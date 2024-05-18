Going to the hospital is rarely a good thing and seldom a treat. However, when it comes to these medical dramas, the chance to go to the hospital is the most exciting part of our weeks. With a plethora of intricate medical cases, high-octane surgeries, and panicked casualties providing constant drama, it's clear why millions flock to stream these medical dramas every day. That's without mentioning the romances, break-ups, and family drama, with some of the most detailed character development in all of modern media coming inside the walls of a hospital. To help you figure out the best medical dramas on Netflix, here is a helpful guide.

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.6/10

One of the longest-running modern procedurals, Grey's Anatomy depicts the highs, lows, and everything in between for a set of surgical interns at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, originally known as the Seattle Grace Hospital. With 427 current episodes to its name across the last 19 years, Grey's Anatomy has proven time and again just how popular it is, with millions of followers tuning in from the first episode in 2005 until now. Created by Shonda Rhimes, many would think that Grey's has done everything there is to be done in the world of medical drama, but they are still managing to craft brand new, often shocking storylines to this day, whether that be a bomb scare, a murder, or the dramatic break-up of a once-happy marriage. The show is a winner of 4 Primetime Emmys, among 84 other award wins and 253 nominations.

'New Amsterdam' (2018 - 2023)

IMDb: 8.0/10

Set in America's oldest public hospital, New Amsterdam follows the charismatic Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the new medical director, as he tries to reshape the entire structure to save both the business and lives. However, the stubborn Max is met by a skeptical set of staff, with their frustrations regularly getting the better of them. Unlike other medical dramas, New Amsterdam's mission statement is to provide a detailed look at the human side of the world of medical care, with the likes of the aforementioned Eggold, Janet Montgomery, and Jocko Sims putting in consistent performances that perfectly achieve this. Across 89 episodes, writing on the likes of Season 1, Episode 22, "Luna," and Season 5, Episode 13, "How Can I Help?" is the reason why the show was nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award for Episodic Drama — something the vast majority of other medical dramas cannot boast.

'Royal Pains' (2009 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Created by Andrew Lenchewski and John P. Rogers, Royal Pains follows ER doctor Hank Lawson (Mark Feuerstein), who, after being unfairly blamed for the death of a former patient, is thrown out of his comfortable city life and into the world of the rich and famous in the Hamptons. There, he will carry on his practice as a freelance doctor for the world's wealthiest patients. The unique selling point of Royal Pains comes from the moral quandary at its center — is it okay to become rich from other people's misfortune? A neat discussion of class aside, Royal Pains is a terrifically entertaining series surrounding a central performance that demands attention, with Feuerstein's sophisticated Hank the sort of lead character that many wish to be like (despite his flaws). Refreshing and sometimes romantic, Royal Pains is one of Netflix's best medical dramas.

'The Resident' (2018 - 2023)

IMDb: 7.8/10

A winner of Best Breakout Show at the Teen Choice Awards, The Resident follows the ups and downs faced by the doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, with their intricate personal lives often becoming interwoven with their professional applications. Starring the likes of Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, and more, The Resident is still fondly loved by its fans thanks to a gripping ensemble of actors that all manage to walk the line between delivering interesting medical accuracy and pulse-racing personal drama. Unlike some other series of this nature, The Resident actually ages like a fine wine, with later episodes of the series held in higher regard by fans than earlier episodes. Packed full of romance and tension, The Resident is primed for a binge-watch.

'Virgin River' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The enormously successful Virgin River, based on Robyn Carr's series of romantic novels, follows Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a medical professional, who moves from the bright lights and busy streets of Los Angeles to a sleepy town in North Carolina. Expecting to find an easier job with much smaller medical cases, Mel is instead met by a Greek tragedy, with everything that could go wrong seemingly doing so. Comfort viewing akin to Gilmore Girls at times and high-octane drama akin to Grey's Anatomy at others, Virgin River provides entertainment in abundance set against a gorgeous backdrop that is allowed plenty of time to be admired. Featuring a wonderful set of ensemble performances, perhaps highlighted by Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, a role for which he won the Leo Award for Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series, Virgin River has something for everyone.

'Dr. Storks' (2015 - 2017)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Based on You Suzunoko's manga series, Kounodori, Dr. Storks follows the professional and private life of gynecologist Kounotori Sakura (Gô Ayano), whose difficult upbringing has fed into his desire to become a medical professional, all whilst holding a particularly gifted ability to play jazz piano. Unlike any other medical drama you're likely to have seen before or since, Dr. Storks is more than just an interesting insight into the medical practice of another culture — it is also a detailed unraveling of a particularly nuanced central character. Emotionally, the series is certainly demanding, with no punches pulled in the depiction of the true heartbreak that happens within a hospital, particularly when it comes to childbirth. Well worth a watch, Dr. Storks does need to be consumed with a box of tissues present, with almost every episode guaranteed to make you cry.

'The Mindy Project' (2012 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.5/10

'The Hospital' (2006)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Hailing from Taiwan, this medical drama follows the lives of the practitioners at a university-affiliated hospital, as well as showcasing the intricate structure of power within its hierarchy. Sadly, The Hospital was only ever on for one season, although that season does contain 39 hours worth of indulgent content. An awards darling upon release, The Hospital was praised for its talented ensemble, dramatic storylines, and intelligent use of music, with the series certainly doing justice to its beloved source material, Hou Wenyong's novel of the same name. One of the best Taiwanese series currently on Netflix, this is a medical drama you simply won't want to miss.

