The Best Disney Movies of the 21st Century, So Far

Has any studio more fully dominated one decade like Disney did in the 2010s? Not only did the Mouse House start mining its animated classics for live-action remakes that regularly cross $1 billion at the box office, but Walt Disney Animation Studios enjoyed a tremendous resurgence both critically and commercially, and Disney’s acquisitions of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm expanded their marketplace domination even further.

But even before the 2010s, Disney was churning out terrific films—largely thanks to the acquisition of Pixar. In truth, the films of the 21st century so far has largely been dominated by Disney in one way or another, and while that kind of domination isn’t always something worth blindly celebrating, the fact of the matter is Disney has produced some very, very good films over the last 20 years.

So as we head into a new decade, we decided to look back and curate a list of the very best Disney movies of the 21st century so far. This includes Disney originals—both animated and live-action—as well as output from Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, and even a few underrated gems that we feel still haven’t gotten the recognition they deserve. So sit back and peruse our not-at-all controversial list in which we pinpointed the 30 best Disney movies of the century so far.

An Important Note on Eligibility: For the purposes of keeping this list a “Disney” list, we excluded adult films that were produced by labels like Touchstone Pictures (sorry, Unbreakable) and co-productions through said labels (sorry, The Royal Tenenbaums). It’s also important to note that Disney did not start releasing Marvel movies until 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers, so films like Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger are technically Paramount Pictures movies and were thus ruled ineligible.