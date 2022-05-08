Someone should come up with a holiday that's just about celebrating moms imho.

Disney films are known for bringing some fairly atypical family units to the big screen, and more often than not, they do it with sensitivity and compassion at the forefront. Some characters have both parents, some characters have neither; some characters have just a dad, and some characters have the best moms.

RELATED: Most Powerful Moms In The MCU Universe

While some movies are all about Dad, some put the motherly love first and foremost to help form beloved characters into who and what they grow up to be. From human mothers to animals mums; from moms of teacups to moms of mermaids; from mother figures to literal super moms, Disney continues to nail the mom game.

Mrs. Davis (Toy Story)

Mrs. Davis is only a voice and shoes when she's introduced in Toy Story, but throughout the film and the following two sequels, she proves to be a loving single mother to Andy and Molly.

RELATED: Every 'Toy Story' Easter Egg In The 'Lightyear' Trailers

Not only did she get her kids a puppy for Christmas and lock Woody up in the safe to keep him from accidentally being sold at the yard in Toy Story 2, but she grieves in Toy Story 3 for Andy moving out and going to college, making sure her son keeps his beloved toys despite growing up.

Nani (Lilo And Stitch)

While this one may not be a birth mother, as the only parental figure left in Lilo's life (until Jumba and Pleakley move in, anyway), Nani is as much of a mom to Lilo as anyone.

Sure, Nani and Lilo often fight like sisters — slamming doors and slobbering on each other — Nani spends the entire movie searching for a job just so she can continue supporting Lilo, works with aliens to rescue her from Gantu, then lets her keep the dog who is actually a walking, talking alien.

Helen Parr (The Incredibles)

Helen Parr gives a whole new meaning to the term "super mom," managing to take care of three kids while also not leaving the saving the world to the men.

Helen typically uses her Elastigirl powers to separate the fighting kids and force some peace, then later literally saves Dash's and Violet's lives when the three of them crash-land into the water.

Kanga (Winnie The Pooh)

Of all the Disney animal moms, Kanga has got to be the sweetest, caring for her little joey named Roo on their many adventures around 100 Acre Wood.

RELATED: Children's Book Adaptations to Rewatch With The Kids

In all the Winnie the Pooh movies, Kanga can usually be seen protecting Roo, despite his adventurous nature, always up for joining Winnie, Piglet, and the gang on their quests to find honeypots, Tiggers, or Heffalumps.

Queen Elinor (Brave)

Queen Elinor has a lot on her plate in Brave, being the queen of the Scottish kingdom DunBroch while also mothering a rebellious teenage daughter and three young, mischievous triplet boys.

Sure Elinor lost her temper with Merida occasionally — dragging her into the tapestry room of their castle and throwing her daughter's bow into the raging fireplace — but she handles being magically turned into a bear at the hands of Merida extremely well, making for a happy ending for the mother-daughter duo.

Mrs. Potts (Beauty And The Beast)

Whether in human form or teacup form, Mrs. Potts exudes her motherly instincts to her teacup son Chip, as well as the new soon-to-be princess in the castle, Belle.

Mrs. Potts often uses her wise words and an endless supply of tea to comfort those in the castle, while also using her beverage for defending their home, pouring hot tea on the villagers who attempt to invade the castle to capture Beast.

Ming Lee (Turning Red)

Mei's mother Ming plays a major role in Mei's growing up throughout Turning Red, only wanting the best for her daughter when she tries to hide her strange, inherited condition of transforming into a big, red panda.

And even though Ming can be incredibly overbearing and flat out embarrassing when she dragged Mei to the mini-mart and showed the cute boy behind the counter Mei's secret drawings of him, she's also some serious mom goals for the way she so nonchalantly talks menstruation with her daughter and offers her every type of pad in existence.

Chicha (Emperor's New Groove)

An underrated mom from an underrated movie, Chicha from Emperor's New Groove cooks, cleans and tends to her children, Chaca, Tipo, Yupi and her unborn, as well as newcomer Kuzco.

RELATED: 'The Little Mermaid Live-Action' Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before

While only a side character in the film, Chicha proves to be a wonderful mother to her children, letting the children stay up to see their father come home from work and then remeasuring Tipo, who hopes to have grown from just five minutes prior, and this time counts his risen hair, so he looks just a tad taller.

Kala (Tarzan)

Kala is as strong as Disney mothers get, pushing through the death of her gorilla son and eventually becoming the adoptive mother of human child Tarzan.

Not only does Kala save Tarzan from being killed by a leopard alongside his late parents, but raises Tarzan into a young man. And when Tarzan chooses to leave the jungle with the girl he loves, Kala puts her son first and accepts his decision, letting him know he will always be in her heart.

Ariel (The Little Mermaid II: Return To The Sea)

While Ariel was once a daughter that did anything but listen to her father in The Little Mermaid, come the film's sequel, it's her turn to reprimand her daughter.

In The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, Ariel is the mother of 12-year-old Melody, who is just as spunky and adventurous as her mom once was. And although being kept in the dark frustrates Melody to the point that she runs away under the sea, Ariel had the best intentions when she kept her daughter's mermaid heritage from her in order to keep her safe from Ursula's revengeful sister.

NEXT: Most Anticipated New Disney Movies Releasing in 2022

'Bullet Train': Trailer, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ashley Amber (67 Articles Published) Ashley Amber is a 27-year-old writer and author. Ashley independently published a novelette series in the genre of fantasy/romance, with a third book in the works. She made her poetry debut in 2021, published in an LGBTQIA+ anthology by InkFeathers Publishing, for which she also had the honor of writing the back cover blurb. Aside from books and poetry, Ashley has worked as a pop culture writer and blogger for numerous blogs, most notably MJ's Big Blog and Collider. When she's not writing, you can find Ashley on Youtube where she make videos about her writer's life and author journey. More From Ashley Amber

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe