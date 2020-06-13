Every Disney+ Original Movie, Ranked from Worst to Best

Since launching in November, Disney+ has become a powerhouse. In just a few short months, the company’s direct-to-consumer platform has become a key destination and early leader in the great streaming wars of 2020. Disney+ is full of buzzworthy series (The Mandalorian), multi-part documentaries (The Imagineering Story) and original films, alongside all of your favorite Disney animated and live-action classics, plus films from Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and all of the goodies acquired in the Fox acquisition.

With none of us going out to the movies these days, new and original films debuting on streaming platforms has become a lifeblood. And Disney+ has committed to releasing some very big movies this summer, from Artemis Fowl (out this week) to Hamilton in July to a documentary about the life of late, great Disney songwriter and screenwriter Howard Ashman sometime later this year, we have plenty of new films to look forward to.

So we thought now would be a good time to look back at the Disney+ original films that have already been added to the platform. Some of these were designed for a theatrical release, while others were produced with Disney+ in mind. And, of course, we’ll be updating our list as new titles are released all year long.

Note: Not included on this list is One Day at Disney, a grossly self-serving tie-in to an equally drab nonfiction book put out by Disney Publishing. Its runtime is only an hour and the doc has been divvied up into smaller, bite-sized portions ever since it debuted in December. It feels even grosser praising it now when so many Disney employees have been furloughed or fired. Also not included are a trio of Disneynature making-of documentaries – Diving with Dolphins, In the Footsteps of Elephant and Penguins: Life on the Edge. They all feature lovely footage and should definitely be watched if you love the Disneynature movies they’re exploring, but they feel more like a feature-length bonus feature than anything else.