray eels, Flotsam and Jetsam (Paddi Edwards) are killed. Enraged, Urussla grows to a gigantic size and summons a storm.

This climax is one of Disney's best for its sense of scale. The storm, plus Ursula's size, gives an overwhelming sense of helplessness to the heroes, especially when they get separated and Ariel is trapped in the eye of the storm. Fortunately, Eric steers a wrecked ship into Ursula, giving us one of Disney's most epic and satisfying deaths.

2 'The Lion King' - (1994)

After speaking to the spirit of his father, Simba (Matthew Broderick) departs with his friends Nala (Moira Kelly), Timone (Nathan Lane), and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella) to retake Pride Rock from his uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons). At first, his presence inspires hope among the lionesses, but Scar has an army of hyenas loyal to him. Plus, he still knows how to manipulate Simba's emotions over his father's death.

This climax starts off as a psychological battle before exploding into a lion vs hyena brawl. A random lightning strike soon adds a backdrop of a raging inferno, bathing both combatants in hues of red and orange, before it ends with a slow-motion duel between uncle and nephew. Along with the great visuals, it sees Simba's character arc come to a close and Scar receives his just rewards from his former underlings.

1 'Sleeping Beauty' - (1959)

To free princess Aurora (Mary Costa) and her castle from deathless sleep, the good fairies Flora (Verna Felton), Fauna (Barbara Jo Allen), and Merryweather (Barbara Luddy) infiltrate Maleficent's (Eleanor Audley) castle to rescue Prince Philip (Bill Shirley). They are able to free him and grant him a magic sword and shield. Unfortunately, Maleficent's raven, Diablo, spots them and alerts the guards.

Philip's flight from the Forbidden Mountain has the perfect level of escalating tension. Around every corner is a new obstacle to face until it climaxes with Maleficent channeling the powers of Hell to become a dragon. If that wasn't badass enough, the sound effects for Maleficent's fire breath came from an actual flamethrower.

