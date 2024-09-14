As much as we love works of fiction, documentaries occupy an important role in our cultural landscape. They inform us about the world, educate us about important issues, and provide unique glimpses into the lives of some of our most beloved icons. Apple TV+ is home to a host of great documentaries, ranging from biographical and political stories to films about nature, society, and more. Below, we've put together a hand-picked list of the best documentaries on Apple TV+ right now.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on Apple TV+ or the best documentaries on Hulu, Prime Video, and Netflix.

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.1/10

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie Release Date May 12, 2023 Director David Guggenheim Cast Michael J. Fox , David Diamond Runtime 95 minutes

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is a 2023 documentary that follows the life of Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox. Beginning with his childhood on a Canadian army base, the film chronicles Fox’s rise to fame in the 1980s, his life-altering diagnosis of Parkinson's, and the actor’s ongoing struggle with this incurable disease. A profound, moving portrait of one of cinema’s most beloved icons, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and received near-universal acclaim from critics. The movie has also received several accolades, including the National Board of Review Award for Best Documentary Film, five Critics' Choice Documentary Awards (including Best Documentary Feature), and seven Primetime Emmy nominations. A captivating tale of resilience and optimism in the face of an incurable diagnosis, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is a documentary that rises beyond fan service to present a heartfelt and inspiring narrative.

‘Girls State’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 6.6/10​​​​

Girls State Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Amanda McBaine , Jesse Moss

Directed and produced by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, Girls State follows a group of teenage girls from Missouri with diverse backgrounds as they take part in Girls State, an immersive week-long democratic experiment that encourages children to learn how to build a government from the ground up. The documentary serves as a follow-up and companion film to Moss and McBaine’s award-winning 2020 documentary Boys State (also available on Apple TV+). Girls State also takes a look at the systemic differences between the two programs, showing how society often takes Boys State far more seriously. The documentary had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and has received positive reviews from critics. Besides presenting a peek into the political thinking and policies of the younger generation, the film delivers a scathing indictment of the condescension shown towards women in politics even today. Much like Boys State before it, Girls State is a fascinating look at the future leaders of the country and the issues close to their hearts.

‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Pigeon Tunnel Release Date September 1, 2023 Director Errol Morris Runtime 94 Main Genre Documentary

Directed by Errol Morris, The Pigeon Tunnel is a 2023 British documentary that chronicles the life and career of the late author John le Carré, best known for his seminal 1953 novel The Spy Who Came in from the Cold. Born David John Moore Cornwell, le Carré worked for MI5 and MI6 during the 50s and 60s, and his personal experiences have helped make him one of the most influential writers of spy fiction ever. In the last six decades, le Carré penned 26 novels, many of which have been adapted for the screen. The Pigeon Tunnel had its world premiere at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival and was later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie has received critical acclaim and was one of the National Board of Review’s top 5 documentary films of 2023. A fascinating film that presents a deep-dive into the life of one of modern literature’s giants, The Pigeon Tunnel is an amazing documentary to watch, even if you aren’t a fan of le Carré’s work.

‘The Bloody Hundredth’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Bloody Hundredth Release Date March 15, 2024 Director Mark Herzog , Laurent Bouzereau

Narrated by Tom Hanks, The Bloody Hundredth is a 2024 war documentary directed by Mark Herzog and Laurent Bouzereau. A companion piece to the World War II drama series Masters of the Air, The Bloody Hundredth is also executive produced by Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Gary Goetzman. Much like the fictional show, the film documents the real-life heroes of the 100th Bomb Group. Unlike the show, this movie is about the real people who inspired the drama, recording their lives from Pearl Harbor to VE Day. Featuring archival interviews and newsreel footage, the documentary presents a detailed and honest story about real heroes who faced unimaginable horrors. The Bloody Hundredth has received near-universal acclaim from critics and adds a lot more to the narrative of its sister series. Even if you haven’t watched Masters of the Air, the film is arguably one of the best WWII documentaries made in recent times.

‘Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You Release Date October 23, 2020 Director Thom Zimny Run Time 1 hr 30 min Actors Bruce Springsteen, Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa

Written by Bruce Springsteen and directed by Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You is a vérité-style documentary that explores the recording of Springsteen’s eponymous 2020 album. The film captures the live recording of the album with the full E Street Band, including the final takes of 10 original songs. Besides the in-studio footage, the documentary also showcases new archival material and Springsteen’s thoughts on the deeper aspects of the album. Essentially a companion piece to the album, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You has received largely positive reviews. The film steps beyond the immediate constraints of being a behind-the-scenes movie by expanding into a tribute to rock itself, exploring the impact the genre has had on Springsteen and vice versa. It’s a compelling film about one of music’s most enduring legends, but what makes Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You so enjoyable is the sheer passion that the Boss and the E Street Band still bring to their craft.

‘The Elephant Queen’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.8/10

The Elephant Queen Release Date November 1, 2019 Director Victoria Stone, Mark Deeble Run Time 1 hr 36 min Actors Chiwetel Ejiofor

Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen is a 2018 nature documentary directed by Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble. The film follows a family of elephants led by a 50-year-old matriarch as they are forced to leave their waterhole and cross the African savanna in search of food and water. In order to make the film, Stone and Deeble followed the herd for over four years in Kenya’s Tsavo East National Park. By personifying the elephants, the film unveils an emotional story of creatures who live in harmony with their environment forced to confront unprecedented dangers as a result of ongoing climate change. The Elephant Queen premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and screened at a number of other festivals as well before its theatrical release by A24 and streaming release on Apple TV+. A critically acclaimed film, The Elephant Queen has received numerous accolades, including an Emmy nomination and two Critics' Choice Movie Awards nominations.

‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Release Date June 25, 2021 Director Michael Bonfiglio Run Time 54 min Actors Tyler James Nathan, Terry McGurrin, Isabella Leo, Holly Gorski, Hattie Kragten

Narrated by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, Who Are You, Charlie Brown? is a documentary film directed by Michael Bonfiglio that celebrates Charles M. Schulz and his beloved “Peanuts” comic strip. The film features interviews with Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, and a number of iconic figures, including Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, and many more. Besides the documentary elements, the film also presents a new animated story that follows Charlie Brown on a journey of self-discovery. A loving tribute to an artist whose creations have influenced generations around the globe, Who Are You, Charlie Brown? honors not just its legendary subject but also the particular warmth and humanity that his work has brought to our lives. Appropriately, the film has received great reviews from fans and critics alike and earned four nominations for the Children's & Family Emmy Awards, winning the award for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program.

‘Dads’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Dads Release Date June 19, 2020 Director Bryce Dallas Howard Run Time 1 hr 21 min Actors Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel

Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard in her feature film directorial debut, Dads is a documentary that explores themes of contemporary fatherhood, featuring both everyday people and celebrity fathers, including Howard’s own dad, Ron Howard. Other celebrity subjects appearing in the documentary include Jimmy Fallon, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, Will Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Ken Jeong, and Kenan Thompson. Dads had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and was the second runner-up for the People's Choice Award for Documentaries. The film is partly composed of Howard’s reflections about her father, combined with a greater examination of fatherhood, with all its emotions and challenges. Sure, the movie may seem on the tamer side, but the goal here isn’t hard-hitting journalism but a celebration of humanity. A well-crafted, affectionate tribute to parents and the way they shape our lives, Dads is a loving and lovable documentary that’s also deeply moving.

‘The Velvet Underground’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.3/10​​​​​

The Velvet Underground The Velvet Underground Release Date July 7, 2021 Director Todd Haynes Runtime 110

Directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, The Velvet Underground is a documentary chronicling the story of the iconic titular rock band. Haynes' first feature-length documentary, the film explores the rise of The Velvet Underground in 1960s New York City, their influential career, and the break-up of the band’s original lineup in the 1970s. Featuring interviews with surviving band members and archival material, the documentary shows how the off-beat, experimental band shaped the development of new forms of rock, including alternative music, punk rock, and new wave. The Velvet Underground had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim. The film has also earned numerous accolades, including four nominations for Critics' Choice Documentary Awards. An unorthodox documentary that captures the true spirit of its subjects, The Velvet Underground isn’t just about the band — it’s an exploration of one of the most significant eras in the evolution of music and art.

‘Beastie Boys Story’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Beastie Boys Story Release Date April 24, 2020 Director Spike Jonze Run Time 2 hr Actors Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Adam Yauch

Adapted from the Beastie Boys memoir Beastie Boys Book, Beastie Boys Story is a 2020 live documentary directed by Academy Award-winner Spike Jonze, who also co-wrote the film with Beastie Boys’ members Michael "Mike D" Diamond and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz. Jonze has previously directed several music videos for the rap rock group, making this a very personal movie. Filmed at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, the movie explores the group’s forty-year story of highs, lows, and friendship, as told by Mike D and Ad-Rock. As auto-biographical as a documentary can get, Beastie Boys Story actually feels like an intimate conversation between the group and their fans. The film also pays a moving tribute to the late Adam "MCA" Yauch, whose death in 2012 from parotid cancer led to the group disbanding. Beastie Boys Story has received near-universal acclaim from critics and earned numerous awards, including the Critics’ Choice Documentary Award for Best Music Documentary and the Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Documentary Film, as well as nominations for a Grammy and five Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

