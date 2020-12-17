It may seem odd that in a year that was so oppressively grim that documentaries would be an escape, but when you think about it, what better way to get a better grip on reality when it feels like reality is unraveling? 2020 was a year like nothing we’ve ever experienced, and yet the best documentaries of the year let us know the world was still here. Whether it was in societal ills we still need to address or hopeful avenues to show us life beyond the walls of our isolation, the best documentaries of 2020 brought us closer to the world when that world never felt further away. Whether they affirmed life in the face of death, showed us clandestine plots of foreign governments, or simply brought us closer into the world of a pop star, these documentaries transported us in the best way possible.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Director Jenny Popplewell reopens what feels like a still-healing wound with American Murder: The Family Next Door, a re-examination of the murder of Shanann Watts and her daughters, Bella and Celeste, in 2018. The Watts family murders was a case that shocked the nation as it played out in the summer and autumn of 2018. Initially, Watts' husband, Chris Watts, led authorities and the press to believe his wife and young daughters were missing. However, Chris eventually confessed to murdering his family and was sentenced to five life sentences for the murders.

Popplewell leans on pathos as she paints a portrait of Watts' life as a wife and mother before her murder. Through archived Facebook Live videos, transcripts of text messages, personal cell phone videos, news footage, and police body cam and interrogation videos, Popplewell attempts to understand why events played out the way they did for Watts and her family. It's a somewhat uneven documentary due to its reliance on letting the footage speak for itself (with the help of editing), but it's also chilling. The marriage we see play out through video and text, the stories that are told, the family we are presented — in all their happiness and sorrow — is recognizable. We know this family even if we've never met Shanann and Chris Watts and their daughters. Though we know how this story ends, American Murder: Family Next Door is an insightful true-crime documentary that removes the cold investigative lens of the genre and shines a light on the heart of the matter. - Allie Gemmill

A Secret Love

It would be wise to keep a few tissues handy as you watch the extremely moving documentary A Secret Love. Director Chris Bolan's documentary introduces you to Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, a nonagenarian lesbian couple who have lived together for the better part of their lives. The doc traces Terry and Pat's life together, weaving the past into their present day, which includes scenes like looking for an LGBTQ-friendly retirement community and watching Pat take care of Terry as her health declined. (Terry passed away in March 2019.) Here is a couple who could, like many other LGBTQ+ folks of their generation, had to live two lives: The public one, where they were roommates and platonic friends, and the private one, where they could be a romantic couple but only behind closed doors. Terry and Pat speak candidly, but there is a calm matter-of-factness about their recollection of their lives together (it might help that they're Canadian).

A Secret Love is a deeply intimate portrait as much as it is a piece of living history. Viewers will have some basic understanding of the emotional toll of the kind of life Terry and Pat led together for decades, which certainly helps to form an empathetic bond as you watch. But to have the camera poke in and capture the lives of a lesbian couple who have ridden so many waves of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement and still landed on their feet, together? It feels like an honor and a treat. And while A Secret Love is very much an exploration of living as a queer person during a time when being in the closet was de rigueur as it is a documentary about growing old and grappling with the past. Bolan captures aging in all its beauty and sadness; I'm not exaggerating about that tissue warning. Ultimately, A Secret Love is a precious documentary and one worth seeking out ASAP. - Allie Gemmill

Assassins

Honestly, this was the best movie that I saw at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The story is so incredible, I don't even think you could write it. Such is life... and in this case, death, as implied by the title. Directed by Ryan White (The Keepers, The Case Against 8), Assassins follows two young women who are tricked into assassinating Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Basically, they think they're part of a prank show that involves them placing their hands over the eyes of strangers from behind. Despite having a very capable legal team working on their behalf, their pleas seem to fall on deaf ears, since the fact that the women were involved in Kim Jong-nam's murder was never in doubt -- it was all about what they knew, or didn't know, in this case. The film points an accusatory finger at Kim Jong-un, and was apparently controversial enough to cause problems behind the scenes, as Magnolia acquired the movie out of Sundance, only for Hulu to take over domestic rights before dropping the film, which was eventually released in the U.S. by Greenwich Entertainment. This is a weird, wild story that simply has to be seen to be believed, and I promise it's as gripping as any thriller that came out this year. - Jeff Sneider

Athlete A

This harrowing, heartbreaking Netflix documentary from directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk may be tough to watch, but it's an excellent look at the Larry Nassar scandal that puts the emphasis on the survivors first and foremost. The film follows a team of investigative journalists from The Indianapolis Star as they break the Nassar story after interviewing numerous gymnasts who were sexually assaulted by the once well-respected doctor. This is a stomach-churning documentary and one I felt a personal connection to, having grown up just a few minutes from Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who appears in archive footage here -- though the focus is firmly on Maggie Nichols, as well as Rachael Denhollander, Jessica Howard and Jamie Dantzscher.

As a journalist who once worked a story involving the sexual abuse of a minor, I can only tip my cap to the dogged reporters seen in this film, because their hard work left no doubt that Nassar was an unspeakable monster who needed to be brought to justice. He is now in prison, serving a life sentence. It's as close to a happy ending as this story was ever going to get. And with many more Nassars hiding in plain sight, the important thing is to make sure it never happens again. One way to ensure that is not to shy away from challenging films like Athlete A, but to watch them in the hopes of identifying other predators lurking in our midst. - Jeff Sneider

Boys State

Since I'm not terribly interested in politics, I might not have seen this award-winning Apple documentary if not for its intriguing trailer, but I loved this eye-opening movie and its charismatic star Steven Garza, who I'm sure I'll be voting for one day down the line. Directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss, the film follows a thousand teenage boys as they attend Boys State in Austin, Texas, where they essentially build a mock government within the span of a few days. This includes campaigning for different positions, making speeches, and ultimately, voting for various representatives. I went to an all-boys summer camp for 12 years, so there were certain elements of this testosterone-heavy film that I could maybe appreciate more than most. Of course, I played sports all day, whereas these boys are more interested in talking politics, which makes them a unique type of individual. Watching this movie was both funny and frightening, as you really see what kind of person is attracted to the political sphere, and what kind of person that political sphere tends to embrace. This is a rollicking must-see for anyone curious how America got to where it is now, and where it might be headed in the future. - Jeff Sneider

Beastie Boys Story

Beastie Boys Story, currently available to stream on Apple TV+, is a total hoot. The price of admission is a baseline appreciation for the New York City trio (yes, just liking "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)" counts), but trust me, you wanna watch this one. Directed by longtime Beastie Boys bestie Spike Jonze, two of the founding members — Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond — take the stage to give an oral history of their lives as band members and best friends weathering the fickleness of fame together. (The late Adam "MCA" Yauch passed away in May 2012.)

It's a delightful, enlightening, heartwarming traipse through time with Horovitz and Diamond, who use archive footage and photos to bolster their own recollections of their lives as a band. Beastie Boys Story is, in many ways, an extension of the personalities of each of the dudes, including Yauch, as it unspools an irreverent yarn. Sometimes, Horovitz and Diamond have to stop and break their storytelling spell because they mess up their lines or a bit of video doesn't play the right way. Such is life! And the spontaneous and carefree way in which the fellas handle the messier moments of their onstage special only makes Beastie Boys Story more relatable. Horovitz and Diamond also don't shy away from getting honest about their lows as a group, from the heartbreaks to the break-ups to the creative blocks that re-routed the Beastie Boys time and time again. It's also beautiful to see just how close these two are with one another and still, to this day, with Yauch, as they tell their life story so far. Beastie Boys Story is absolutely a special bit of filmmaking. - Allie Gemmill

Circus of Books

Filmmaker Rachel Mason takes a dive into her family's peculiar history and very unique dysfunctions in Circus of Books, the documentary named after the shop her parents owned for decades. Sorry -- the gay pornography shop her parents owned for decades. Unfolding a 40-year story, the first part of the doc digs into how they cultivated that very specific and unusual line of work, and that's already a phenomenal hook for a doc, but the film really comes alive when it gets personal. Because despite the fact that the Masons catered to and profited from that niche market all those years, providing a space of safety and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community long before culture caught up, they had zero chill about it when their own son came out as gay. With Circus of Books, Mason (who is also proudly queer) gets the chance to unpack all that complex family and community history, finally prodding her parents for answers to the seemingly misaligned messages of their business and personal lives, investigated the nuances between tolerance, acceptance and allyship, and uncovers a vital piece of local queer history that would never get told if filmmakers like Mason didn't have the courage and ambition to tackle their own lives with such candor. - Haleigh Foutch

Class Action Park

This HBO Max documentary about the cursed New Jersey amusement park Action Park was probably more fun than any movie I saw this year, as it brought me right back to my own water park misadventures in Massachusetts, though it also managed to pack a powerful punch by the end of its well-chosen runtime. It is rather brilliantly structured, with comedian Chris Gethard and former Action Park employees taking you around the hair-raising grounds ride by ride, recalling foolish dares and killer wave pools. Released during a summer in which water parks across the country were closed, it made you feel like you were there, smelling the chlorine and feeling the heat on your feet.

Of course, this movie is all fun and games and broken bones for the first hour or so, but its brilliance lies in the dramatic turn it takes with roughly a half-hour to go, when directors Seth Porges and Chris Charles Scott III force you to examine the human cost of these frequent mishaps. In the end, everyone lucky enough to survive Action Park has their own story to tell, but those memories are tainted by a dark cloud of death that undeniably hovered over the park, so no matter how cool its owner seemed, the fact that he never seemed to care is irresponsible and in one devastated mother's case, understandably unforgivable. - Jeff Sneider

Crip Camp

Crip Camp is a movie about people who we rarely see movies about -- those with disabilities. Don't get me wrong, we see plenty of movies about people with disabilities, from My Left Foot and The Theory of Everything to Stronger, but all of those movies star able-bodied actors, whereas Crip Camp finally shines a light on real people with disabilities, thereby giving a voice to the voiceless. Directed by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht, the Netflix film follows a group of people who attended the same New York summer camp for teens with disabilities and went on to become activists for the disability rights movement. There's a reason that Crip Camp rates 100 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and won the coveted Audience Award at this year's Sundance Film Festival, and that's because it is an absolute joy to behold. Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, this inspiring film has a powerful, timely message of inclusion and should be required viewing for children of a certain age because it would teach them about empathy, something this country could use more of if you ask me. -- Jeff Sneider

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Kirsten Johnson’s documentary is a beautiful, melancholy, and darkly funny meditation on what it means to start saying goodbye to the ones we love. Johnson’s father Dick is going through the early stages of dementia that her mother suffered, and Johnson resolves that rather than wallow in grief, she wants to create a celebration of her father’s life that laughs at the specter of death. She does this by creating various situations where Dick “dies” in comical fashions like having his head smashed in by a falling air conditioner. Rather than coming off as glib, Dick Johnson Is Dead is a film that comes alive because every frame is an expression of love and you can see how much it cherishes the time Kirsten and her father have left. - Matt Goldberg

Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen

We needed Disclosure. Bad. No matter how woke you think you are, documentarian Sam Feder's Disclosure will remind you that you still have a lot of learning to do when it comes to understanding what it means to be transgender today. Over the course of a gripping 108 minutes, interviews with a swath of academics, actors, writers, directors, and public figures — all of whom are trans — sit down to discuss (at their comfort level) their coming out story, their transition, or the depictions of transgender people in movies in television that they see as either productive and good or regressive and harmful. Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Jen Richards (Mrs. Fletcher), Yance Ford (Strong Island), Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1-: Lone Star), Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix trilogy), and Alexandra Billings (Transparent) are just some of the many members of the trans community who step forward to shine a light on how far the media has come in accurately, honestly, and sensitively depicting what it means to be trans — and how far we still have to go. While the onus is still on viewers to continue to get educated and informed, Disclosure is an excellent starting point for everyone. -- Allie Gemmill

Feels Good Man

The Pepe the Frog documentary I never knew I needed, Feels Good Man might be the seminal contemporary piece on "Death of the Author" and a shockingly effective summary of how a culture of hate swallows even the purest things whole. Directed by Arthur Jones, the film spotlights Pepe's creator Matt Furie, a generally sweet and offbeat man who just wanted to draw a dang cartoon frog and ended up creating an avatar for the internet's most hateful communities. Feels Good Man charts Pepe's creation, how he was adopted by the far-right, and how he's been re-claimed since, offering one very specific lens through which to view America's absurdist descent into toxic nationalism and how Donald Trump, of all people, became an "outsider" figure for people who felt left behind by society to rally around.

It's fascinating (and devastating) and Furie's sweet, understated energy is the perfect counterpoint to underscore a world on fire. How did we get here? Well, how the hell did this lovely man's kids cartoon become a meme, and how did that meme become a figure of hate? You can't quite 1-to-1 track the world's recent hard-bent towards fascism through the story of Pepe, but damn if his story isn't a shockingly effective Fable about the best of intentions turned to hell and back. -- Haleigh Foutch

Hillary

I highly doubt anyone who hates Hillary Clinton actually took the time to watch this, but the four-hour documentary feature Hillary (presented in four parts on Hulu) is surprisingly illuminating and humanizing for someone who many only know through the eyes of the media. Hillary tells Clinton’s life story as framed by a series of candid 1:1 interviews with the former Senator herself, as well as folks who’ve known and worked with her like childhood and college friends, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Again, the most surprising thing about Hillary is how candid it is – Clinton is rather open when discussing “controversial” aspects from her life and career like Bill Clinton’s impeachment and her primary race against Barack Obama. And yes, the documentary gets pretty deep into the 2016 presidential election and Clinton’s reaction and feelings in the days following the results. This documentary goes a long way towards humanizing a figure who for far too long has only been glimpsed through the public lens, offering a warts-and-all look at a truly eventful and impressive life and career thus far. - Adam Chitwood

Howard

When director Don Hahn made his wonderful 2009 documentary Waking Sleeping Beauty, about the turbulence that accompanied the so-called Disney Renaissance, one section of the film always stood out as the most powerful and movie. That section chronicled the miraculous contributions and tragic death of Howard Ashman, a lyricist, and writer who contributed to The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. So for his follow-up, Hahn chose to focus exclusively on Ashman’s life and work and the resulting film, Howard, is beautiful and tender, the loving portrait of an artist we lost too soon. Following the same formula as Waking Sleeping Beauty, Howard relies on new audio interviews, vintage recordings, and preexisting footage, to put you right alongside Ashman as he created these incredible works of art. More tellingly, Hahn peels back the curtain to show you the pain and torment that Ashman was dealing with during the unequivocal highpoint of his career and life. (There’s a heartbreaking story of how sick he was during the Little Mermaid press junket in Walt Disney World, a place defined by lighthearted frivolity.) Joyous and deeply sad in equal measure, Howard is a surprisingly honest and profound and easily the best documentary feature on Disney+. - Drew Taylor

Miss Americana

In an effort to put a positive spin on this year, we could rebrand 2020 as "The Year of Taylor Swift." Over the last 12 months, Swift has rewritten her celebrity narrative, removing herself from any superficial drama that left her caught in the undertow in recent years and instead keep her head above water. This all began with the January release of the Lana Wilson-directed documentary Miss Americana. Wilson's doc follows Swift during the recent transitional — and highly transformational — period as she moved away from her Reputation era (based on the 2017 album of the same name) and into her Lover era (also based on an album of hers, this time the 2019 EP of the same name). It's the kind of transition many of us go through privately as we take the lessons of our 20s and form them into the foundation of who we are for the rest of our lives. For Swift, the personal can only ever be public.

While Swift has often been confessional in her songs, frequently going so far as to include autobiographical details in her lyrics, we've never seen the Grammy winner as vulnerable as she is in Miss Americana. Throughout the doc, she actively sheds the layers of fame which have shielded the darker parts of her life from the public and bravely shows them to us. Swift gets candid about her struggle with an eating disorder, the impact fame and scrutiny have had on her mental health, and even opens about her politics. (One of the most powerful and uncomfortable moments in Miss Americana comes as we watch Swift, a grown adult, borderline plead with older male members of her team to be allowed to make a political statement on social media.) You'll come away from Miss Americana with a new appreciation for Swift and what she has endured for the last decade-plus of her gobsmackingly prolific career. She'll win you over, no doubt about it. The fact that she managed to turn out two beautiful albums in the months following Miss Americana almost feel like a victory lap. - Allie Gemmill

My Octopus Teacher

Filmmaker Craig Foster spent a year following an octopus in a South African kelp forest. While that may sound a bit odd, the result is a tender and moving saga of life lessons we can glean from nature. With Foster providing lovely narration in addition to the gorgeous undersea photography, we can see the complexities of this creature and its intelligence. The film consciously avoids being overly sentimental or trying to anthropomorphize the octopus, instead opting instead to embrace all the beauty and cruelty that nature offers. It’s a magnificent documentary that will have you seeking out other nature docs just to revel in the vibrancy of our world. – Matt Goldberg

My Psychedelic Love Story

Legendary documentarian Errol Morris was involved in two of this year’s best nonfiction projects. First, there was Wilderness of Error, an FX limited documentary series based on his investigative book of the same name (Morris produced and appears in the doc but didn’t direct). And then there was My Psychedelic Love Story, which recently premiered on Showtime, which was a feature film based on the life of Joanna Harcourt-Smith, a fashionable, international icon of the counterculture and former muse and lover of Timothy Leary. (Harcourt-Smith died earlier this year, right before the documentary premiered.) Apparently, Harcourt-Smith was interested in talking to Morris after watching his disturbing Netflix series Wormwood; like the subjects of that series Harcourt-Smith was convinced that she might have been a sleeper agent for the CIA, recruited to make sure she could bring Leary back to the United States to face trial. But as tantalizing as that idea is, Morris brushes it aside just as quickly, instead focusing on the events that made Harcourt-Smith who she was. Using groovy graphics and his typically hypnotic style, My Psychedelic Love Story ends up being just that, a documentary that swoons with passionate romance … and hallucinogenic drugs. – Drew Taylor

Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street

If you only know Mark Patton as the guy who starred in Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, arguably the most disliked film in the franchise, there’s so much to learn in the wonderful, hearfelt documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street. Centered on Patton, the doc reflects on how the actor went from an up-and-coming closeted actor who thought he landed his big break, to becoming the scapegoat for the film’s failure because he was gay, and back to the good graces of stardom when the horror community and queer culture caught up and reclaimed Freddy’s Dead -- and Patton's exuberant performance -- decades later. At the center of the film is Patton, a somewhat heartbreaking figure who lost the love of his life to AIDS and walked away from his dream career after his terrible experience with Freddy’s Dead, but holds onto every bit of that star charisma that made him a breakthrough star and a convention favorite. Few things have brought me as much joy as watching Patton reclaim the booty-scooting dance that made him a pariah in the 80s, now a fan-favorite that’s always met with loving cheers. - Haleigh Foutch

Spaceship Earth

The most unexpectedly timely documentary of 2020. Back in 1991, an experiment was launched inside Biosphere 2, a self-contained manmade ecosystem in the craggy Arizona desert. A team of scientists went in, hoping to serve as terrestrial astronauts of a sort, cut off from the rest of humanity and reliant only on what they could grow and farm within the building (which made up of every different environment on earth and housed inside a jagged, trapezoidal building that looks like a pavilion at EPCOT Center). Of course, everything went horribly wrong. Director Matt Wolf utilizes new interviews and archival footage to show how a fairly altruistic dream was ultimately corrupted by faulty equipment and special interests as a glittery dream was turned into a clumsy publicity stunt. (You’ll never believe what Republican operative shows up towards the end of the movie to really screw over the project.) Arcade Fire confederate Owen Pallett provides one of the year’s best scores, documentary or otherwise, and the movie has a haunted, fractured quality that is hard to shake, even as we all dealt with our own forced isolation. – Drew Taylor

Time

Time is both infuriating and uplifting. In a scant 81 minutes, Garrett Bradley captures the saga of the Rich family. Fox Rich and her husband Rob were convicted of an armed robbery, but while Fox was able to get off with a light sentence, Rob was given a 60-year sentence. The film chronicles Fox’s fight to free her husband while also raising their children. No film has really captured the brutality of mass incarceration in this manner, and instead of going behind bars, what it shows is that this punishment is meted out on families and communities. Fox’s story is inspiring, but it shouldn’t have to be. We shouldn’t be doling out 60-year sentences for first-time offenders who don’t cause any physical harm. Time will make you mad as hell even as you cheer for Fox’s success. – Matt Goldberg

