The 1990s saw Disney dominate popular culture with their Renaissance. As the decade went on, audiences grew sick of the Disney musical formula, which forced the company to take a new and experimental approach going into the new millennium. This Post Renaissance era saw more failures than the previous decade and some of Disney's biggest flops with films like Treasure Planet.

Nowadays, films from this era are remembered fondly by those who grew up with them. Whether live-action or animated, Disney's attempt to experiment with new technology and trends created many unique and enjoyable movies that withstand the test of time.

10 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Image via Walt Disney Studios

After Emperor Kuzko (David Spade) fires his royal advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), she poisons him. Unfortunately, her assistant Kronk (Patrick Warburton), gives Kuzko the wrong potion, so he turns into a llama. He ends up in the cart of a peasant named Pacha (John Goodman), who will only take him back to the palace if Kuzko agrees not to destroy Pacha's village for his vanity project.

With the amount of behind-the-scenes drama that went into this movie, it's a miracle that it exists at all, let alone that it's good. The comedy is some of the best Disney has ever produced, ranging from visual gags and memes to quotable dialogue, particularly from the villains. The buddy-style road trip between Kuzko and Pacha isn't too bad either and has a good message about kindness and humility.

9 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

To help him escape from a chain gang, Ulysses (George Clooney) tells fellow convicts Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson) and Pete (John Turturro) about a treasure he hid in a valley. Shortly after escaping, they meet a blind man who tells them they'll find fortune, though not how they imagined. The rest of the journey is fraught with danger, including a one-eyed bible salesman, singing washwomen, and a relentless sheriff.

Loosely based on Homer's The Odyssey and produced and distributed by Disney's Touchstone Pictures and Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, respectively, O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a mixture of 1930s period pieces and a buddy-buddy road trip story. Its all-star cast breathes so much life into the characters regardless of the crazy scenario. The soundtrack is made up of contemporary bluegrass music that grounds the film to its time period while adding to its sense of surrealism.

8 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox) is a linguist and cartographer working in the boiler room of the Smithsonian. This is because he inherited his grandfather's obsession with the lost city of Atlantis, which none of his colleagues take seriously. Fortunately, a friend of his grandfather finds a journal that confirms its existence and recruits Milo to join an expedition to find the city.

While eviscerated at the box office thanks to Shrekand Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Atlantis: The Lost Empire has found a cult following thanks to its unique qualities. The side characters have strong personalities and play off one another in hilarious ways. The animation is also some of Disney's most stylistic, largely thanks to the influence of Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

7 'Lilo and Stitch' (2002)

Image via Disney

Lilo (Daveigh Chase) is a young girl from Kauaʻi, Hawaii, who her peers ostracize for being atypical. Her sister, Nani (Tia Carrere), lets her adopt a dog, and Lilo chooses a blue one she names Stitch (Chris Sanders). Unknown to them, Stitch is actually a dangerous alien experiment and is being hunted by his creator and representatives of the Galactic Federation.

Lilo & Stitch was the most successful of Disney's animated films of this era for good reason. It's a story about outcasts coming together to challenge preconceptions and learn the importance of family. Thanks to the strong depiction of Nani's struggles to look after her sister, it's one of those movies that hits harder as an adult than a child.

6 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

When Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley) is kidnaped from Port Royal by the mythical pirate ship, the Black Pearl, blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) is determined to rescue her. He breaks the ship's former captain, Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) from prison and helps him steal a ship. Meanwhile, Elizabeth learns that her captors are far from ordinary pirates.

Though seen as a risk by Disney executives, Curse of the Black Pearl was a smash hit with audiences and critics alike. With an iconic score by Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer, exciting action sequences, and a fun roster of characters spearheaded by Depp, it re-invigorated people's love of adventures on the high sea. It has since spawned four sequels, becoming one of the highest-grossing film franchises.

5 'Freaky Friday' (2003)

Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) has a rough relationship with her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), who disapproves of her teenage activities. When they have an argument at a Chinese restaurant, they are given special fortune cookies. The next day, they wake up in the other's body, and only an act of love can restore them.

This adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel is perhaps the most beloved. It modernized the story to fit in a modern setting while maintaining a strong theme of acceptance and empathy. The performances by Lohan and Curtis are phenomenal and remain the bar that all other body-swap films are judged against.

4 'National Treasure' (2004)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Inspired by stories from his grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) dedicates his life to tracking down a secret treasure hidden by the Founding Fathers. Eventually, he learns the next clue he'll need is the Declaration of Independents. When a crime boss named Ian Howe (Sean Bean) also sets his sight on the treasure, Gates decides to steal the Declaration to share the treasure with the world.

National Treasure owns its ridiculously convoluted plot and invites audiences to join the ride. The complex treasure hunt is used mainly as a set piece for some fun action scenes and enjoyable performances from the actors. The film's financial success spawned a sequel in 2007 and a Disney+ show in 2022.

3 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe' (2005)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

During the Battle of Britain, the four Pevensie children are sent to live with a professor in the English countryside. The youngest, Lucy (Georgie Henley), discovers a magical world called Narnia inside a wardrobe. Her siblings eventually join her, and they learn about a prophecy detailing that they will free Narnia from the tyrannical White Witch (Tilda Swinton).

The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe is a blend of epic fantasy and whimsical adventure. The young actors do well in their roles, though Henly and Skandar Keynes as Edmund stand out thanks to their increased screen time. Jadis remains one of the most entertaining villains in fantasy films thanks to Swinton's performance, which saw her return briefly in both of the film's sequels.

2 'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

Image via Disney

Twelve-year-old genius Lewis (Jordan Fry and Daniel Hansen) invents a machine that can tap into his memories so that he can find his missing mother. When sabotaged by a man with a robot bowler hat (Stephen Anderson), Lewis throws it away, and the man tries to pass the invention off as his own. Meanwhile, Lewis meets Wilbur (Wesley Singerman), a boy who tries to encourage Lewis to fix the scanner by taking him into the future.

While not a perfect film, Meet the Robinsons has a solid emotional core. It strongly emphasizes the power of perseverance, small acts carrying large consequences, and choosing how to shape your own future. If that wasn't enough, the bowler hat guy is easily among Disney's funniest villains.

1 'Bolt' (2008)

Alongside his owner, Penny (Miley Cyrus), Bolt (John Travolta) works to stop the evil Dr. Calico (Malcolm McDowell) using his superpowers. Unknown to Bolt, he is actually the star of a television show and has never been off-set. After a cliffhanger ending sees Penny kidnaped, Bolt breaks free to try and save her and ends up shipped to New York City.

Bolt was the film where Disney finally found their footing with CGI animation. It's a simple story that is told well thanks to talented actors, particularly Travolta, capped off with a good message about the importance of distinguishing reality from fiction. Its success would pave the way for Disney's current Revival Era.

