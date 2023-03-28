Donnie Yen is a superstar in China, having won the hearts of millions with his dazzling martial arts skills and intense performances. Obviously Hollywood saw his potential and put him in tentpole movies like Blade II, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Mulan. Most recently, audiences can see him square off against Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 as the charismatic blind assassin Caine.

Yen is a true master of the craft, and his fans love his incredible energy on screen. He is renowned for his unique style of martial arts, which blends elements of traditional Chinese martial arts with modern fighting techniques. He's a master of many forms of combat, such as Wing Chun, Tai Chi, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which translates to the screen as his signature lightning-fast strikes and movements. Audiences who want to watch his movies after John Wick are in luck, because Yen has an extensive and rich filmography, ranging from a cop action-drama to colossal period action films.

10 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' (2017)

In xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Donnie Yen plays a skilled martial artist and fellow xXx agent who helps Vin Diesel's Xander Cage stop a dangerous plot to destroy the world. Yen is one of the refreshingly diverse supporting cast that includes Deepika Padukone from India and Tony Jaa from Thailand.

This film is a fun, guilty-pleasure action movie with lots of exciting stunts and fight scenes. One of the highlights is undoubtedly Yen's fight choreography. While it may be different from the visual style in John Wick, this is a great gateway to Yen's movies that are set in modern day.

9 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny' (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny is a sequel to the 2000 Ang Lee film, and follows a new generation of martial arts warriors as they battle for a powerful sword. In this movie that was one of the first to go straight to Netflix, Michelle Yeoh returns as the same character and Donnie Yen plays a new central character.

While the sequel may not quite match the original, it still offers some impressive action scenes, stunning visuals and an ensemble cast filled with exciting Asian actors. This movie is another great entry to more Yen's films as it is a martial arts film with Hollywood sensibilities.

8 'Chasing the Dragon' (2018)

Chasing the Dragon is a crime thriller set in the 1960s, based on the real-life story of notorious Hong Kong drug lord Crippled Ho and corrupt cop Lee Rock, who worked together to rule the city's drug trade. Yen starred as the gangster Ho and Andy Lau (Infernal Affairs) plays Rock.

The director of the film personally persuaded Yen to star in this film when he was still shooting the xXx sequel in Canada. The extra effort paid off as Yen's ruthless performance was widely praised. Overall, the film received mixed reviews but was a hit in Asia. Audiences lauded the film's stylish visuals, but critics cited its lack of character development.

7 'Raging Fire' (2021)

Raging Fire is an action-packed police thriller that sees Donnie Yen as a veteran cop trying to take down a former protégé who turned into a dangerous criminal. The movie was directed by the late Benny Chan who worked with Jackie Chan in movies like Who Am I? and New Police Story.

The film received positive reviews for its action sequences and Yen's performance, which was praised for his dramatic acting and intense fight scenes. The climactic action sequence was quite massive that some audiences likened it to iconic scenes from Heatand Face-Off.

6 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

The first spin-off from the Star Wars franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story tells the story of a group of rebels led by Jyn Erso who set out to steal the plans for the Death Star. Yen plays one of the rebels, Chirrut Imwe, a blind warrior monk trained in the ways of the Force.

As a character, Chirrut was praised for adding diversity to the universe and showcasing a different perspective on the Force and enriching the mythology. Yen's performance has been commended for his physicality and charismatic presence. The film itself received positive reviews for its darker tone and engaging action sequences.

5 'Flash Point' (2007)

Not based on the famous DC Comics arc, Flash Point is a crime action film about a police detective who goes undercover to take down a gang of ruthless Vietnamese-Chinese criminals who are terrorizing Hong Kong. This movie was one of the many collaborations Yen made with action director Wilson Yip.

Even though it's not a box office success, the film was generally well-received by both audiences and critics, particularly for its intense and realistic fight scenes, which showcased Yen's martial arts skills. It became a cult movie among fans of Hong Kong action cinema, with many audiences praising it as one of Yen's best films.

4 'Bodyguards and Assassins' (2009)

Bodyguards and Assassins is set in 1906 and follows a group of bodyguards who protect revolutionary Chinese leader Sun Yat-Sen from assassins. The film features a star-studded cast and showcases the best of Hong Kong cinema.

Yen is always known for his martial arts skills but here, he shines in his dramatic and comedic scenes. This role showcases his versatility as an actor. Nevertheless, his action scenes are still highly regarded. This and a combination of winning elements garnered the movie several awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

3 'SPL: Sha Po Lang' (2005)

Also known as Kill Zone, SPL: Sha Po Lang is a gritty crime drama about an undercover police officer who battles a ruthless triad gangster. Donnie Yen faces off with another titan in Asian cinema, Sammo Hung. Audiences who love an intense action flick has to check this out.

Yen's performance is highly regarded, with many highlighting his always impressive martial arts skills and intense screen presence. The film was particularly noted for its final fight scene between Yen and Hung, which has been dubbed as one of the most iconic fight scenes in Hong Kong cinema history.

2 'Iron Monkey' (1993)

Iron Monkey is a classic martial arts film starring Donnie Yen as the legendary hero Wong Kei-ying. It tells a Robin Hood story of a masked thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor, until the corrupt government hires a notorious martial artist to capture him.

The film was well-received by both critics and audiences, who praised its impressive fight scenes and fast-paced action. Donnie Yen's performance was also highly praised for his incredible martial arts skills and charismatic screen presence. The movie is considered a classic in the genre of martial arts films, and it continues to be a fan favorite today.

1 Ip Man (2008 - 2019)

Spanning four films, Ip Man series follows the life of Wing Chun grandmaster Yip Man, who trained Bruce Lee. This series is one of the most popular and highly regarded martial arts film franchises, and catapulted Donnie Yen into global stardom. They are also responsible for popularizing Wing Chun and martial arts to a wider audience.

The first Ip Man film was released in 2008 and was an instant hit. The subsequent sequels continued to receive equal success, with Yen's performance widely praised in all of them. The films' fight choreography is also highly regarded, especially the scenes where Yen takes on multiple opponents are often being cited as some of the best martial arts fight scenes ever filmed. Definitely a must-watch for action film enthusiasts and new Donnie Yen fans.

