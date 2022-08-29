It's a bit meta to make a film about filmmaking. But for decades now, it's been a naturally interesting topic for filmmakers who want to shed light on one of their favorite directors, films, or genres. Or sometimes, it's something filmmakers want to explore as they open up about their creative process while sharing some of the lessons they live to help or inspire future filmmakers.

This means that these sorts of documentaries are essential for anyone who wants to work in film, thanks to their insight into the medium and what goes into making something great. These films are by no means the be-all and end-all when it comes to great filmmaking documentaries, as there are too many to count, and even the less than amazing ones still hold value. They do, however, go beyond the average "making-of" documentary and become compelling as films themselves. For anyone looking for creative inspiration or curious about what goes into filmmaking and wants to learn more, they're must-watches.

'Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse' (1991)

Hearts of Darkness is among the most famous documentary about filmmaking, giving it covers what went into making Francis Ford Coppola's ambitious and haunting war epic, Apocalypse Now. It lays bare how the cast and crew's time spent on the film mirrored that of the fictional story they were telling, given that in each, chaos was constant and that in each, people were pushed to their absolute mental, physical, and emotional limits.

The footage captured the behind-the-scenes drama of the production and is just as compelling and almost as harrowing as what was captured for the actual film. It's impossible to list all the remarkable and shocking things that happened while making Apocalypse Now, but watching Hearts of Darkness is to be presented with a constant stream of them over 96 minutes. It was one amazing film with an equally amazing story behind its creation, making Hearts of Darkness captivating.

'Burden of Dreams' (1982)

Burden of Dreams might be the rare behind-the-scenes documentary that's better than the film it covers. That's not to say Werner Herzog's 1982 film Fitzcarraldo is bad, but the story of what went on behind the cameras is a more compelling story than what happened in the actual film.

Fitzcarraldo was a film about a man who transported a huge steamboat through a jungle, and that's precisely what the film crew did while making the film itself. As such, Burden of Dreams touches on many of the same themes (and aspects of the narrative) found in Fitzcarraldo and gets a good deal of mileage from comparing and contrasting the film's protagonist with Werner Herzog, the film's director.

'A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese Through American Movies' (1995) & 'My Voyage to Italy' (1999)

Surprisingly, the highest-rated films directed by Martin Scorsese, according to Rotten Tomatoes, are two four-hour-long filmmaking documentaries he made in the mid to late 1990s. Each has a 100% approval rating on the site, and both follow a similar structure. Naturally, 1995's documentary looks at American cinema throughout the 20th century, while 1999's gives an overview of the history of Italian cinema.

Scorsese is endlessly engaging to listen to when he's talking about filmmaking, thanks to his expertise and passion for the subject. Listening to a filmmaker talk about two different countries' approaches to making movies - with approximately four hours spent on each - might sound like it would be dull, but in Scorsese's hands, it's anything but. His insight into the films he analyzes is always eye-opening, and his stories about why his favorite films mean so much to him are also very touching.

'78/52' (2017)

78/52 is unique among filmmaking documentaries because of what it chooses to focus on. While most documentaries of this kind might discuss a genre, director, or a single film in general, 78/52 narrows its scope by spending most of its runtime on just one scene: the infamous shower scene that appears shortly before the halfway point in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho.

The title comes from how the scene is said to feature "78 shots and 52 cuts," and while one scene might sound like it wouldn't need a whole movie to discuss, 78/52 earns its runtime. It breaks down an incredibly precise and iconic scene, and beyond detailing how it was made, it also talks about the scene's importance in Psycho and to the filmmaking world as a whole.

'Jackie Chan: My Stunts' (1999)

As Jackie Chan started to get older and transitioned more towards making movies in Hollywood, he seemed more comfortable revealing the techniques that made his early films have such great action and stuntwork. Jackie Chan: My Stunts is evidence of that, as it's a feature-length film that feels like a magician revealing how he pulls off his tricks.

Jackie Chan's transparency is the film's greatest strength, making it potentially very useful for anyone who wants to make an action movie of their own one day. It also helps that Jackie Chan makes for a fun and engaging host of sorts, and the icing on the cake is how the documentary also serves as a highlight reel of some of the actor's best (and wildest) stunts and fight scenes.

'De Palma' (2015)

Brain De Palma's no stranger to documentary filmmaking techniques, but he's the subject of this documentary. De Palma was co-directed by acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach, whose love for this director—who's been making movies for over half a century—shines brightly throughout the documentary.

RELATED: 'Femme Fatale' to 'Hi, Mom!': The Most Underrated Brian De Palma Movies

For anyone who's ever enjoyed a Brian De Palma movie, this is a must-watch. It covers his hits and his underrated gems in equal measure. Through the director, it also gives insight into the different movements of American cinema throughout the back half of the 20th century and then into the 21st. It's also the kind of documentary guaranteed to make film fanatics add multiple new movies to their watch-list, thanks to Brian De Palma's impressive filmography and how well it's explored here.

'The Celluloid Closet' (1995)

The Celluloid Closet takes a deep dive into how members of the LGBTQ+ community shaped cinema throughout its history, starting back in the silent era and up to what was then the modern day.

Things have changed greatly since 1995, but that doesn't make The Celluloid Closet any less interesting or thorough. It's a truly eye-opening and often somber documentary, but it sheds light on an important topic and manages to be genuinely entertaining and engaging while it does so. Here's hoping it one day gets some follow-up that's able to document what's happened to LGBTQ+ individuals and topics within the film world since its release.

'The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema' (2005) & 'The Pervert’s Guide to Ideology' (2012)

The quirky and fascinating philosopher/cultural theorist Slavoj Žižek presents his ideas on filmmaking and their impact on the world in two feature-length documentaries. Each is very similar in terms of presentation and quality, with the first, The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema, released in 2005, and the second, The Pervert’s Guide to Ideology, released in 2012.

It's hard to describe these documentaries with only words, but they're both highly engaging and thrillingly unpredictable viewing experiences. It's never easy to predict what film Žižek will discuss next, nor is it possible to guess how he'll analyze it or what kind of deeper meaning he'll assign it. Even if you disagree with what he says about the films he tackles, he always presents his arguments and views in ways that make sense and are understandable, and at the very least, you can see where he's coming from. If all else fails, the ideas are just a lot of fun to entertain and intellectually grapple with.

