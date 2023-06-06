YouTube has revolutionized the way viewers watch stuff, whether it's cat compilations, viral prank videos, to serious documentaries. Home to a diverse range of documentary styles and subjects, the platform has become a treasure trove of thought-provoking documentaries brought to you by independent filmmakers, aspiring directors, and established production companies. Whether you're sitting in the comfort of your home with your laptop on, or in need of a quick watch during your commute, YouTube offers a variety of documentaries that let you explore the wild, weird, and sometimes wacky corners of the world, and the people living on it.

Check out our top fifteen YouTube documentary picks.

Age of Easy Money (2023)

Run Time: 1 hr 53 minutes | Director: James Jacoby

From the 2008 recession to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rise in inflation, Age of Easy Money traces the turbulent trajectory of the American economy. Shedding light on the fragility of the financial system and the growing divide between Wall Street and Main Street, Age of Easy Money focuses on the role of the Federal Reserve, the country's central bank, and its epic economic experiment to revive the economy through an "easy money" policy.

Boeing's Fatal Flaw (2021)

Run Time: 53 minutes | Director: Tom Jennings

Boeing's Fatal Flaw is a riveting documentary that uncovers the truth behind the devastating crashes of Boeing 737 Max airplanes. The documentary focuses on two devastating crashes involving Boeing 737 Max passenger jets, one in October 2018 off the coast of Indonesia and another in Ethiopia just five months later. The crashes resulted in the tragic loss of all passengers on board. Through meticulous investigation, the documentary reveals what Boeing knew about the potential disaster and when it became aware of it. It explores the intense market pressures and failed oversight that contributed to the tragic loss of lives and a catastrophic crisis for Boeing

The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story (2019)

Run Time: 1 hr 39 minutes | Director: Aaron Kunkel

Boy bands like The Backstreet Boys and *NYSNC wouldn't exist today if it weren't for renowned boy band impresario Lou Pearlman. But is his legacy all glitter and gold? The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Storyunveils Pearlman's beginnings in Queens to his discovery of some of America's most iconic mega-bands, as well as the shocking events of his later life, including his involvement in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in American history. Featuring interviews from Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys), Aaron Carter, and Ashley Parker Angel (OTown), the documentary sheds light on the dark side of the pop industry.

The Real Story of Paris Hilton (2020)

Run Time: 1 hr 45 minutes | Director: Alexandra Dean

Discover a side of Paris Hilton that goes beyond her glamorous persona as the original Hollywood IT girl in The Real Story of Paris Hilton. The documentary takes a deep dive into a pivotal period of her teenage years, where she faced unimaginable emotional and physical abuse during her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah. Hilton confronts the childhood trauma that has profoundly shaped her identity, and sheds light on her personal struggles with grooming and the profound emotional, verbal, and physical abuse she endured while attending a series of boarding schools for "troubled teens."

The Pope, the Environmental Crisis, and Frontline Leaders (2022)

Run Time: 1 hr 21 minute | Director: Nicolas Brown

Embark on a captivating journey of global voices uniting in The Pope, the Environmental Crisis, and Frontline Leaders. Inspired by Pope Francis' groundbreaking encyclical letter, "Laudato Si'," which addresses the pressing environmental crisis, this film invites four individuals whose perspectives have been overlooked in global discussions to engage in an unprecedented dialogue with the Pope. Representing Senegal, the Amazon, India, and Hawai’i, these voices bring forth profound insights and innovative solutions from the marginalized, including the poor, indigenous communities, youth, and wildlife. Witness their remarkable journey to Rome, where extraordinary encounters unfold, accompanied by deeply poignant personal stories and up-to-date information on the planetary crisis and its impact on nature and humanity.

The Age of A.I. (2019)

Average Episode Run Time: 30 minutes | Executive Producer: Robert Downey Jr.

Delve into the revolutionary realm of artificial intelligence with The Age of A.I., an eight-part documentary series hosted by Robert Downey Jr. This immersive exploration delves into the transformative power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural networks, and their potential to reshape our world. Each episode takes viewers on an eye-opening journey, introducing the minds at the forefront of A.I. innovation. From scientists to innovators and dreamers, these individuals are shaping the future and addressing some of humanity's most significant challenges. Through real-life stories, viewers witness the profound impact of technology on people's lives, as A.I. races to tackle complex global issues.

I Promise (2021)

Run Time: 1 hr 41 minutes | Director: Marc Levin

I Promise offers an intimate and comprehensive look into the inaugural academic year at the revolutionary I Promise School. Led by executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the film showcases the groundbreaking model of urban public education adopted by the school in Akron, Ohio. With a focus on STEM education and Social Emotional Learning, this holistic approach is underpinned by the LeBron James Family Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy. Through the lens of students, families, and dedicated staff, the documentary delves into the daily challenges, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school. Witness the resilience and determination of students selected from the district's lower 25th percentile as they navigate adversity, highlighting the profound importance of this new educational paradigm.

Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert (2020)

Run Time: 1 hr 43 minutes | Director: Chris Perkel

Uncover the vibrant history of one of the world's most iconic music festivals in the enthralling documentary Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert. Spanning two decades, this film offers an unprecedented glimpse into the birth and evolution of Coachella, showcasing never-before-seen performances, exclusive backstage stories, and intimate interviews. With a treasure trove of footage, viewers are treated to iconic moments from legendary artists such as Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead, and many more.

Einstein's Quantum Riddle (2019)

Run Time: 53 minutes | Director: Jamie E. Lochhead

Experience the mind-bending world of quantum entanglement in Einstein's Quantum Riddle. Inspired by Einstein's enigmatic description of entanglement as "spooky action at a distance," the documentary delves into the revolutionary potential of this phenomenon to reshape technology. With computers and cryptography on the brink of transformation, physicists are determined to prove the reality of quantum entanglement. Witness a groundbreaking journey to the Canary Islands, where a daring experiment utilizing distant quasars aims to settle the remaining doubts surrounding this perplexing phenomenon.

Arctic Sinkholes (2022)

Run Time: 53 minutes | Director: Nick Tanner

Explore the alarming environmental crisis unfolding in the Arctic. Arctic Sinkholes takes viewers to the remote corners of the Siberian tundra and Alaska, where colossal explosions and erupting lakes of inflammable gas provide a chilling glimpse into the impending danger. As the long-frozen permafrost melts, vast amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, are released, posing a significant threat to the climate. Find out the implications of these dramatic occurrences and the dangers they pose for the future of the Earth's climate.

Looking for Life on Mars (2021)

Run Time: 54 minutes | Director: Terri Randall

Embark on an awe-inspiring adventure with NASA as they undertake their most ambitious mission to date, Mars 2020. Looking for Life on Mars takes viewers on the search for clues about the existence of ancient life on the Red Planet. Witness the heart-pounding moment as the spacecraft hurtles through the Martian atmosphere at a staggering 12,000 miles per hour, aiming to safely deliver the Perseverance Rover to the enigmatic Jezero Crater—an ancient river delta that holds the potential for hosting past life forms. The documentary is a testament to the human pursuit of answers in the cosmos.

Decoding da Vinci (2019)

Run Time: 53 minutes | Director: Doug Hamilton

Uncover the captivating world of Leonardo da Vinci's artistic brilliance and scientific genius in Decoding da Vinci. In collaboration with biographer Walter Isaacson, the documentary delves into the enigmatic life and extraordinary mind of Leonardo da Vinci on the 500th anniversary of his passing. Witness the remarkable fusion of his scientific curiosity and artistic prowess as the documentary investigates how these pursuits culminated in the creation of the Mona Lisa and uncovers the mystery behind her enigmatic smile.

Weinstein (2018)

Run Time: 53 minutes | Director: Jane McMullen, Leo Telling

Delve into the gripping exposé of one of the most jarring scandals in Hollywood history. Weinstein takes viewers on an investigative journey into the shocking allegations of sexual harassment and abuse leveled against Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful mogul who ruled the entertainment industry. Drawing upon exclusive insider testimonies, the film unravels the intricate downfall of Weinstein, examining the complicity of Hollywood itself and shedding light on the industry's knowledge of his reprehensible actions.

Inside the Wellness Festival for Millionaires (2002)

Run Time: 22 minutes | Director: Adrian Choa

Inside the Wellness Festival for Millionaires follows Sydney Lima as she receives a golden ticket to the invitation-only A-Fest, an annual super-elite festival curated by MindValley. Led by visionary entrepreneur Vishen Lakhiani, A-Fest promises to revolutionize lives through distilled, Silicon Valley-inspired alt-wellness practices that claim to promise a future of spiritual and business success. Part elite entrepreneurship and part self-transformation, A-Fest is the go-to event for fellow millionaires.

Talking to Dead People in Florida (2022)

Run Time: 23 minutes | Director: Gabriela Dematteis

Cassadaga is more than just your average small town in Florida. Nestled within its streets are not your typical neighbors, but a fascinating array of psychics, clairvoyants, and past-life shamans. Drawn to its reputed natural energy vortex, Cassadaga has flourished as a haven for those seeking a spiritual connection, and while crystal balls and tarot cards may come to mind when it comes to the mystic community, Talking to Dead People in Florida shows that many of the psychics here rely on other unorthodox methods.