Here Are the Finalists for the Best International Feature and Best Documentary Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the finalists for the Best Documentary and Best International Feature Oscars, with both races expected to be interesting this year.
South Korea’s Parasite from director Bong Joon-ho is the clear frontrunner for the Best International Feature award, though Spain’s Pain and Glory from Pedro Almodovar and France’s Les Miserables from director Ladj Ly will provide stiff competition, as will Mati Diop‘s Netflix film Atlantics. Those four feel like locks for nominations with the fifth slot likely to go to either Beanpole from Russia or The Painted Bird from Czech Republic.
As for the Best Documentary category, I’m saddened but not surprised that the heart-breaking Anton Yelchin movie Love, Antosha didn’t make the cut. Instead, the frontrunners appear to be American Factory, Apollo 11 and One Child Nation, with The Biggest Little Farm, For Sama, and Maiden also fighting for an all-important Oscar nomination. I did manage to see Netflix’s Cambridge Analytica documentary The Great Hack, but as interesting as it was, the filmmaking felt rather straightforward, and I’m hard-pressed to predict it will be among the final five films that ultimately compete for the Academy Award.
See the full lists below, and let us know in the comments section below who you think is poised for a nomination next month. To watch the latest episode of Collider’s For Your Consideration, click here.
International Feature Film
Czech Republic, The Painted Bird
Estonia, Truth and Justice
France, Les Misérables
Hungary, Those Who Remained
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
Russia, Beanpole
Senegal, Atlantics
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Documentary Feature
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation