There is one era of Disney’s output (1970-1988) that is often overlooked and described as ‘the dark age,’ referring to when Walt Disney Pictures was trying to follow in Walt Disney’s footsteps after his death. It was an experimental era that tried out new ideas and even went into PG territory following 1979’s The Black Hole to draw in a teenage audience. There are underrated gems released during this era, both from the animated legacy and live-action. There are a few of these to explore on Disney +, however, some have yet to be available most notably The Watcher in the Woods, Condorman, and Something Wicked This Way Comes.

'The Aristocats' (1970)

The first animation released in this era was the last to be approved by Walt Disney. It tells the story of cats living in an aristocratic household in Paris. The cats are then kidnapped and thrown out into the countryside by a jealous butler after the cats receive a fortune in their owner’s will.

The cats meet colorful characters including a flirty male cat, two dim-witted dogs, and a groovy band. There’s lots of physical comedy and amusing set pieces, particularly with the band. It’s also to bed noted there is one brief yet awful stereotype of one band member imitating a Chinese person hence there’s a warning on Disney +. Regardless it’s an interesting movie to watch particularly for those interested in the Bronze Age.

'Bedknobs and Broomsticks' (1971)

Three children live with Miss Price, a practicing witch (Angela Lansbury) during World War II. They journey on a magical bed to uncover a spell that can bring inanimate objects to life with the help of the witch’s headmaster, Emelius (David Tomilson). Meanwhile, the Nazis invade England, and only magic can save the country.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is comparable to Mary Poppins in blending live-action and animated worlds. While the animated segment is only a small portion of the film, it’s still a very amusing sequence having cartoon animals play football. At the same time, Emelius is trampled in a cartoonish way. The songs aren’t the most recognizable in the history of Disney movies, but it sure is an entertaining watch.

'Robin Hood' (1973)

Robin Hood is one of the more action-packed and comedic of Disney’s animated films delivering a highly entertaining retelling of the Robin Hood story using Disney’s animated characters. It also features some great songs from the Rooster played by Roger Miller.

The character designs look familiar, with many appearing to be reused from The Artistocats. Also, Little John looks remarkably similar to Baloo from The Jungle Book. Whether intentional or not, it feels like a Disney all-star cast of characters playing parts – much like how they do it with the Muppets in Muppets Christmas Carol and Treasure Island.

'Pete’s Dragon' (1977)

Pete is an orphan who arrives at Passamaquoddy with his dragon Elliot after running away from cruel farmers. Pete and Elliot cause havoc in the town and stay low in a cave beneath a lighthouse, where he’s greeted by a kind lady (Helen Reddy) and her father (Mickey Rooney)

This is another live-action and animation hybrid classic that’s full of great songs and performances. Don Bluth was the animation director on this, and he does a great job animating the dragon seamlessly with the actors. It also features many classic and hilarious songs like "I Saw a Dragon," "Passamashloddy," and "Brazzle Dazzle Day."

'The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh' (1977)

This animated movie is a collection of three animated shorts produced between 1966 and 1974. These shorts are seamlessly blended into each other, making the quintessential Winnie the Pooh movie. Based on the A.A. Milne books, this movie presents the cartoon adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, Roo and Eeyore.

The voice cast is iconic, and the animated versions of Winnie the Pooh are engrained in Disney culture. The movie is also terrific, featuring iconic moments like Winnie using a balloon to get honey and Tigger explaining the Heffalumps and Woozles.

'The Black Hole' (1979)

Often described as "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea in space," this is Disney’s answer to the success of Star Wars a few years prior. It tells the story of a doctor aboard a space station whose scientific goal is to enter through a black hole. A crew, including a droid who is the movie’s version of R2-D2 and C3-PO, come aboard the station and uncovers the doctor’s sinister motives.

This was the first PG-rated movie by Disney, and it contains some frightening scenes, particularly with the evil robot Maximillian. While also having that space serial homage, it’s also darker and attempts to ground itself in science rather than having it be space fantasy like Star Wars, making an underrated sci-fi film from the 70s.

'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

This coming-of-age story is about an adopted fox and a hunting hound who become best friends as children. As they grow older, they go their separate ways and end up as adversaries, but some of their friendship remains despite this.

Much is the case with Bambi and Lady and the Tramp, this film deals with dark themes for a children’s animated film. The voice work by Mickey Rooney (Tod the Fox) and Kurt Russell (Cooper the Hound) is excellent, and despite the visceral reality of hunting presented in the film, it also shows the triumph of goodness and friendship.

'TRON' (1982)

This science fiction cult classic was one of the first live-action films to utilize computer graphics. It tells the story of Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) who is scanned into a digitized world and must participate in various games to defeat the Master Control Program.

While not an outright success when first released, it started to garner a following due to its unique vision and dazzling special effects. The Academy didn’t recognize the special effects in that year’s awards because they felt using computers was cheating. Disney released a sequel many years later (Tron Legacy) with Jeff Bridges reprising his role.

'Return to Oz' (1985)

Return to Oz has a much darker story than the original The Wizard of Oz. It begins with Dorothy getting psychiatric treatment after the ‘delusions’ she experienced in The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy then returns to Oz when she discovers new villains, a witch, and the Nome King, who aim to strip Oz of its magical beauty.

This is viewed as one of the darkest Disney or children’s movies ever made, featuring the rather frightening characters the Wheelers and the headless Princess. It’s a unique movie following an otherwise family-friendly movie and turning it into a darker fantasy adventure.

'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

The evil Rattigan kidnaps a toymaker to construct a diabolical creation. The toymaker’s young daughter gets the help of detective Basil, a mouse variant of Sherlock Holmes. Along with Dawson, the movie’s version of Watson, Basil uses detective skills to stop Ratigan’s evil scheme and find the toymaker.

This is perhaps the most underrated Disney animated movie of all time. Released near the end of the bronze/dark era, this cleverly presents a world of mouse versions of the human Sherlock Holmes characters. The dark London streets of the late 19th century are an inspired setting and even feature an amazing sequence of computer graphics with the clockwork during the film’s climax.

