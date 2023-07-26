Disney's historians like to break the company's history into seven eras based on numerous financial and cultural factors. Most people would consider the Renaissance from 1989 to 1999 their best. Coinciding with the animation Renaissance of the 90s, Disney released some of their most financially and critically successful films that are beloved even to this day.

One reason for Disney's success during this era was thanks to the number of unforgettable villains they created. They embody the same evil as Disney's classic villains while adding their own flare through theatrical performances and cunning plans.

10 Governor Ratcliffe – 'Pocahontas' (1995)

Image via Disney

A representative of the Virginia Company, Governor John Ratcliffe (David Ogden Stiers) is sent to North America to establish the colony of Jamestown. Though he claims to be interested in claiming new land for the British Empire, his real intention is to mine for as much gold as possible. When he can't find any, he blames the indigenous population.

Ratcliffe might have a phenomenal actor providing his voice, but that is the only thing that can be said regarding him. His motivation is only greed, which would be fine if he were allowed to be a bit more over the top to compensate. Sadly, Disney was banking on Pocahontas to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and so played the film more dramatically.

9 Shan Yu – 'Mulan' (1998)

Offended by the Great Wall, Shan Yu (Miguel Ferrer) decides to wage war on China and prove his superiority to its Emperor (Pat Morita). In Mulan, he and his army scale the wall at night, but let the signal fires burn to alert the country. He wants to lure out the Chinese army and destroy them in the field before marching on the capital.

Shan Yu is a very basic villain and certainly not among Disney's best and most well-written villains ever, but unlike Ratcliffe, he comes across as a legitimate threat. He always has an air of control in every scene thanks to his frightening design and soft yet menacing voice. Even without his army, he is a fierce warrior with a passion for direct confrontation and using fear to his advantage.

8 Clayton – 'Tarzan' (1999)

When Professor Archimedes Q. Porter (Nigel Hawthorne) and his daughter, Jane (Minnie Driver) went to Africa to study gorillas, they hired the hunter, Clayton (Brian Blessed), to be their guide. Unknowns to the Porters, Clayton hoped to capture the gorillas and sell them on the black market. At first, they had no luck finding their quarry, but they did meet a man raised by the apes named Tarzan (Alex Linz and Tony Goldwyn).

Tarzan's Clayton is an effective wolf in sheep's clothing type of villain. At first, he presents himself as the perfect British gentleman focused on security, but once the gorillas are located, that sophisticated smile turns into a condescending sneer. By the end, he becomes so committed to winning that he devolves into a mirror of the beasts he loves to hunt.

7 Percival C. McLeach – 'The Rescuers Down Under' (1990)

After shooting a male giant golden eagle, poacher Percival C. McLeach (George C. Scott) made it his mission to track down its mate and eggs. His break comes when he meets a boy named Cody (Adam Ryen), who recently saved the eagle from a trap. When Cody refuses to talk, McLeach makes it look like crocodiles ate him and kidnaps him for interrogation.

While McLeach lacks the sophistication of Clayton, he makes up for it through comedy and menace. Though his portly design lends itself to physical comedy, especially with his goanna sidekick, Joanna (Frank Welker), he is shown to be absolutely ruthless in getting what he wants. Scott's performance in The Rescuers Down Under perfectly mirrors this, able to be sinister and silly depending on the mood.

6 Jafar – 'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While most would be happy to have a job as the royal Vizier of Agrabah, Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) wishes to be made Sultan in Aladdin. To do this, he tracks down the mythical Cave of Wonders (Frank Welkers), within which is a lamp containing a wish-granting genie (Robin Williams). However, only a Diamond in the Rough can enter the cave, which turns out to be a young man named Aladdin (Scott Weinger).

Jafar is one of Disney's most cunning and charismatic villains. He starts off the film with no powers of his own and relies on manipulation, disguises, and his control over palace guards to achieve his ends. When he does get power in the climax, he wastes no time showing off, resulting in one of Disney's best climaxes of all time.

5 Hades – 'Hercules' (1997)

Image via Disney

While the other gods are celebrating the birth of Hercules (Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan), Hades (James Woods) learns that he is destined to be defeated by the child. To prevent this, he sends his minions to turn Hercules mortal and kill him. Unaware that they failed, he spends the next twenty years gathering monsters and minions for the coming battle.

Woods' portrayal of Hades in Hercules is nothing short of iconic. Rather than voicing him with a deep, monstrous voice, he plays him like a fast-talking lawyer, which lends itself well to comedy. His animation is also a highlight, as his body mixes flames and smoke, allowing him to move as fluidly as his words.

4 Ursula – 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Deep beneath the ocean, in the bones of a leviathan, lives the sea witch, Ursula (Pat Carroll). She plots revenge against King Triton (Kenneth Mars), who banished her from the palace. When she learns his youngest daughter, Ariel (Jodi Benson) has a fascination with humans, Ursula sends her moray eel spies, Flotsam and Jetsam (Paddi Edwards) to keep an eye on her.

Ursula is a show woman through and through. She lures would-be victims into her clutches with bombastic displays of her magic and promises to fix all of their problems in The Little Mermaid. Of course, her deals are always rigged in her favor, and she isn't above personally sabotaging her clients to ensure she gets her desired results.

3 Gaston – 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

As the local hunter and strong man, Gaston (Richard White) is beloved by everyone in his town except for Belle (Paige O'Hara). Since she is the most beautiful woman in town, Gaston decides that she must be his wife. He doesn't take her inevitable rejection well and vows to have her by any means necessary.

Gaston is great because, while he is egotistical and chauvinistic, he doesn't begin the film as a villain. What makes him turn to evil in Beauty and the Beast is his wounded pride, which drives him to extremes like committing Belle's father, Maurice (Rex Everhart) to an asylum unless she marries him. This makes him a perfect foil to the Beast (Robby Benson), who begins the film as an antagonist but develops through kindness and empathy into a better person.

2 Claude Frollo – 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

In The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) views himself as chosen by God to rid Paris of all Romani people. One night, he kills a woman who he thought was fleeing with stolen goods, but what she actually carried was a baby. Since he killed her on the steps of Notre Dame Cathedral, he is forced to raise the child to spare his soul from damnation.

Frollo is easily Disney's most vile and evil villain. No matter how terrible his actions get, he always justifies them as a necessary evil to fulfill God's will and blames his failings on the wickedness of others. His care for his adopted son, Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) is no better, as he gaslights the poor boy into believing that the world is a dark, cruel place, and the only way to stay safe is to remain in isolation.

1 Scar – 'The Lion King' (1994)

Image via Disney

As the younger brother of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), Scar (Jeremy Irons) was next in line for the throne of the Pride Lands in The Lion King. This changes following the birth of his nephew, Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick). Not content to be uncle to the king, Scar conspires with hyenas to murder his family and take the throne.

Scar showcases one of Disney's best blending of animation and voice acting. Animator Andreas Deja capitalized on Irons' subtle inflections to add more sass and menace to Scar's movements. This pairs well with his facade of a playful and cynical family member while hiding his ruthless side until the perfect moment presents itself.

