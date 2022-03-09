On March 4, Amazon Prime Video released Amy Poehler’s acclaimed Sundance documentary Lucy and Desi, which documents the entirety of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's marriage and respective careers. Lucy and Desi hits streaming only months after Aaron Sorkin’s biopic, Being the Ricardos, was released on the same platform. Being the Ricardos dramatized a critical week within the couple’s career in which Ball revealed her pregnancy and was accused of being a Communist. Both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem recently received Academy Award nominations for their roles as Lucy and Desi, respectively.

While they tackle the same subject matter, Lucy and Desi and Being the Ricardos don’t tell the same exact story. Being the Ricardos focuses on a more narrow window of time that gives insights on the societal pressures the pair faced, but Lucy and Desi contains more personal accounts from those that knew the real couple. Both films are informative in different ways. They make a great double feature for those that are interested in learning about these icons.

Watching both narrative films and documentaries that cover the same subject can be very instructive. Here are seven more double features of feature films and documentaries you should try.

RELATED: ‘Being the Ricardos’: Cast and Character Guide to Aaron Sorkin’s Take on the Iconic Hollywood Couple

Dune (1984) and Jodorowsky's Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was one of the biggest hits of last year and recently scored ten Oscar nominations. David Lynch’s 1984 version of Frank Herbert’s source material wasn’t so well-regarded; it became one of the rare disasters of Lynch’s career and had a notoriously difficult production where Lynch wasn’t given final cut privileges. Lynch’s Dune remains a fascinating anomaly, and the 2013 documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune explores another auteur director’s failed attempt to bring the material to life. Surrealist writer/director Alejandro Jodorowsky envisioned an ambitious adaptation that sadly never saw the light of day. Viewed as a double feature, the two films help explain why Dune has been such a difficult novel to adapt.

Snowden and Citizenfour

The crew of the Academy Award-winning documentary Citizenfour was granted incredible access to Edward Snowden’s asylum in Russia and documented many of the whistleblower’s most significant actions as they occurred. Director Laura Poitras had been researching NSA surveillance and was contacted by Snowden directly. Joseph Gordon-Levitt portrayed the titular whistleblower in Oliver Stone’s 2016 film Snowden, which dramatized his service in the U.S. Army Special Forces and his escape to Moscow. While Citizenfour can’t be matched in its authenticity, the real Snowden does appear in the final scene of Stone’s biopic.

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Is one of the rare documentaries that truly became a crossover sensation with general audiences; both fans that grew up watching Fred Rogers and those who’d never discovered him before were amazed by the sensitive depiction of a man who was uncompromisingly kind. No one embodies human goodness quite like Tom Hanks, who received an Academy Award nomination for his depiction of Rogers in Marielle Heller’s film, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. Rather than attempt to tell his entire life story, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood focuses on a cynical journalist (Matthew Rhys) who is touched by Rogers’ kindness.

First Man and Apollo 11

Damien Chazelle’s First Man is not a standard biopic by any means; the film shows the Apollo 11 landing through the eyes of a grieving father coping with unimaginable loss. Ryan Gosling’s sensitive, understated performance humanized one of the most iconic figures in American history. However, the documentary Apollo 11 is just as exciting as a narrative film. Unseen 70mm footage was edited together of the takeoff and landing, and the film never breaks from the archival tapes to include interviews or recreations.

I'm Not There and Bob Dylan: Don't Look Back

While many documentaries have attempted to crack the alluring persona of Bob Dylan, the 1967 film Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back managed to follow the iconic singer during one of his early tours. It's fun to see Dylan in his element, teasing the documentary crew and piecing together some of his future hits. Director Todd Haynes attempted to explore his entire life and shifting personas with his unusual biopic, I’m Not There. Rather than tell a traditional narrative, I’m Not There dedicates different sections to individual periods in Dylan’s life with a revolving cast. Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Cate Blanchette, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, and Ben Whishaw each star as Dylan in different chapters.

Steve Jobs and Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Aaron Sorkin has the rare ability to bring larger-than-life figures down to Earth, and Steve Jobs explored three of the most important moments in the Apple founder’s career in1984, 1986, and 1998. Sorkin’s politics frequently come under fire, but neither he nor Michael Fassbender attempt to lionize Jobs’ combative personality. Alex Gibney’s documentary Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine wrestles with similar questions. Gibney explores why Jobs was beloved as a public figure and questions what his true legacy really is.

Man on the Moon and Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

Jim Carrey went notoriously in depth to play comedian Andy Kaufman in the biopic Man on the Moon, irritating his surrounding cast and crew with his dedication to Kaufman’s eccentricities. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond is essential viewing for anyone who watches the narrative film; it features behind-the-scenes footage of Carrey throughout the shoot. It’s unclear in many instances whether the chaotic behind-the-scenes drama in Jim & Andy is part of an elaborate ruse. It's an unsettling but poignant insight into the methods behind becoming another person.

‘Lucy and Desi’ Review: Amy Poehler’s Doc Shows the Genius and Love Behind the TV Greats | Sundance 2022 'Lucy and Desi' shows the love that these two television innovators had for each other, and their dedication to the work.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Liam Gaughan (172 Articles Published) Liam Gaughan is a film and TV writer at Collider. He has been writing film reviews and news coverage for eight years with bylines at Dallas Observer, About.com, Taste of Cinema, Dallas Morning News, Schmoes Know, Rebel Scum, and Central Track. He aims to get his spec scripts produced and currently writes short films and stage plays. He lives in McKinney, TX. More From Liam Gaughan