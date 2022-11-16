Latin for a cinematic exchange of words, quid pro quo is famously associated with therapy and the exposition of character backstory. For decades, viewers have been a fly on the wall as our favorite characters divulge their deepest, darkest secrets. From page to script and script to screen, cinema has brought characters to life that have audiences craving an expertly-written scene complete with dueling dialogue. There's no better setting than in the patient's chair.

To avoid a psychological back-and-forth falling flat, the writing and onscreen chemistry are key. The doctor and patient must be worthy adversaries in order to keep the audience from dozing off. From Oscar-nominated and winning films to television shows canceled too soon, these conversations have our ears.

Dr. Martin Whitly & Malcolm Bright

'Prodigal Son' (2019 - 2021)

Bringing family drama to a whole new level, Prodigal Son borrows logic and source structure from another famed criminal psychologist. Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) is desperate to maintain a relationship with his son Malcolm (Tom Payne) – the only problem? Dr. Whitly is a famous serial killer, "The Surgeon," locked away for life, and Malcolm is a police profiler.

While the series faced an abrupt cancelation this past summer, we still appreciate a good back-and-forth psychological dialogue scene. Dr. Whitly may not have been a psychologist, but (as Malcolm consistently reminds viewers) he's a narcissist that feeds off the attention, especially when the police need his warped mind to crack a case. Malcolm and his father have entertaining banter that feels like a family therapy session without the moderator.

Ruth Brenner & Nadia Vulvokov

'Russian Doll' (2019 - )

Physician turned family, Ruth Brenner (Elizabeth Ashley) is a guiding force for Russian Doll protagonist Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne). Having raised Nadia following a custody battle, Brenner has no problem calling Nadia out instead of prompting her with softball questions. The psychologist in Brenner understands the effects of the trauma from Nadia's past, and Nadia uses Brenner's presence to provide some stability as she dies over and over.

In many instances, it's as if Brenner is speaking to the audience, providing genuine insights into how the world works and why we do the things we do. The spectacular writing allows viewers to feel they're on the receiving end of Brenner's words, not just Nadia.

Sean Maguire & Will Hunting

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

A drama not only rich in casting, but in emotion, Good Will Hunting is still a go-to film for self-discovery when life places a choice on which path to take. Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is a janitor at M.I.T. who has a gifted mathematical mind; however, he must seek counseling from psychologist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) if he wishes to undo the damages from an altercation with a police officer. Williams and Damon are impeccable as they play opposite each other throughout the film.

Sean possesses the ability to push Will, but also the knowledge to know when to take a reserved approach. Through their time, Sean explores parts of his past and how Will will shape his future, demonstrating that therapy isn't always one-sided or just introspective for the patient.

Dr. Lilith Ritter & Stanton Carlisle

'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

A slow-burn crime drama, Nightmare Alley is visually stunning, keeping viewers engaged until the long-awaited payoff. Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) is a grifter that works his way up from a lowly carnival work to a wealthy con artist posing as a psychic. Carlisle's con is challenged when he gets in deep with a wealthy business tycoon whose psychologist is determined to expose him.

Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) is a perfect adversary for Carlisle. She's intrigued by the mind, particularly Carlisle's, and her sessions have an intoxicating energy, luring Carlisle further and further. A chess match of wits, Ritter and Carlisle add a glamorous touch to delving into our darkest secrets.

Alan Strauss & Sam Fortner

'The Patient' (2022)

The Patient features Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson as worthy psychological adversaries. Reeling from the loss of his wife, psychotherapist Alan Strauss (Carell) finds himself at the mercy of self-proclaimed serial killer Sam Fortner (Gleeson). Alan's survival depends on helping Sam curb his homicidal tendencies. As Alan delves deeper into the sessions with Sam, he's forced to face his own past transgressions.

Considered a career-best performance from both leads, Carell and Gleeson demonstrate the required onscreen chemistry to make this type of character relationship and writing work. The Hulu original tests audiences' patience, but the payoff is worth the wait.

Malcolm Crowe & Cole

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Walking a fine line of questioning who's really the patient and who's really the psychologist, The Sixth Sense remains an excellent example of filmmaking (apart from that twist). Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) is a child psychologist tasked with helping the resigned and tormented young boy Cole (Haley Joel Osment). With Malcolm's help and understanding, Cole is able to find a purpose for his ability to see the spirits of the dead.

As Malcolm struggles in his marriage, Cole, incredibly mature for his age, encourages Malcolm to answer his own "Whys?" in life. The doctor-patient duo is a breath of fresh air from the standard serial killer-police profiler genre. Their bond and mutual understanding of each other solidify these characters as fan favorites.

Dr. Ryan & Devi

'Never Have I Ever' (2020 - )

A series that's normalizing teen therapy, Never Have I Ever features the witty exchanges between the series protagonist Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Dr. Jamie Ryan (Niecy Nash). Devi begins seeing Dr. Ryan following her father's traumatic sudden death and continues to seek advice as she navigates her coming-of-age journey throughout the three seasons.

We love Dr. Ryan for her ability to call Devi out, often vocalizing the same thoughts the audience shares about Devi's constant social predicaments. Without Dr. Ryan, Devi would still be struggling to come to terms with her dramatic past and her uncertainty about the future. Nash's tender and truthful performance makes her character a voice of reason we'd gladly book a session with.

Hannibal Lecter & Will Graham

'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Casting the incomparable Mads Mikkelsen as the titular cannibal, NBC's Hannibal brought to the screen an artistic, horrific depiction that painted the full picture of the distinguished Lecter from the books. In the series, audiences are able to step into Lecter's office and witness him as a practicing psychiatrist. Viewers are privy to seeing what he was like prior to his capture as Lecter plays the FBI and matches wits with Will Graham (Hugh Dancy).

The stakes are much higher with this version of Lecter as he quite literally plays with his food throughout the three seasons. His conversations with Will are always a well-choreographed dance as the pair recognize the other has a hidden agenda. Artistically crafted by Bryan Fuller, Hannibal returned the iconic quid pro quo concept back to viewers, even if it was for a short run.

Dr. Greg House & Dr. James Wilson

'House, M.D.' (2004 - 2012)

Neither of them are actual psychologists or psychiatrists, but Dr. House and Dr. Wilson remain among television's favorite demonstrations of best-friend therapy. Masterfully portrayed by Hugh Laurie and Robert Sean Leonard, House and Wilson are consistently psycho-analyzing the other. The pair of MDs know each other inside and out that no real therapist could successfully take their place in the other's life.

House, M.D. also allowed for House to consistently play devil's advocate for his patients when he believed them to be "idiots" for making the wrong treatment decisions. The eight seasons provided dozens of introspective moments for House, prompted by his patients and/or Wilson. With medical puzzles as House's form of therapy for all of his pain, the series produced dozens of expertly written dialogue that had audiences questioning their own internal ethics and decisions.

Hannibal Lecter & Clarice Starling

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Audiences love a good villain, and one of the tastiest literary and cinematic characters is Hannibal Lecter. With keen production techniques including actors speaking directly to the camera, The Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme placed viewers in the hot seat with Lecter's (Anthony Hopkins) piercing eyes staring right through them as if in their own therapy session with the sadistic psychiatrist.

The character that made quid pro quo so deliciously disturbing, Lecter doesn't give an inch with Clarice Starling (Jodi Foster) despite the societal obstacles she has working against her. Perhaps one of the most sensational scenes in cinema, Lecter and Starling's final meeting had viewers hanging on the edges of their seats, displacing Lecter's barricades as if he was talking right to us.

