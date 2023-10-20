Once upon a time, Disney made some of the greatest villains in all animation. Through stellar writing, gorgeous character animation, and talented actors, they created dozens of now-iconic rogues. These baddies captivated audiences with their diverse personalities and the depths of evil they'd sink to achieve their goals. And because this is Disney, sometimes they even broke out into songs.

Villain songs often end up on people's favorite Disney song list for a good reason. They give the villains a chance to be their most wicked and showcase their personalities through bombastic and memorable sequences. And while most Disney villain songs are great, some tower above the rest.

10 "Mother Knows Best" - 'Tangled' (2010)

To keep herself youthful forever, Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy) keeps the princess, Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), locked in a tower and grows out her hair to preserve its healing magic. Ensuring Rapunzel never leaves, Gothel fills her head with stories about how dangerous the outside world is. She even has a song prepared for when Rapunzel is especially pushy.

"Mother Knows Best," AKA "Gaslighting: The Song," mixes upbeat music with one of Disney's most toxic parent-child relationships. The lyrics are a mix of passive-aggressive jabs at Rapunzel meant to keep her loyal to Gothel, but you can't help but hum along, thanks to Murphy's vocals. It's a great way to establish Gothel's style of villainy, which puts her among Disney's best female antagonists.

9 "Shiny" - 'Moana' (2016)

Before the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) will help Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) on her quest, he must retrieve his magic fishhook from Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement), a treasure-obsessed crab. After arriving in the land of monsters, Moana gets the crab's attention and compliments his shell. This prompts Tamatoa to break into a song about his treasure obsession.

"Shiny" is a catchy song that takes its inspiration from glam rock and Davie Bowie. Tamatoa's eccentric personality adds to the song's charm and helps him stand out despite being one of Disney's villains with limited screen time. The lyrics also contain ties to Moana and Maui's character arcs as Tamatoa attempts to demoralize them.

8 "Oogie Boogie Song" - 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

As part of Jack Skelington's (Chris Sarandon) plan to give Christmas a Halloween twist, he has the trio of Lock (Paul Reubens), Shock (Catherine O'Hara), and Barrel (Danny Elfman) kidnap Santa (Ed Ivory). Though he asks them to keep him safe, the trio brings Santa to their boss, Oogie Boogie (Ken Page). The Bag of Bugs celebrates the arrival of his newest victim with a song.

In a movie full of macabre imagery and music, Oogie's song stands out as the creepiest. Amidst his jolly singing, he demonstrates various traps in his cassino-style lair, many of which have the skeletons of his last victims still stuck in them. It does a wonderful job showing Oogie's sadistic and theatric nature.

7 "Friends On the Other Side" - 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

After learning that Prince Navine (Bruno Campos) is visiting New Orleans, Dr. Facilier (Keith David) makes sure to bump into the hedonistic young man. When Navine's assistant, Lawrence (Peter Bartlett), questions Facilier's mysticism, he quickly silences the doubts and invites them into his establishment. Using voodoo magic and natural charisma, he breaks into song and convinces them to agree to his deals.

"Friends On the Other Side" does everything a good villain song should: it furthers the plot while showcasing the villain's personality in full force. Facilier is among Disney's most underrated villains, and this song proves it, reflecting his duplicitous nature. It begins as a charming and theatrical tune before becoming bombastic and dark as the true nature of his magic comes to light.

6 "The World's Greatest Criminal Mind" - 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

Professor Rattigan (Vincent Price) has concocted a new devilish scheme that puts his old crimes to shame. Using a kidnapped toy maker, he shall replace the mouse queen with a duplicate and have himself declared her successor. To celebrate, his minions join him in a musical number praising his intellect.

Much like Rattigan himself, this sequence presents itself as a fun ego trip while hiding a sinister undertone. Midway through the song, Rattigan executes one of his henchmen for drunkenly referring to him as a rat, only to command the others to get back to singing. Still, it's hard not to get swept up in Rattigan's ego, thanks to Price's infectiously cheerful singing voice.

5 "Cruella De Vil" - 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' (1961)

Newlyweds Roger (Ben Wright) and Anita Radcliffe (Lisa Davis) excitedly learn their pet dalmatians, Pongo (Rob Taylor) and Perdita (Cate Bauer), are expecting puppies. In the meantime, Roger struggles to find the lyrics for a new melody he came up with. When Anita's old friend, Cruella (Betty Lou Gerson), comes to visit, Roger finds his inspiration.

While most villain songs play after the audience has met the villain, "Cruella De Vil" is the buildup to the woman in question. The lyrics are vivid and creative, always coming up with a new and clever way to describe how repugnant Cruella's personality is. It definitely contributes to Cruella's status as one of Disney's most hated characters.

4 "The Mob Song" - 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

To save her father from being sent to an asylum, Belle (Paige O'Hara) uses a magic mirror to prove the Beast (Robby Benson) he has been ranting about is real. Gaston (Richard White) picks up that Belle has feelings for the creature, and his jealousy flares. He rallies the townspeople into a mob, seizes the mirror, and marches to take the Beast's head.

While Gaston's titular song is beloved for how it builds up his larger-than-life persona, "The Mob Song" is a scary look at the monster within. It shows audiences how hatred and fear can rile even the most amicable souls into a mob bent on exterminating that which they don't understand. Much of this is because lyricist Howard Ashman drew from real fearmongering towards people with AIDS.

3 "Poor Unfortunate Souls" - 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

After witnessing her father, King Triton (Kenneth Mars), destroy her human collection, Ariel (Jodi Benson) is left emotionally vulnerable to the manipulations of the sea witch, Ursula (Pat Carroll). Ariel arrives in Ursula's grotto, where the manipulative witch offers her magical services. Through song, she demonstrates her services to Ariel and what they will cost.

"Poor Unfortunate Soul" begins slowly, like a waltz, which reflects Ursula's seductive, deceptive nature as she makes Ariel feel safe and secure. Once she's made her pitch, the song shifts to a thunderous rhythm, capturing Ursula's madness and cruelty. Carroll's voice matches this energy perfectly, reinforcing Ursula's drag inspirations.

2 "Be Prepared" - 'The Lion King' (1994)

Frustrated at being knocked down in the line of succession by the birth of his nephew, Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick), Scar (Jeremy Irons) works with the hyenas to kill him. Unfortunately, his brother, Mufasa (James Earl Jones), is too strong to overcome. However, Scar has a plan to deal with him and inspires the hyenas to work with him through song.

"Be Prepared" is awesome, thanks to its powerful visuals and dark, Machiavellian themes. It starts vague enough before adopting imagery that harkens back to Nazi propaganda. Irons does a great job making Scar sound both coy and sinister, with voice-acting legend Jim Cummings filling in for the final part when Irons' voice gave out during recording.

1 "Hellfire" - 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

With the Romani woman Esmeralda (Demi Moore) within the walls of Notre Dame cathedral, Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) is driven to lustful desperation. There, he prays to the Virgin Mary for guidance, grappling with his desires and duty while his psyche unravels in a series of intense hallucinations.

No other villain song takes the audience into the villain's mind like "Hellfire.! Frollo's soul is put on full display, and the audience sees him go through the full range of emotions as he considers the consequences of his actions. Its imagery is among the darkest and most mature in any Disney film, from Frollo being swallowed by flames, hooded figures judging him, and a flaming Esmeralda dancing to tempt him.

