Walt Disney Classic Animation Studios has been releasing animated feature films for almost 100 years. Walt Disney made the move from Mickey shorts to feature films with Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in 1937 creating this film division studio in the process. There are now 61 films created by this studio.

Disney Ceo Bob Iger has recently announced that he wants the Walt Disney Company to focus on its unrivaled brands, which means that several existing films are set to get new sequels. So far announced from the classics studio areZootopia and Frozen, but others could be announced in the future.

10 'Raya and The Last Dragon' (2021)

Image via Disney

IMDb score 7.3/10

Set in a South East Asian-inspired world, Raya sets out to restore her homeland by finding the last dragon and using its magic to undo a great plague that has turned her people to stone. Princess Raya is one of the few original character princesses and also one of the few princesses from a none musical movie.

Raya and The Last Dragon is not based on a fairytale, but is instead an original story. Original stories are the perfect option for sequels as it should be less divisive for audiences.

9 'Hercules' (1997)

IMDb score: 7.3/10

Inspired by Greek and Roman Legends, Hercules takes audiences back to a land of ancient gods, Satyrs and pottery. Hercules, in this version son of Zeus and Hera, is taken by his Uncle as a baby and made, almost, human. When he reaches adulthood the gawky, clumsy teen must train to be the hero people need so he can return to Mount Olympus.

Hercules is seen as a '90s classic. Its popular theme tracks have seen it turned into a stage musical, a follow-on series, and a potential Disney live-action but not a sequel film.

8 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

Image via Disney

IMDb score 7.4/10

Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland sees Alice fall through a rabbit hole into a world of her own whilst trying to ignore the responsibilities of reality. As she journeys around Wonderland she comes to find that perhaps sensible reality isn't so bad after all. It is left up to audiences to decide whether her adventures were real or an impossible dream.

The book which was inspired by the film is part of a series of books that are still some of the most popular stories in modern times. Two live-action films have been made by Disney, as well as countless films made by countless others, but just one animation so far.

7 'Pinocchio' (1940)

IMDb score 7.5/10

Pinocchio is a timeless tale of the importance of being good and moral. Based on the Italian Novel we follow Pinocchio on his quest to turn from a naive wooden puppet to a real boy and his misadventures on the way.

Pinocchio ranks at 15 on IMDb's overall Classic Animation List but 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. With two new versions of Pinocchio released in the last couple of years alone (one for Disney Plus), interest in this classic tale is still strong.

6 'Robin Hood' (1973)

IMDb score: 7.5/10

Robin Hood is set in England and follows the classic legend of the man, in this case, a fox, who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. We follow Robin and his gang as they try to balance the scales of society themselves and right the perceived wrongs of ruling royalty.

This memorable movie made the legend accessible for all with lovable characters and almost humorous villains. Whilst some of the characters included were real, such as King Richard and Prince John, the story is fictitious and doesn't really lend itself to a sequel.

5 Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937)

IMDb score: 7.6/10

Snow White and The Seven Dwarves was Disney's first Classic Animation. Following an extremely young Princess as she hides, unsuccessfully, from her wicked stepmother in the woods. Tricked into biting a poisoned apple she can now only be saved by true love's kiss.

This film still resonates with audiences and is often admired just for the sheer work that went into creating this groundbreaking film. Ranking at number 13, this film currently has no sequel planned but there is due to be a live-action film released next year.

4 'Moana' (2016)

Image via Disney

IMDb score: 7.6/10

Moana follows the daughter of the village chief, who scared of the damaging power of water asks her not to leave the island. However, this headstrong teen, and the water, have other plans as she instead takes her chicken on a mission to find a Demi-God and calm the angry Goddess Te Fiti, a mother nature figure.

Moana is a popular film with audiences, representing other cultures and original stories. It comes in at number 9 overall and will soon feature more heavily in Disney Parks which not only shows its current popularity but generally leads to a growth in popularity.

3 'Tangled' (2010)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Based on the classic Rapunzel tale but with a magical twist. Tangled follows the story of Rapunzel and the man who helps her escape her tower and find freedom, both physically and emotionally. It also features one of the most cunning villains in Disney animation.

This is the highest-ranking official princess film without a sequel and surprisingly both this, and Moana, rank higher than Frozen, which has a third film greenlit.

2 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studio

IMDb score: 7.8/10

Big Hero 6 follows the adventures of a new invention, Baymax, a medical assistant robot whose young creator is sadly killed. It takes a team of Superhero friends to get behind the mystery and stop it from happening again.

Big Hero 6 is very popular with audiences. Officially a Marvel story, this film is very different from other Classic Disney animations, which boosts its popularity. Top it off with the fact that Baymax is simply a very loveable character and there is great potential for a sequel to adventure.

1 'Zootopia' (2016)

IMDb score: 8/10

Zooptopia takes viewers to a world of tundras and rainforests where other animals run the cities and live in harmony until they don't. Judy Hopps, the main rabbit of the film, shows the audience that even in a world of predators a little bunny cop can make a difference.

Unsurprisingly Zootopia ranks second only to The Lion King (which has many sequels and still has more planned on the way). A sequel was announced in February 2023 along with several others.

