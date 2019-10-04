The Best Documentaries on Hulu Right Now

0

While Hulu used to be better known for its television shows while Netflix was the go to for movie options, the streaming service has taken big leaps and strides to change that. Today, Hulu is home to an amazing selection of movies, especially documentaries. Providing options for customers of all interests, Hulu has found a way to become a one-stop destination for those seeking incredible non-fiction stories. With so many options now, we’ve determined the best documentaries on Hulu for you, ensuring you’ll be able to settle in and relax with ease.

For more Hulu recommendations check out our lists of the best movies and TV shows, and for more doc recommendations click through for the best documentaries on Netflix and best documentaries on Amazon Prime.