They say that a hero is only as good as their villain, but some henchmen are able to fan the flames and make even the best villains even better. From as far back as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to as recent as Moana, Disney Animation’s iconic rogue’s gallery have seldom acted alone in their villainous plots and employ the undying servitude of equally evil minions at their disposal, but some of these minions have stood above the rest and have become memorably evil personalities of their very own.

While Illumination's Minions are poised to become box office winners yet again this summer with Minions: The Rise of Gru, here are cream-of-the-crop that serve Disney’s worst-of-the-worst as we rank the best Disney animated villain henchmen:

9. Lucifer from Cinderella (1950)

With cutting remarks and sinister glares, the decisively human villainy of Lady Tremaine, voiced by Eleanor Audley, is rooted in just how much power she has over the orphaned Cinderella (Ilene Woods) as her step-mother, making her do all the chores and treating her as nothing more than a housemaid. While Tremaine’s maliciousness is more passive and controlling, Lucifer takes it upon himself to make the would-be princess’ daily routine even more burdensome in ways only a house cat could. He sabotages what little happiness Cinderella has by creating even greater messes for her to clean up, harassing her mouse friends at every turn and even taking on murderous intent as a human in the bizarre DVD-sequel, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time.

8. Horace and Jasper from 101 Dalmatians (1961)

For as high-class and glamorous Cruella DeVil (Betty Lou Gerson) makes herself out to be as a fur-loving fashionista, she is still a common thief. In order to keep up appearances in the eyes of the law, Cruella’s underground lackwit lackeys Horace (Frederick Worlock) and Jasper (J. Pat O’Malley) do all of her criminal dirty-work under cover of darkness, handling all the dognapping and burglary at her whim. While gangly Jasper fancies himself the brains of the operation and Horace the wearier and portlier one, the two project the classic archetype of a bumbling comic duo among the likes of Bud Abbot and Lou Castello or Home Alone’s Wet Bandits as their differences in physique and intellect make up a dynamic ripe for coarse cockney banter and slapstick comedy, amplified to the max in 1996's 101 Dalmatians live-action remake.

7. Mr. Smee from Peter Pan (1953)

Captain Hook (Hans Conried) is a pirate of many woes, from his constant battles with Peter Pan (Bobbie Driscoll) to his fears of being a crocodile’s dinner, which is why he is fortunate to have someone like Smee. More than a first mate, Mr. Smee (Bill Thompson) is Hook’s closest thing to a true friend and support system. Smee of course serves as Hook’s right-hand man (no pun intended), following orders and assisting in dastardly plots, but he also offers a sympathetic ear and a cheerful disposition among Hook’s other surly men. The good-natured second-in-command also helps Hook maintain order on his ship and even keep the captain in proper grooming.

6. Lefou from Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The influence Gaston (Richard White) has over the poor provincial town in Beauty and the Beast is what makes him a more believable threat than most other classic baddies. He plays to the village’s adulation of him as a charismatic he-man and is able to use his likability to get most whatever he wants. Gaston’s effect on people is best personified in his faithful admirer Lefou (Jesse Corti). Lefou is eager to please and associate himself with Gaston solely for the superficial status he holds in the community and his toxically masculine projection of strength. Lefou perpetuates Gaston’s ego and feeds his arrogance by placing him on as high a hero status pedestal as Gaston himself does.

5. Lock, Shock and Barrel from The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Halloween’s finest trick-or-treaters, Lock, Shock and Barrel are as mischievous as henchmen come. Voiced respectively by Paul Reubens, Catherine O’ Hara and Danny Elfman, “Boogie’s boys” are the chaotic neutral tots of Halloweentown, balancing here and there to the good favor of both the Pumpkin King (Elfman) himself and the bug-infested boogieman (Ken Page). Despite being denizens of the age-old land of Halloween, they are kids first and foremost and evoke every kind of childish trouble-making move in the book. They scheme and prank their way into Oogie Boogie’s insect heart while also getting on each other’s nerves like schoolyard hooligans.

4. Pain and Panic from Hercules (1997)

The smooth-talking schmoozing of Hades (James Woods) countered a lot of what is expected of a Disney villain and his minions Pain and Panic did a lot of the same. Voiced by Bobcat Goldthwait and Matt Frewer, these ever-suffering demonic underworld imps are imparted with Hades’ plans of world domination and play their roles as competent minions surprisingly well, able to kidnap, lie and sabotage the aspiring demigod’s journey to heroism. As animated characters, they serve as almost the evil antithesis of Robin Williams’ Genie from Aladdin. Along with their shared status of celebrity voices and elastically transformative animation, they are portrayed with more overtly comedic sensibilities both in their dialogue and expressions than typical henchmen, making them standout comedic personalities in the Disney villain pantheon.

3. Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

The dulcet-toned voice of Patrick Warburton in his most memorable role, Kronk is the sweetest guy ever to be in league with a Disney villain as the musclebound enforcer for imperial adviser Yzma (Eartha Kitt). Kronk is the kind of guy that can make friends with anybody and in no way seeks villainy or subscribes to Yzma’s gambles for power, treating his service to her instead as a full-time job. While he may come across as the big-dumb-bruiser type in appearance, all he wants out of life is to cook spinach puffs and endear himself to everyone around him. Wearing his conscience literally on his broad shoulders, Kronk’s duties to villainy are less as important to him as his dedication to being true to his own groove.

2. Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed from The Lion King (1994)

While they themselves are accomplished hunters, hyenas in the wild can be characterized as scavengers, biting off whatever they can chew from the hunting efforts of other animals. This law of nature is reflected in The Lion King’s bickering hyena trio of Shenzi (Whoopi Goldberg) Banzai (Cheech Marin) and Ed (Jim Cummings). Although the teeth-bearing threesome is wildly comedic, whooping and laughing at each other in every scene, they are just as equally ferocious in terrorizing trespassers and chasing them down for a snack, even if they are cubs. With the promise of wider hunting grounds and a never-ending supply of bountiful prey, the hyenas align themselves with wannabe king Scar (Jeremy Irons) and serve as key players in his “the coup of the century”, banking on his ability to rule as a fruitful king. Scar and the hyena’s partnership is rooted purely on convenience and once the hyenas’ trust in their leader is dissolved after his abysmal reign, they look to Scar one last time and serve him up for one of the most iconic villain deaths in all of Disney.

1. Iago from Aladdin (1992)

One of the few Disney villains in general to reform to the side of the good guys, Iago is too rich and hilarious a personality not to keep around even when his villainous master was vanquished. Gilbert Gottfried’s unmistakably ear-splitting rantings are put into the loud-mouth beak of the pet parrot to royal visor vizier Jafar (Jonathan Freeman). While still a minion, Iago’s relationship with Jafar was more of bosom-buddy comradery than of master and servant, bouncing ideas off each other and making each other laugh over how deliciously evil they are together. When the direct-to-video sequel The Return of Jafar and the Aladdin animated series came along, Iago switched sides and was a full-time sidekick to the heroes, cementing his cynical charm as a full-fledged Disney icon, even taking up a short-lived residency in Disney World’s "The Enchanted Tiki Room".