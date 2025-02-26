In 1937, Disney released Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, one of the first major examples of a feature-length animated film. Since then, the studio has established itself as the predominant name in family entertainment, releasing generation-spanning hits like Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Tangled throughout the subsequent decades.

However, while Disney is responsible for some of the best family and animated films of all time, only a select few can be called absolute must-watches. These films stand out from their contemporaries, either because of their historical significance to the company, or simply because they're remembered as the best-of-the-best of the studio's output. These are 10 must-watch Disney movies, ranked based on their impact and level of overall entertainment value.

10 'Coco' (2017)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

The 2010s were generally viewed as a hit-or-miss decade for Pixar. While the animation studio released some great films during the period, including Inside Out and Finding Dory, they also released critical duds like Cars 2 and The Good Dinosaur. However, one of the best films to come from the production house during that span of time was 2017's Coco, a film in which young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), an aspiring musician in a family that looks down upon musicians, suddenly finds himself trapped in the Land of the Dead. While there, Miguel works with the skeletal Héctor (Gael García Bernal) to track down Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), his idol and a presumed relative who can help him return home.

Coco was a hit precisely because it felt like it came straight out of Pixar's golden age. A huge part of what makes it stand out is its willingness to delve into subjects like grief and loss in a way that is just as capable of emotionally impacting adults as it is kids. On top of being a great exploration of its subject matter, Coco is an extremely enjoyable film with clever dialogue, compelling characters and one of the most visually stunning art styles in a Disney or Pixar film yet.