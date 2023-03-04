From 1929 to 1939, Disney released over 70 theatrical shorts under the Silly Symphony title. These shorts were a chance for Walt Disney and his animators to push the boundaries of animation at the time and develop new and intricate ways to improve the craft. This would pave the way for their first full-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Related: Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Returns to Disney Animation in New Short

The success of the Silly Symphonies was well-felt throughout the Golden Age of Animation and paved the way for other iconic cartoons like Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry.Even today, nearly a century after they began, the best of the Silly Symphonies delight new audiences on Disney+.

10 'The Skeleton Dance' (1929)

At the stroke of midnight, the local graveyard comes alive. Bats fly through the skies while black cats hiss at one another among the tombstones. Yet they all flee when a quartet of skeletons rises from their graves to spend the night dancing.

The Skeleton Dance was primarily animated by Ub Iwerks, who helped co-create Mickey Mouse. His work on the short is legendary and gets very creative, including one skeleton devouring the camera and dancing to some very catchy music. It helped to usher in a number of other macabre animations in the 30s and is a stable cartoon to see around Halloween.

9 'Flowers and Trees' (1932)

On a lovely spring morning, the sound of birdsong awakens the flowers and the trees, which come alive and make merry. One young male tree makes a harp out of vines to get the attention of a pretty female tree. However, a monstrous hollow tree also has his eyes on her.

Related: Top 10 Most Romantic Disney Movies

Flowers and Trees was the first cartoon produced using three-strip Technicolor, and its success changed animation forever. The beautiful colours feel like a fairytale book come to life and help the world and characters feel more alive than those from the black-and-white era. This innovation would help Flowers and Trees become the first Academy Award for Best Cartoon Short Film winner.

8 'The Three Little Pigs' (1933)

Three pig brothers named Fifer (Dorothy Compton), Fiddler (Mary Moder), and Practical Pig (Pinto Colvig) are building separate houses to protect them from the Big Bad Wolf (Billy Bletcher). While Practical spends all day making his house of brick, Fifer and Fiddler use straw and sticks, so they can finish quickly and have fun. Unfortunately, they soon find that their lodgings aren't strong enough to protect them from the villain.

The Three Little Pigs became Disney's biggest success of the Silly Symphonies and was a pioneer cartoon in many ways. It was among the first cartoons to be scored like a film, with a dedicated story and distinct characters rather than surreal imagery. It also gave birth to one of Disney's most famous quotes, "You can't top pigs with pigs," after none of its sequels matched its success.

7 'The Grasshopper and the Ants' (1934)

It's the middle of spring and a grasshopper (Pinto Colvig) enjoys himself by playing his fiddle and dancing away. He comes upon a colony of ants gathering food and tries to convince them to join him in making merry. While some workers do join him, they are stopped by the queen (Dorothy Compton), who warns the grasshopper that things will change come winter time.

Disney's take on this classic Aesop fable is easily one of the best. The story is told effectively, both through the use of choice dialogue, and the contrast between the bright colors of spring and the cold and bleak pallet of winter. It is also the debut of the song, "The World Owes Me a Living," which would regularly be sung by Goofy during Colvig's time voicing him.

6 'The Wise Little Hen' (1934)

Having come into possession of some corn seeds, the Wise Little Hen (Florence Gill), looks to her friends Donald Duck and Peter Pig (Clarence Nash) to help her plant and harvest them. Whenever she asks, the two fake being sick to avoid doing the work. The Hen soon sees through the ruse and remembers it when it comes time to eat her harvest.

Related: Walt Disney: Intriguing Facts About Animation's Biggest Icon

The Wise Little Hen marks the first appearance of Donald Duck, who would go on to be one of Disney's most recognizable characters alongside Mickey Mouse and Goofy. Beyond Donald, the short is a beautifully told story about how what goes around comes back around. It also matches the animation pretty well with its musical accompaniment, particularly when Donald and Peter are dancing.

5 'The Goddess of Spring' (1934)

The Roman goddess of spring, Proserpina (Jessica Dragonette), lives in a land of eternal spring with her friends, the flowers and the elves. This all comes to an end when Pluto (Tudor Williams), the God of the Underworld, comes to claim her as his queen. Her abduction plunges the world into endless winter and fills Proserpina's heart with sadness.

The Goddess of Spring was created to test if Disney's animators were ready to tackle more realistic human characters, and while the results are still rough, this effort would pave the way for Snow White. It takes a few liberties with the mythology, such as portraying Pluto as the Devil and his domain of Hades as the Christian Hell, but much of its imagery has become a staple of what people imagine the underworld to look like. The short is also told in an operatic tone, which accentuates the dramatic moments further.

4 'The Tortoise and the Hare' (1935)

The animals of the woods have gathered around to witness a race between Max Hare (Ned Norton) and Toby Tortoise (Eddie Holden). As the race begins, Toby lags behind Max, who can run so fast he pulls the feathers off of birds. However, Max's overconfidence leads to him stopping for fun, which lets Topy catch up.

Related: Top 10 Rivalries From Kid’s Cartoon Shows

The Tortoise and the Hare introduced some of the best characters in any of the Silly Symphonies. Max and Toby are very well-defined characters, both through their stellar animation which captures their distinct personalities, and their charming voice-acting. Their popularity lead to them starring in another short, Toby Tortoise Returns, which features a high level of slapstick comedy that inspired the Looney Tunes.

3 'The Old Mill' (1937)

As the sun sets on an old windmill, the local animals become active and alive. Bats fly out to hunt above singing frogs, while within the mill, an old owl sleeps and a mother bird tends to her eggs. Yet as the night goes on, rain and wind begin to herald a terrible storm.

The Old Mill is a testimony to the visual storytelling potential of animation and the height of Disney's creativity during this era. It was made to test Disney's animators to see if they were ready for Snow White by practicing wind, rain, and more realistic depictions of animals. It was also the first use of Disney's multiplane camera, allowing for a greater illusion of depth and realism.

2 'Mother Goose Goes Hollywood' (1938)

Upon the opening of a collection of Mother Goose stories, the audience witnesses a goose roaring like Leo the MGM lion. As the pages of the book turn, snippets are shown from some classic nursery rhymes, including Old King Cole, Humpty Dumpty, and Little Bo Peep. The twist is that they're played by celebrities of the time, including Katharine Hepburn, The Marx Brothers, and Charles Laughton.

Though not as technologically impressive as other Silly Symphonies, Mother Goose Goes Hollywood remains noteworthy for how humorous it is. The caricatures of the celebrities fit well in their respective nursery rhymes, and there are plenty of laughs to be had from the gags. Disney even snuck in a quick Donald Duck cameo.

1 'The Ugly Duckling' (1939)

A mother and father duck wait patiently for their eggs to hatch, revealing four yellow round ducklings and one that is white and lanky. Though he is friendly, the ugly duckling is rejected by his mother and has to make his own way. Yet no matter what he tries, he faces rejection.

Related: 10 Disney Films About Outcasts Finding Their Place

The final Silly Symphony is Disney's second attempt since 1931 to tell Hans Christian Anderson'sclassic story. The animation is superb, both at portraying the comedic slapstick and the more serious moments of emotion. All of this helps to drive home the short's message about finding acceptance, even if it takes multiple attempts.

Next: The 10 Best Shorts Based on Pixar Movies