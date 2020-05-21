15 Disneyland Resort Attractions We Cannot Wait to Ride Once It Reopens

The coronavirus shutdown has sucked for an infinite number of reasons, but one of the biggest is that it has taken away the small pleasures of everyday life: going out to dinner with your friends, checking out the latest blockbuster and, of course, visiting Disneyland. Ostensibly the most visited regional theme park on the planet, Disneyland is as much a local hangout as it is a tourist destination and we are … we are missing it. Is it even summer if you can’t buy a Dole Whip and wait for the Enchanted Tiki Room to start? (No.)

While they have been making small inroads in Florida, the California resort has been largely untouched. Hopefully by the end of May, we’ll able to stroll through the parks with a happy grin on our face and a churro in our hand, but until then, we are left daydreaming and counting down the seconds until we can return. It’s in that spirit that we run down the 15 Disneyland and Disney California Adventure attractions that we simply cannot wait to ride again – once it’s medically safe and socially responsible to.

As a disclaimer, we’ve purposefully chosen attractions that will more squarely fit within the new guidelines and requirements when the parks reopen. There are no attractions on the list that demand interactivity or touching (Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Toy Story Midway Mania, and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin are out for this very reason), as are any theatrical exhibitions or live shows that have you sitting directly next to other guests for a prolonged period of time. These are hands-to-yourself experiences, through and through.