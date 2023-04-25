Numerous documentary series shows the ins and outs of life — from the fantastically shot Planet Earth by BBC to the Discovery Channel's variety of shows displaying how things work. Docu-series are often considered excellent insight into humanity, and they're sometimes hosted by celebrities who believe in their message.

There are several great documentary series hosted and narrated by famous actors, from legends like Morgan Freeman and adventurer Michael Palin to the unlikely but charming pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. These series show the actors in their element, showing them in a different light from only being Hollywood legends and hunks.

10 'South Side Story' (2007)

South Side Story is likely unheard of; it doesn't even have an IMDb page, but it was popular when it first came out. It's about one of Hollywood's greats, Russell Crowe, and his purchase of the Australian football club South Sydney Rabbitohs. In six 30-minute installments, Crowe prepares to become a new football club owner together with Peter Holmes.

The story also tells the history of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Crowe's love and fascination for the team. It also provides insight into people's opinions of his investment, making for interesting but short viewing, although it's nothing like some of the best sports documentaries out there. So far, South Side Story has been possible to watch on Apple TV+.

9 'Rennervations' (2023)

Following his injury last year, Jeremy Renner returns stronger than ever in a candid and interesting series called Rennervations. In a clever spin on his surname and the word 'renovations,' Renner gets involved with communities across the US and the world, providing them with community-service vehicles that he personally turns into something they might need.

From the trailer only, viewers can see that Renner purchased a fleet of decommissioned vehicles and revamped and renovated them into something useful for the community. His uplifting spirit and physicality lead the way in this entertaining four-part series, which people can watch in full on Disney+, among many other documentaries.

8 'Welcome to Earth' (2021)

Will Smith worked with National Geographic and Disney+ on a series all about our beautiful Earth. In the six-part series titled Welcome to Earth, Smith scours the planet, visiting extreme locations like volcanoes and the deep ocean. His comedic timing and adventurous spirit make the show interesting and highly entertaining.

The series also lists Darren Aronofsky as one of the people involved. In Welcome to Earth, the entire series comes together visually and narratively to deliver six fun episodes of Smith joining various adventurers across Earth. Interestingly enough, IMDb trivia says that the show was named after his Independence Day quote, where he says, "Welcome to Earth!" to a subdued alien.

7 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' (2020)

Zac Efron may be an unlikely host for a show of this caliber. However, in 2020, his sixteen-episode Netflix series Down to Earth gained a lot of popularity. It showed him traversing the world with wellness experts, searching for ways to live healthy and sustainably. Efron has since also made a TV movie for Hulu titled The Great Global Cleanup.

We can see a lot of celebrities becoming invested in environmental matters. Although such methods often require a lot of money, Efron and his friends have introduced some easy and interesting eco-friendly methods. It's a charming show due to his transformation from a Disney star to an adult, and he seems passionate about the issue.

6 'North Korea: Michael Palin's Journey' (2018)

Michael Palin is no stranger to adventure. He's written numerous fictional and non-fictional books about traveling across the globe, but he's also been everywhere. It's tough to find someone more charming and knowledgeable than him, most known for his association with the legendary Monty Python.

The two-part docu-series North Korea: Michael Palin's Journey stands out primarily because North Korea is an elusive and still somewhat mysterious country. Palin has a way of remaining curious but respectful, showing that he still has the edge from his Flying Circus days. The series explores the daily life of North Koreans more than the country's political stances, making it one of the best series out there on a difficult topic.

5 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' (2022)

Another National Geographic and Disney+ series directed and produced by Darren Aronofsky, Limitless now shows Chris Hemsworth in all his glory. As most fans of the actor know, he's incredibly passionate about fitness; this six-part series gave him the most advantage in exploring human limitations, physically and mentally.

Hemsworth isn't like most people - he's truly Thor in real life, as Limitless also shows. However, watching it can also help viewers see that spending lots of time in the gym isn't the pinnacle of fitness. Hemsworth leads the series in a charming and vulnerable way by managing his way around various physical challenges and accepting that sometimes the human body has limits.

4 'Ride with Norman Reedus' (2016)

It's hard to imagine Norman Reedus as anything else but Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. As fans of TWD await his spin-off series, they can get to know him in a candid and fun series called Ride with Norman Reedus. In it, he explores global biking communities and brings them closer to viewers in thirty fun episodes.

The series started in 2016 on AMC; the fifth season aired in 2021 and showed him biking with the likes of Josh Brolin and Dylan McDermott. In Season 2, Reedus was joined by his TWD colleague Jeffrey Dean Morgan as they biked across the Spanish Riviera. This show solidifies him as the cool, calm, and collected guy he exudes to be, making Daryl more approachable than ever.

3 'Welcome to Wrexham' (2022)

No one knew they needed Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney together, but it happened in one of the greatest ways. Welcome to Wrexham is a Hulu and FX documentary series similar to South Side Story with Russell Crowe. Reynolds and McElhenney join forces this time and acquire the English football team Wrexham AFC.

In the mood of Ted Lasso, an American coming to coach an English football team without knowing anything about it, the two actors acquire the team without much knowledge of football management or soccer. However, their investment, wit, and dedication to learning help the team get up on its feet and give the community a chance to believe in Wrexham's success. Season 2 is geared up for this year, with eighteen episodes to enjoy for now.

2 'Long Way Round' (2004-2010)

Before Norman Reedus biked across the world, Ewan McGregor did for years. This isn't to say Reedus didn't make an entertaining show — it's just that when we think about actors on motorbikes, McGregor may be the first association (for a millennial, anyway). McGregor and his close friend Charley Boorman made it their mission to bike worldwide for almost a decade.

Long Way Round, in particular, was the first show they filmed. Their starting point was London; from there, they went to the end of Siberia, ending up in New York. The show is low-effort regarding camera work, as the entire thing was filmed by two board cameras and one road camera operator. The two actors' chemistry is palpable as viewers watch them experience the world and become closer friends. Long Way Round was also followed by the series Long Way Down and the most recent, Long Way Up.

1 'Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman' (2010-2017)

Morgan Freeman played God in Bruce Almighty, and he seems to fit right into the stories that question the universe. Through the Wormhole aired for sixty-two episodes delving deep into the mysteries of existence. From revealing all about humanity, life, and death to discovering the secrets of the cosmos, Freeman led people into an unlikely adventure with each episode.

Series that dive into the secrets of life are often popular, especially following Carl Sagan's Cosmos. Through the Wormhole had the familiar face in Morgan Freeman, who could explain the mysteries in a calming and authoritative voice, leading viewers to feel wiser and more acquainted with the secrets of the world.

