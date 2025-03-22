Most of Walt Disney's animated films that feature a princess character have a tried but true formula: a princess usually embarks on an adventure or becomes part of an adventure, endures all manner of dangers, and finds true love in the arms of a prince. Sometimes this formula is shaken up; Frozen pokes fun at the concept when Elsa (Idina Menzel) tells her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) "You can't marry someone you just met." But there's another thing that might have flown under fans' noses — most of the princes in these stories are painfully one note. They don't do much other than look handsome and get the girl, yet there's one Disney prince who deserves credit for being an actual fleshed-out character. That would be Prince Phillip from Sleeping Beauty.

‘Sleeping Beauty’ Shows That Phillip Has Actual Character Traits

Phillip makes his first appearance as an adult toward the halfway mark of Sleeping Beauty, encountering Aurora (Mary Costa) as she starts singing to the animals. Hey, it wouldn't be a Disney movie if there wasn't a musical number involving animals. It's here that viewers get to see what sets Phillip apart from other Disney princes: he's fairly witty and quick-thinking, and actually wants to marry someone he's in love with. In one of Sleeping Beauty's most hilarious lines, Phillip chastises his father for trying to set up an arranged marriage: "You're living in the past, this is the 14th century!" Thanks to Bill Shirley's voice work, Phillip's entire character is infused with passion — especially during the duet "Once Upon A Dream", where he and Aurora begin to develop romantic feelings for each other.

Phillip also breaks Disney prince tradition by playing an active role in Sleeping Beauty's story. Not only does he discover Aurora, but he also embarks on a quest to rescue her once she pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep. This invokes the wrath of the fairy Maleficent (Eleanor Audley), who locks Phillip in a dungeon. Phillip does eventually break free, unknowingly setting a trend where Disney's prince characters actively take a part in defeating the villains of their respective films. If you loved Prince Eric driving a ship into Ursula's heart during The Little Mermaid, Aladdin taking on Jafar's magic powers to save Jasmine in Aladdin, or the Beast and Gaston duking it out in Beauty and the Beast, you have Prince Phillip to thank.

Prince Phillip Has One of the Most Epic Fights in Disney History