From original series to iconic reboots to hit movies, with Disney+ going into its fourth year of streaming, plenty is set to debut on the service in 2023. While some series are getting new seasons, others starring some fan-favorite superheroes, musical Muppets and a beloved princess are all about to premiere.

The magical streaming service will also become home to more of your Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, including the addition of a box office hit, while new seasons starring everyone's favorite singing high schoolers and every millennial's favorite loud and proud teenage girl are underway for a 2023 arrival.

'The Muppets Mayhem' – May 2023

Memorable Muppets like Kermit, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear have starred in several shows throughout the years, but no show has prominently starred the Muppets' signature band Electric Mayhem until now.

The Muppets Mayhem will follow Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem on their journey to recording their first album. The musical Muppets will be joined by live actors, Youtuber-turned-actorLilly Singh as their manager and Tahj Mowry as the band's superfan, plus be visited by special guest stars like Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong when the new series premieres in May 2023.

'The Mandalorian' Season 3 – March 1, 2023

The Mandalorian took Disney+ by storm when it premiered in 2019 as the first live-action series of the Stars Wars franchise and introduced the world to the beloved, little character dubbed "Baby Yoda" by fans.

After over two years without a new season, leaving fans hanging with that Season 2 finale post-credits scene, the third season is finally set to hit Disney+ on March 1, 2023 after previously being slated for February, leaving fans hanging just a little longer to see how things turn out for Boba Fet, Grogu and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

'The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder' Season 2 – January 7, 2023

In 2022, Disney+ rebooted The Proud Family, an animated series that ran on Disney Channel for two seasons in the early 2000s. The new series, dubbed The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, brought Kyla Pratt back to reprise her role of Penny Proud, who is now a teenager living in the 2020s.

After a memorable first season, the reboot was picked up for a second season, set to premiere on January 7, 2023. The new season will receive a linear premiere on Disney Channel, and make its Disney XD debut the following day on January 8, 2023.

'Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom' Season 2 – January 1, 2023

In 2020, Disney+ debuted a National Geographic series titled Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, narrated by Frozen star Josh Gad and following the lives of the animals and their caretakers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the EPCOT SeaBase in Florida.

Kick off New Year's Day 2023 with the two-episode Season 2 premiere starring lovable giraffes and sea turtles on National Geographic, then binge all 10 new episodes showcasing the beautiful wildlife of Walt Disney World on Disney+ on January 4, 2023 as part of the celebration of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary this year.

'Loki' Season 2 – mid-2023

As a beloved character of the MCU, Loki received his own titular Disney+ series in 2021 that followed him on his journey to stepping out of his brother's shadow and going on his own adventure following the events of Avengers Endgame.

After the success of Loki's first season, while no official synopsis has been announced as of yet, the second season is slated for a mid-2023 premiere and will consist of six new episodes starring Tom Hiddleston,while Rafael Casal, Ke Huy Quan and Kate Dickie join the cast as undisclosed characters.

'X-MEN '97' – Fall 2023

It was an interesting turn of events when the X-Men went from 21st Century Fox superheroes to becoming Disney characters when the magic makers bought the company in 2019, acquiring the rights to both X-Men and Fantastic Four, and the all-new X-Men '97 series was born.

Set to premiere on Diney+ in Fall 2023, the new animated series will act as a sequel to 1992's X-Men: The Animated Seriesand mark the first time the original voice actors will reprise their X-Men roles since 2000's Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' – 2023

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters in November 2022 to major box office success, following the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, which changed the course of the film to honor the actor's starring character in this 30th Marvel movie.

But if you're not-so-patiently waiting for when you get to watch the film again, this time from the comfort of your own home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently being teased as "coming soon to Disney+" on the film's landing page on the streaming service, expected to arrive sometime in 2023.

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 4 – 2023

As one of the first original series to debut on the streaming service, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series went soaring and flying just as much as the DCOMs it's based on. Starring notable names like Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, the series has run for three seasons, with a highly anticipated fourth on the way.

The fourth season will follow the Wildcats as they return to school after an epic summer and prepare to put on a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, while the all-new High School Musical 4: The Reunion begins filming at East High starring High School Musical alum Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Alyson Reed, Kaycee Stroh and Bart Johnson.

'Marvel's What If?' Season 2 – 2023

What If...? premiered in 2021 as an animated Marvel series that followed beloved characters, voiced by their iconic live-action portrayers, on journeys that never actually happened, but gave viewers answers to all of those what-ifs. Each episode reimagines memorable events from the Marvel franchise and begs the question of, what if something had gone differently for certain characters?

While no release has been announced, the long-awaited Season 2 is expected to premiere in early 2023 and will tell more questionable stories from the Multiverse, while a Season 3 is already in the works.

'Tiana' – 2023

Princess and the Frog has made waves over the last few years when The Walt Disney Company decided to retire the Song of the South theme of its famous log flume Splash Mountain in Walt Disney World and Disneyland and re-theme it to center around Tiana in an attempt at bringing more diversity to their theme parks.

With the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride, opening in 2024, will come the 2023 premiere of Disney+'s Tiana, an animated series starring the princess that will act as a sequel to the 2009 movie.

