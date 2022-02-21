Every Pixar movie has been preceded by a marketing campaign that’s inevitably contained more than a few trailers. Over the years, the trailers for Pixar titles have tended to garner a bad reputation, and not without reason. Many times, these marketing materials emphasize quick gags and a zippier tone while eschewing the heart and depth that make films like Up and Coco so masterful. In making sure these trailers can appeal to as wide a range of prospective moviegoers as possible, the distinctive qualities of individual Pixar features can get lost in the shuffle.

That doesn’t mean all Pixar trailers are doomed to be subpar, though. Over the years, several trailers, especially teasers announcing the very existence of certain projects to the general public, have managed to register as more than just obligatory marketing fodder. They can also function as great distillations of the traits that make certain characters beloved, a showcase for effective needle drops, or even just a great way of getting people interested in a movie without spoiling all the surprises within. Above all else, the seven best trailers for Pixar movies demonstrate that these films are not doomed to have instantly forgettable marketing.

RELATED: Every Upcoming Pixar Movie Release for 2022 and Beyond

Monsters Inc. Teaser

The earliest Pixar movies delivered teaser trailers consisting of footage that would never make it into the final cut of the films they were promoting. Instead, they were meant to demonstrate the tone, basic concept, and visual style of an upcoming Pixar release. The best example of this form came with Monsters Inc., which delivered a teaser trailer showing Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) going into a kid’s room, only to gradually realize that they’re in the wrong place. A smattering of back-and-forth banter informed by years of friendship ensue, culminating in Mike narrowly avoiding an attack from a ferocious canine.

The standout part of this teaser is how much it relies on a naturalistic conversation between Mike and Sully. One of these two beings may be small, green, and one-eyed, but their rapport, full of overlapping dialogue and quick shifts in tone, evokes how real people converse. The amusing dissonance between authentic communication and stylized monsters makes one smile, but also immediately establishes the novelty of a premise exploring what monsters do in their day-to-day lives. This teaser for Monsters Inc. was a total winner and a great example of the vintage Pixar teaser trailer.

WALL-E Teaser

Things got meta for the teaser trailer for WALL-E, as the film’s director, Andrew Stanton, talks to the audience about a lunch that various Pixar brass held shortly before the release of Toy Story. At this gathering, ideas for future Pixar projects were proposed, many of which would become familiar titles like Finding Nemo or A Bug’s Life. The final story discussed that day, per Stanton, was about a robot named WALL-E. After this reveal, a quick montage starts of that plucky robot going about his daily routine collecting garbage before gazing up at a brief glimpse of the cosmos above.

Pixar trailers have often referenced other works from the studio, but rarely have any of these marketing materials gone as far as to have a live-action figure explain the company’s history. It’s a unique tactic that feels fittingly distinct for a movie as audacious as WALL-E. Best of all, this teaser doesn’t just rely on the past thanks to its closing montage, which presents the instantly endearing character design for WALL-E as well as a touching hint of what kind of aspirations this robot could have. Something special was brewing with the creation of WALL-E and this memorable teaser deftly hinted at the wonders that awaited audiences.

Brave “Prize” Trailer

In a precursor to memorable later Warner Bros. trailers for titles like American Sniper and Black Mass, this trailer for Brave is just an extended scene from the final film rather than a quick montage of clips. The scene in question concerns a trio of suitors, each engaging in an archery contest for the hand of Princess Merida (Kelly MacDonald). After the final participant (literally) shoots his shot, Merida enters the field to “shoot for my own hand” and proceeds to hit a bullseye on each of the targets.

It's understandable why the marketing team at Disney opted to just use this sequence as a marketing tool rather than just rely on a more traditional montage collection of clips. The scene effectively captures the central conflict of Merida trying to reaffirm her autonomy while the closing moment of this princess turning around to see her stern mother’s face is a great teaser for the eventual film. In just this shot, an intriguingly strained mother/daughter relationship is emphasized. This scene makes you even more eager to see the fallout from this demonstration from Merida, making it the perfect moment to use to advertize the film.

Soul Trailer #1

Initially released just a few days before the theatrical marketplace shut down due to COVID-19, the first full-length trailer for Soul reaffirmed this Pete Doctor directorial effort's central concept of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) dying and then trying to get his soul back to his body on Earth. What this particular element of the marketing campaign revealed for the first time, though, was the varied visual elements of the movie. A snippet of Gardner’s soul becoming a hand-drawn entity falling through a sparsely designed monochromatic landscape was immediately striking. Some trailers grab people’s attention by massive spectacle, Soul accomplished this through displaying animation never before seen in a Pixar title.

A final post-title-reveal tease of the character of Terry (Rachel House) similarly expanded the expectations of viewers of what kind of visuals would be presented in Soul, while the first snippet of House’s voicework also teased a decisive and entertaining character. Soul doesn’t give away spoilers or massive plot twists, but it does offer up a tasty morsel of the thoughtful and visually resplendent adventure Soul would turn out to be.

The Incredibles Teaser

Another in the long line of teaser trailers for Pixar movies that function as standalone shorts, the teaser for The Incredibles focuses on Mr. Incredible being called into action only to struggle to put on his utility belt thanks to a few pounds he’s put on in his middle-age. Yes, it may be one extended fat joke, but if you’re going to go this route, you may as well linger on well-timed slapstick comedy rather than more conventional quips about the human body. It helps too that the humor here feels less like a mockery of fat people and more like a comedic juxtaposition of a supposedly infallible superhero with more down-to-Earth qualities of the human body.

Best of all, the teaser’s editing is remarkable, with gags coming a mile a minute without each new joke overwhelming the other. Best of all these attempts to score laughs is a hysterical mid-trailer moment that cuts from comedic chaos to just Mr. Incredible sitting in a chair, contemplating his belt lying on the floor. The trailer even works in pieces of Michael Giacchino’s original score for The Incredibles, giving the ears of moviegoers circa. May 2003 (when this teaser premiered on screenings of Finding Nemo) their first taste of the musical wonders this composer was cooking up. Almost two decades later, with The Incredibles as familiar to general viewers as the back of their hands, this teaser trailer still stands out as a remarkable work that perfectly reflects the movie that it’s advertising while functioning as its own creation.

Inside Out Final Trailer

Usually, Pixar trailers get weaker the later you get into a movie’s marketing campaigns. The final trailers aren’t necessarily bad, but they’re the ones arriving just a few months before a film’s release. As a result, they have to be upfront about the plot, characters, themes for the general public. This may be helpful for marketers, but it does mean that these later trailers lose some of the special standalone qualities of a traditional teaser. The final trailer for Inside Out, thankfully, keeps many plot details (including the very existence of key character Bing Bong) a secret, allowing for plenty of emphasis on distinct visuals and the pronounced personalities of the five main emotions.

Even a segment towards the end of the trailer showcasing the five principal voice actors proves fun since names like Amy Poehler and Bill Hader are set on a black background while the character they voice lingers in the foreground. This allows for delightful bits of animation that use physical gestures and posture to convey so much about what makes each emotion tick. Even the requisite nostalgic needle drop for any modern trailer is more imaginative than usual since “More than a Feeling” by Aerosmith does lend a propulsive vibe to the proceedings. Many Pixar trailers arriving late in a movie's marketing campaign can be disposable, but Inside Out broke that norm to exceedingly charming results.

Turning Red Teaser

Largely confined to one extended sequence, the teaser for Pixar's newest film, Turning Red, does a great job of immediately establishing a sense of normalcy (or whatever passes for normal in Middle School) before unleashing a gigantic twist in the form of an equally massive red panda. The sudden shift from everyday realism to something more fantastical is hysterical, especially since it’s accompanied by the teaser’s secret weapon: the Backstreet Boys song “Larger Than Life.” Those immediately recognizable opening chants of the tune are a great extension of the protagonist’s escalating frustration while the title itself is a cute way of referencing the enormity of the central red panda.

Once the teaser shifts away from a classroom to following a red panda running around rooftops crying, Turning Red demonstrates the kind of amusing physical and visual comedy that can be accomplished by juxtaposing Canadian suburbia with an unusually sizable woodland critter. There’s a great blend of reality and fantasy throughout the Turning Red teaser that effectively captures the central premise of the movie. Plus, you get a toe-tapping needle drop that works double-duty at also quietly establishing the period-era setting of Turning Red. Trailers rarely get more entertaining or instantly idiosyncratic than this.

Turning Red is available to stream at Disney+ on March 11th.

The Best Disney/Pixar Movies, According To IMDb Polls Pixar doesn't settle for anything less than the best.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email