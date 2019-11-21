The Best Disney Animated Sequels Ever Made (And You Can Stream All of ‘Em!)

0

On November 22, 2019, we all move into the unknown. Disney will release Frozen 2, a risky creative move no matter which way you slice the iceberg. It’s the ubiquitous studio’s first ever theatrically released musical sequel, it continues the story to a modern classic that finished its arc perfectly, it has to conjure up songs that somehow need to compete with the banger-ness of “Let it Go,” and it’s facing the societal hostility against Coco opener Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (which I, dear reader, will always love). That’s a lot of pressure to live up to! And it got me thinking: Have there been any successful Disney sequels?

As it turns out: Yeah! While many of Disney’s most iconic titles did gain some direct-to-video monstrosities that are more Disney- than Disney+ (nailed it!), the Mouse House did manage some high-quality revisits along the way. Now, for your viewing pleasure (all of these are currently available on Disney+, except for Ralph Breaks the Internet, which is currently on Netflix and comes to Disney+ December 11, 2020), enjoy some of the best Disney sequels ever made.

Note: I’ve stuck with “Disney in-house” content only, which means no Star Wars, Marvel, or Pixar films (because, let’s face it, that would be unfair).