Here Are the Finalists for the Best International Feature and Best Documentary Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the finalists for the Best Documentary and Best International Feature Oscars, with both races expected to be interesting this year.

South Korea’s Parasite from director Bong Joon-ho is the clear frontrunner for the Best International Feature award, though Spain’s Pain and Glory from Pedro Almodovar and France’s Les Miserables from director Ladj Ly will provide stiff competition, as will Mati Diop‘s Netflix film Atlantics. Those four feel like locks for nominations with the fifth slot likely to go to either Beanpole from Russia or The Painted Bird from Czech Republic.

As for the Best Documentary category, I’m saddened but not surprised that the heart-breaking Anton Yelchin movie Love, Antosha didn’t make the cut. Instead, the frontrunners appear to be American Factory, Apollo 11 and One Child Nation, with The Biggest Little Farm, For Sama, and Maiden also fighting for an all-important Oscar nomination. I did manage to see Netflix’s Cambridge Analytica documentary The Great Hack, but as interesting as it was, the filmmaking felt rather straightforward, and I’m hard-pressed to predict it will be among the final five films that ultimately compete for the Academy Award.

See the full lists below, and let us know in the comments section below who you think is poised for a nomination next month. To watch the latest episode of Collider’s For Your Consideration, click here.

International Feature Film

Czech Republic, The Painted Bird

Estonia, Truth and Justice

France, Les Misérables

Hungary, Those Who Remained

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

Russia, Beanpole

Senegal, Atlantics

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Documentary Feature

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation