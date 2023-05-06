The documentary genre is a more varied one than many people give it credit for. As a type of film, documentaries do usually aim to inform or educate about some kind of non-fiction story or topic, but that's not their sole purpose. Some aim to evoke certain feelings or experiences more than anything else, others aim to present an argument or point of view in a persuasive manner, and others are mostly concerned with simply entertaining audiences the way a work of fiction might.

Furthermore, some documentaries aim to do a combination of the above, or maybe even none of the above, instead opting to do something else entirely. Exploring the world of documentary filmmaking can be a truly eye-opening thing to do, and reveal worlds or unique perspectives that aren't as easy to explore through other genres. What follows are some of the finest documentary films of all time, ranked below from great to greatest.

25 'Grey Gardens' (1975)

Image via Portrait Films

For better or worse, Grey Gardens feels like a proto-reality TV show, arguably leading the way for the genre to exist in all its wild, uncomfortable, and sometimes exploitative glory. This is because Grey Gardens simply observes two real-life people who live strange lives, and may or may not be exaggerating their odd behavior because cameras are present.

RELATED: Great Movies That Blur The Line Between Documentary & Drama

The two women at the center of Grey Gardens are relatives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and they live in a large yet rundown house, and have very isolated lives. It's an unsettling and uncomfortable film, but ultimately one that's proven influential within the genre, and a somewhat haunting watch that has resonated with many viewers since its 1975 release.

24 'They Shall Not Grow Old' (2018)

There have been many great films about the First World War, and among them would have to be They Shall Not Grow Old. It was released on the 100th anniversary of the conflict's end, and uses colorized and meticulously restored footage to depict the harrowing experience of trench warfare in a way that's never been shown before in previous WW1 documentaries.

It was an ambitious project directed by Peter Jackson, and though getting the footage to look so striking would have taken a great deal of work, the results speak for themselves. They Shall Not Grow Old isn't an easy watch, but it is an essential one, and recontextualizes a century-old conflict by presenting an emotional and intimately personal look at the horrors of war.

23 'Life of Crime: 1984-2020' (2021)

Image Via HBO Max

Life of Crime: 1984-2020 may have a bit of a clunky title, but as a film, it's anything but clunky. It's the third and final installment in a series of documentaries that follow several individuals who engage in petty crime and/or struggle with drug addictions, with it all being filmed in an uncompromising and very raw fashion.

This 2021 film spends one hour recapping the first and second documentaries in the series (which covered the 1980s and 1990s respectively) before moving on to what happened to the subjects at its center in the 21st century. It sheds light on a group of people who've seemingly been forgotten by society, showing their flaws while also being empathetic. It's devastating, proving hard to watch, and maybe even harder to forget.

22 'The Act of Killing' (2012)

Though The Act of Killing isn't a horror movie by any means, it feels more brutal and terrifying than most could ever hope to be. It covers a difficult subject in a unique yet stomach-churning way, focusing on the Indonesian mass killings of 1965-1966 which saw somewhere between 500,000 and 1 million people being killed (mostly people associated with communism, or believed to be).

RELATED: 'Moonage Daydream' and More Experimental Documentaries That Defy Genre Conventions

It follows various people who participated in these killings more than 40 years on from the events, with the filmmakers getting these individuals to recreate what they did through the guise of "making a film" in the hope they'll realize the brutality of their past actions. It's a daunting look at the dark side of human nature, as well as a terrible period in history that's still in living memory for many people living today.

21 'The Thin Blue Line' (1988)

The true-crime genre has experienced a boom in the last five to 10 years, and on a streaming service like Netflix in particular, it seems difficult to avoid documentaries about crime. Many documentaries that are definable as true-crime owe a great deal to 1988's The Thin Blue Line, which was revolutionary for documentary filmmaking as a whole.

It follows the investigation surrounding the murder of a police officer in Dallas, criticizing certain aspects of how it was done, and arguing that the primary suspect might not have been as guilty as detectives believed. It was influential enough to impact criminal proceedings, ultimately highlighting how powerful a well-argued and intelligently presented documentary can be.

20 'Harlan County, USA' (1976)

Image via Cabin Creek Films

While Harlan County, USA may be almost 50 years old, it remains relevant, and will continue to feel vital for as long as workers don't feel fairly compensated for their work. It focuses on a specific 1973 strike in Harlan County, but the ideas and struggles explored here are relevant to various industries and groups of workers.

The "USA" part of the title could be referring to Harlan County, or it could be read as emphasizing that the sort of conflict here is something felt throughout the USA, back in the 1970s and to this day, too. The presentation here is simple, no-nonsense, and ultimately persuasive, ensuring it stands as a classic - and essential - work of documentary filmmaking.

19 'The Times of Harvey Milk' (1984)

Image via TC Films International

Biographical stories can often be told more powerfully through documentaries than in traditional feature films (though the former isn't likely to earn as many Oscar nominations as the latter). This is demonstrated by 1984's The Times of Harvey Milk, because while the 2008 film Milk covers similar ground and is compelling, seeing it play out in a documentary is even more powerful.

RELATED: Queer History is Pride: The Best LGBTQ Documentaries

As the title implies, this documentary covers the life and career of Harvey Milk - both cut tragically short by his assassination in 1978. The documentary aims to celebrate what he accomplished for gay rights in America while mourning his untimely passing, and serves as an emotional and extremely well-presented look at Milk and his life.

18 'Free Solo' (2018)

Image via National Geographic

Viewers with acrophobia should stay well away from Free Solo, because it can be genuinely hard to watch for anyone who has even a slight fear of heights. It follows Alex Honnold as he attempts to climb a 3000-foot-high rock face by himself, and without the safeguards of ropes or safety gear.

As far as "man versus nature" documentary movies go, this is easily one of the greatest of all time, and in a way, ends up being more heart-racing than the vast majority of blockbuster thrillers out there (even the great ones). As far as adrenaline-rush documentaries go, few can compete with what Free Solo pulls off.

17 'American Movie' (1999)

Image Via Sony Pictures Classics

A heartwarming and funny documentary, American Movie is one of the essential documentaries about the filmmaking process of the last few decades. It centers on independent filmmaker Mark Borchardt and his attempts to complete his movie, an unusual horror film about addiction and demonic cults called Coven.

It's one of those films that's likely to hit home for anyone who's undertaken a daunting creative project before, or even those who've ever dreamed of fulfilling their creative desires. It celebrates art - no matter the budget or the technical qualities - and even for non-creatives, is likely to provide plenty of entertainment value thanks to its humor and down-to-earth charms.

16 'Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse' (1991)

Image via Triton Pictures

While American Movie shows the struggles of independent filmmaking, Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse - released at the other end of the 1990s - looks at the struggles of big-budget filmmaking. It follows the infamous production of Apocalypse Now, a film that ended up being a classic, but was plagued with just about every problem under the sun before release.

RELATED: This Documentary About Making ‘Apocalypse Now’ Is Almost Better Than the Film

For as harrowing as the psychologically tense and violent war film is, Hearts of Darkness makes the fight to get the film made look equally brutal and mentally devastating. Francis Ford Coppola and the rest of the cast and crew went to hell and back to make one of the greatest films of the 1970s, and this documentary captures that nightmarish production in stark, eye-opening detail.

15 'The Beaches of Agnès' (2008)

Agnès Varda was one of the greatest (and most creative) French filmmakers of all time. She was known for both her feature films and her documentary work, and while titles like Cléo from 5 to 7 and Vagabond are her best-known when it comes to the former, 2008's The Beaches of Agnès is probably her greatest achievement for the latter.

It plays out like a visual autobiography, with Varda reflecting on her youth, her filmmaking career, and her relationship with fellow French filmmaker Jacques Demy. It's touching, entertaining, visually dazzling, and thought-provoking, all thanks to Varda's unique outlook on life, and could serve as a good introduction to the filmmaker's immense body of work.

14 'Man with a Movie Camera' (1929)

Without Man with a Movie Camera, the entire documentary format may look entirely different today. It's likely one of the most important and influential documentaries of all time, using inventive visuals and creative editing techniques to show how life was in the Soviet Union during the 1920s.

Beyond that premise, there isn't really a whole to this silent film. Yet the style is what makes it dazzling and engaging to this day, and even if it doesn't grab all modern viewers, surely everyone can recognize its significance for the documentary format as a whole. At only 68 minutes long, documentary fans don't exactly have an excuse not to at least give it a shot.

13 'Woodstock' (1970)

Image via Warner Bros

Woodstock is far from the only iconic concert film (more on those below), but it covers what many would argue was the most significant live music event of all time. That was 1969's Woodstock Music & Art Festival, an event that went for three days, saw 32 different musical acts perform, and was attended by more than 400,000 people.

RELATED: 'Elvis' and Other Bombastic, Visually Striking Movies About Music

A huge film's needed to capture such a large-scale event, and this 1970 documentary is more than up to the task. The theatrical cut runs for over three hours, and a director's cut runs for almost four, with it capturing some iconic live music (including performances by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and The Who) as well as documenting what the festival was like for those attending, and the ways organizers dealt with certain issues that came about while the festival was underway.

12 'Stop Making Sense' (1984)

Stop Making Sense isn't just one of the best films of 1984; it's right up there as one of the best concert films of all time. It documents new wave band Talking Heads at their creative and commercial peak, going through an excellent tracklist over 88 glorious, upbeat, entertaining minutes.

There isn't much of a message or story here, of course, but the way it's shot, edited, and paced is certainly more intricate than most concert films. It's the gold standard for how music documentaries about concerts should look and feel, and an essential watch, regardless of whether you're a big Talking Heads fan.

11 'Paris Is Burning' (1990)

Despite only running for about 70 minutes, Paris Is Burning covers many years, focusing on the New York drag scene throughout much of the 1980s. It looks at a subculture that was likely underground and unseen for many people during that time, and gives those who belong to it a chance in the spotlight.

It holds up as one of the most important documentaries of the 1990s, and one that holds relevance today, even if these sorts of subcultures are a little more well-known today. It shows the power that documentary films have when it comes to raising awareness for different people and groups, and for doing so here with an LGBTQ subculture, Paris Is Burning is a landmark.

10 'The Last Waltz' (1978)

No one can doubt that Martin Scorsese has great taste in music, so it's not too surprising to find that he's made numerous music documentaries throughout his filmmaking career. The Last Waltz is probably his most well-known, and is neck-and-neck with Woodstock for the title of most beloved music documentary of the 1970s.

RELATED: Every Martin Scorsese Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best​​​​​​​

It features interviews and concert footage, and follows the farewell tour of The Band, a folk/rock band active in the late 1960s through to the end of the 1970s. Both aspects of the film feel very personal and intimate, and it's easy to get swept up in the bittersweet emotions that naturally come with dissolving a band and playing together for what's said to be the final time.

9 'Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father' (2008)

One of the saddest documentaries of all time, Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father follows a particularly soul-shattering criminal case. It depicts the aftermath of Andrew Bagby's murder, including the impact it had on his parents, and how the abrupt death impacted his friend, Kurt Kuenne, who's the film's director.

It's set up to memorialize Bagby, and indicate to Bagby's infant son - Zachary - who his father was. Complicating matters, however, is that Zachary's mother was Andrew Bagby's murderer, and so begins a tense custody battle between his mother and his grandparents. It's tough to watch, and only gets more emotionally heart-wrenching as it goes along, but surely stands as one of the most impactful and personal documentaries of the 21st century so far.

8 'Waltz with Bashir' (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Waltz with Bashir is more than just a documentary. It's also a war film, an intensely psychological and nightmarish film about trauma, and a work of animation. Its blend of genres sets it apart from anything else out there, as does its difficult subject matter and the director's decision to make himself the central subject of the film.

It follows his personal journey to uncover repressed memories he has of fighting in the 1982 Lebanon war, particularly regarding his participation in atrocities he feels his memory has suppressed. Watching it gives the sense that there are no winners in war, as one side's going to suffer the most casualties, and then the other side is likely left emotionally scarred for life. Anti-war films don't get much more stark or devastating than this.

7 'Tokyo Olympiad' (1965)

About as artistic and mesmerizing as sports footage can get, Tokyo Olympiad is a masterful presentation - and celebration - of the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Across a runtime of nearly three hours, it covers the opening and closing ceremonies, and countless sports in between, all of them captured in unbelievable detail.

RELATED: Legendary Japanese Directors Who Aren't Akira Kurosawa or Hayao Miyazaki​​​​​​​

It's far more than just a clip show, as all the camera angles are far more interesting than what you'd see on a TV broadcast, and the editing plays a huge role in enhancing everything, particularly the use of slow-motion. Even for those who don't like watching sports, it's surprisingly riveting, and an awe-inspiring look at how the Olympics was run (pun intended) nearly 60 years ago.

6 'Night and Fog' (1956)

It's staggering how Night and Fog can provide such a powerful and difficult-to-shake experience in just 32 minutes. Its brevity in no way hinders its shattering content, as its look at Nazi Germany's concentration camps and their proposed "Final Solution" makes for one of the most disturbing and difficult viewing experiences in cinema history.

But it's the kind of approach that's often needed when tackling a historical event as devastating as the one covered here. It's a stark reminder of the evil acts humanity's capable of doing, focusing on one time in history that wasn't all that long ago, in the overall scheme of things. Few movies so short are so hard to watch, but none are quite so necessarily distressing, either.