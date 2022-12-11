Since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, the platform has quickly become one of the most popular streaming services available. Releasing a plethora of content from the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, Disney+ has quickly built a strong library of content appealing to a global audience. Locking a large majority of the original Disney+ content on the platform however, has left fans and film collectors wondering if their Blu-ray collections might ever be complete? Locking this content has also led to issues with distribution, resulting in fans not being able to legally watch any of the shows if they reside in a territory the platform isn't yet available.

Despite most audiences having moved on from Blu-ray to streaming services by now (a shift that has directly resulted in a year-on-year drop in physical format sales) film collectors are still out there, and it's no secret that Marvel and Star Wars fans have enjoyed owning their favorite installments since the days of VHS. So with the holiday season well upon us, let's have a look at 10 Disney+ titles that fans won't be getting on Blu-ray for Christmas.

The Clone Wars: Season 7 (2020)

For its final season the hit series Star Wars: The Clone Wars wraps up focusing on the whereabouts of Ahsoka Tano during the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. While seasons one to six are available for fans to enjoy on DVD and Blu-ray, season seven alone remains locked exclusively on Disney+.

A Blu-ray would give fans the opportunity to finally complete their Star Wars: The Clone Wars collections, and could contain in-depth interviews with Dave Filoni and the cast to providing some insight into what it was like to finally finish the series after its sudden cancelation following season six.

WandaVision (2021)

Launching a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision brought characters from The Avengers to the small screen for the first time. When asked about the likelihood of a WandaVision physical release in an interview with comicbook.com, MarvelStudios president Kevin Feige answered "That's a good question for which I will look for the answer. I don't know."

An answer that while disheartening, doesn't fully rule out the possibility of a release in the future. A release that could be jam packed with extra features such as Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, alongside other never seen before material.

The Mandalorian (2019)

With the premiere of The Mandalorian in 2019, Star Wars carried the impossible weight of an entire streaming service launch and somehow stuck the landing.

While fans of the show would surely devour all the special features in the world, it's the 'completionist' irk present in any fandom that would have copies flying off the shelves. That is to say, the mere opportunity to place a physical case of Mando and baby Grogu's adventures in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian alongside the Star Wars saga would be reason enough to give the fans a Blu-ray option here.

Loki (2021)

Class act Tom Hiddleston returns as fan favorite villain and brother to Thor, Loki, in his very own series following the events of Avengers: End Game. Released exclusively on Disney+, the fate of a Loki Blu-ray release remains unknown. Garnering positive reviews, the series currently holds the highest ranking of any Marvel series on IMDb.

Given its popularity it's a leading candidate for a Blu-ray upgrade, a good thing as some scenes throughout the six-part series would benefit greatly from a boost in the contrast.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022)

Following the success of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney returns to the prequel era in this anthology series beautifully crafted by Lucasfilm Animation. While half of the series focuses on the downfall of Jedi Count Dooku (Corey Burton), the other provides even more backstory for Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein).

Premiering exclusively on Disney+, Tales of the Jedi was released in gorgeous 4K Dolby Vision with an equally striking Dolby Atmos mix. Despite the series standing its ground as some of the strongest Star Wars content produced in 2022, the conversation around the making of the series has been practically nonexistent, no making of documentaries posted online or cast interviews going viral. So if fans are ever to see a Blu-ray, this behind the scenes content will be a top priority.

Star Wars: Visions (2021)

Beautifully crafted by seven of Japans iconic anime studios, Star Wars: Visions is a nine-episode animated anthology series that tells stories from across the galaxy.

Featuring some of the most striking artwork ever produced for the Star Wars saga, the series is screaming out for a 4k Blu-ray upgrade to lift the vibrant colors of its worlds and really let the true vision behind its creators shine.

Kenobi (2022)

Stepping back into the role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor makes his triumphant return to Star Wars in Kenobi. Set roughly ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Kenobi introduces Reva, an Imperial Inquisitor whose hunt for Jedi survivors leads her to Tatooine.

Yet another example of a popular entry into the Star Wars mythos that fans can't enjoy at home without a constant internet connection. While a Kenobi Blu-ray would likely include the Disney+ original documentaryOBI-WAN KENOBI: A Jedi's Return, fans would likely expect commentaries from McGregor, co-star Hayden Christensen and director Deborah Chow.

Andor (2022)

Creative force behind Andor Tony Gilroy brought excitement back to the Star Wars franchise while reinventing the Star Wars series formulae with this politically intriguing spy/thriller. Gaining the franchise some much-needed momentum following the nuke-warm response to The Book Of Boba Fett earlier in the year.

Currently, the show has no home release date set, strange for a series that is both popular among critics and fans, let alone one from such a recognizable and well marketed brand. A fu​​​​​ture release could contain an in-depth look at the making of Andor and how the process tied to the production of Rogue One, in which Tony Gilroy was also involved creating.

What If...? (2021)

Marvel's What If...? takes place following the opening of the multiverse, presenting stories of alternate realities that boundlessly mish-mash characters, plot points and timelines together to extremely entertaining effect.

As for a physical release of the series, it seems audiences are still in a reality where one hasn't happened. Still It's too early to close the door on hope for one, as bootleg Blu-ray copies of What If...? and other Disney+ properties continue to rise in popularity on sites like Ebay.

Moon Knight (2022)

Steve Grant (Oscar Issac) is enslaved by an ancient Egyptian god and must take the mantle of the Moon Knight if he is to win back his freedom. Moon Knight is the sixth MarvelStudios series launched on Disney+, receiving mostly positive reviews for its performances from Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke.

Following the trend set out since the launch of the platform, Moon Knight has no date for a Blu-ray upgrade or launch. Fans could expect a future release to contain a plethora or never before seen footage from the series' extensive shoot as well as the documentary Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight.

