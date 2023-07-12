Doris Day was an exceptional actress and singer from Hollywood's Golden Age who is best known for her musicals and romantic comedies such as Pillow Talk, the trailblazing Calamity Jane, and Love Me or Leave Me. Day was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, and during the 1930s, she started her music career performing as a vocalist in a big band. In 1948, she made her first film appearance in Romance on the High Seas, and by the mid-1950s, she had become one of America's most beloved silver screen starlets.

Day was a one-of-a-kind star who touched the hearts of millions with her genuine girl-next-door charm and enchanting voice. Out of her extensive filmography, movies like Storm Warning, The Man Who Knew Too Much, and Move Over, Darling starring James Garner, are just a few of Day's best films that are an absolute must-see for any classic movie fan!

10 'Move Over, Darling' (1963)

Image via 20th Century Studio

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Five years after his wife, Ellen, was lost at sea after a plane crash, Nicholas Arden (James Garner) decides to move on and marries Bianca Steele (Polly Bergen), a rather high-maintenance but attractive woman. Shortly after the couple tie the knot, Arden learns that Ellen's still alive, and when she returns home, her husband is given the difficult task of explaining things to his new bride.

RELATED: 10 Most Memorable Musicals from Hollywood's Golden Age

Day and Garner are a hilarious treat in the romantic comedy, Move Over, Darling, which also stars Thelma Ritter, Chuck Connors, and Don Knotts. The modernized remake of Grant and Dunne's screwball comedy takes the battle of the sexes' storyline to new heights with plenty of slapstick and physical humor that will have audiences roaring with laughter. In one scene where Garner pulls Day off of Bergen, he accidentally cracked two of her ribs, making her screams authentic.

9 'The Thrill of It All' (1963)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

OB-GYN Dr. Gerald Boyer (James Garner), and his wife, Beverly, are a happily married couple who live the definition of the traditional American family. When they're invited over to dinner by one of Gerald's patients, Beverly mentions a new soap she recently bought for her children, unaware that she's speaking to the product's owner. He offers her to become their new spokesperson, but Beverly's new life as a working girl starts to create friction between her and her breadwinning husband.

The Thrill of It All is a romantic comedy written by legendary comedian and actor Carl Reiner that became a major box office hit. Day and Garner achieve the perfect balance of romance and humor, making them an ideal pair for the silver screen. That same year, the two starred together in another romantic comedy, Move Over, Darling, which is a remake of the 1940 screwball comedy, My Favorite Wife, starring Cary Grant and Irene Dunne.

8 'Romance on the High Seas' (1948)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Mike (Don Defore) and Elvira Kent (Janis Paige) both love each other, but they also secretly think the other is being unfaithful, and when Mike cancels his anniversary cruise with his wife, she suspects he's having an affair. She decides to send singer Georgia Garrett on the trip in her place to see if her suspicions are true, but unbeknownst to her, her husband sends a detective (Jack Carson) to spy on her and report any infidelity.

Day made her feature debut in the musical rom-com Romance on the High Seas alongside Carson, who made a total of three films with Day, including My Dream Is Yours and It's a Great Feeling. At the time, Day had achieved some success with records and singing in a big band, but she wasn't considered to be an actress. The movie was a financial success, and aside from a few negative reviews, Day proved herself to be a solid leading lady.

7 'Love Me or Leave Me' (1955)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Chicago gangster Martin Snyder (James Cagney) discovers a talented dancer, Ruth Etting after she loses her job at a local club and becomes her manager. While he helps Etting work her way to the top and become a star, they fall in love, but Martin's controlling and possessive behavior soon threatens her newfound fame and success.

Day had previously worked with fellow Warner Bros. star James Cagney on The West Point Story in 1950, and the two worked so well together that Cagney specifically asked for her to be cast in the musical drama, Love Me or Leave Me. The Technicolor musical is based on the life of movie star Ruth Etting and her torrid marriage with mobster Martin "Moe the Gimp" Snyder. Day had already been in a few dramas, but Love Me or Leave Me was a pivotal turning point in Day's career and is considered one of her signature films.

6 'Lover Come Back' (1961)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Ad executive, Carol Templeton, files a complaint with the Ad Council against Jerry Webster (played by the legendary Rock Hudson), a rival agent and sly salesman who uses women and alcohol to win over his clients. When Webster beats the allegations, Templeton plans to steal his newest client, Dr. Linus Tyler, as a way to get back at him, but things take an unexpected turn after she mistakes Webster for Tyler.

Day stars with Hudson and Tony Randall in the ridiculous romantic comedy Lover Come Back, which bares a striking resemblance to their first film together, Pillow Talk. Despite the films' similarities, some say it's wise to never mess with a good thing, and the comedic chemistry between Day, Hudson, and Randall essentially gives the repetitive plot a backseat.

5 'A Young Man with a Horn' (1950)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Trumpet player Rick Martin (Kirk Douglas) arrives in New York City where he reconnects with a former friend and bandmate, Jo Jordan, who has always had a thing for the handsome musician and manages to get him a gig. When Jordan and her friend, Ally (Lauren Bacall), go to hear Martin play one night, he falls for her complicated friend, unaware of the destruction she will bring into his life and career.

RELATED: Classic Hollywood: 10 Iconic Warner Bros. Contract Players

The musical melodrama, A Young Man with a Horn, was Day's fourth feature film and earned rave reviews for her performance, showcasing her immense capability as a dramatic actress. The film is based on the 1938 novel by Dorothy Baker, which in turn was inspired by jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke. Critics also noted the film's thrilling musical score and excellent style of direction from director Michael Curtiz.

4 'Storm Warning' (1951)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

New York fashion model Marsha Mitchell (Ginger Rogers) stops in a small Southern town for the night to see her sister, Lucy, who has recently married and moved to the area. When Mitchell arrives and witnesses the Klu Klux Klan murder of a journalist, she agrees to work with the District Attorney (Ronald Reagan) despite recognizing her sister's new husband as one of the Klansman.

The classic film noir, Storm Warning, has been described as an inadequate representation of the KKK. Despite Warner Bros.'s good intentions, the movie focuses more on the drama than any social crusade. Despite the film's controversy, the overall cast is captivating, and Day's dramatic performance convinced director Alfred Hitchcock to cast her in his classic film, The Man Who Knew Too Much.

3 'Calamity Jane' (1953)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

When her saloon needs entertainment, sharpshooter Calamity Jane travels to Chicago to bring back renowned singer Adeline Adams (Gale Robbins) but ends up mistaking her maid, Katie (Allyn Ann McLerie), for the performer. They return to Jane's town, where Katie becomes a hit and eventually falls in love with the man who Jane also secretly loves, Lieutenant Danny Gilmartin (Philip Carey). Despite the heartbreak, the loss opens Jane's eyes to her friend and famous frontiersman, James "Wild Bill" Hickok (Howard Keel).

Calamity Jane is a classic Western musical loosely based on Wild West heroine Martha Jane Cannary A.K.A. Calamity Jane and her alleged romance with gunslinger Wild Bill Hickok. The movie was a hit at the box office, and the success skyrocketed Day's career and established her as an incomparable triple threat. According to Turner Classic Movies, Calamity Jane was arguably one of Day's favorite films to work on during her time at Warner Bros.

2 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' (1956)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Dr. Ben McKenna (James Stewart) and his wife are on vacation with their son in Morocco when they witness a man killed in the marketplace. The incident reveals an assassination plot, and to ensure McKenna and his wife's silence, their son is abducted, and with no help from the local authorities, the couple must find a way to get their child back before it's too late.

RELATED: 10 Most Rewatchable Alfred Hitchcock Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Hitchcock's suspense thriller, The Man Who Knew Too Much, isn't a musical, but it does feature Day singing her now-iconic song, "Que Sera, Sera," which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The movie is a remake of Hitchcock's 1934 film by the same name, and while some might prefer the original, Day and Stewart are magnificent together and have audiences gripped with suspense from start to finish.

1 'Pillow Talk' (1959)

Image via Universal Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Jan Marrow is an interior decorator who shares a telephone line with a playboy songwriter, Brad Allen (Rock Hudson). He constantly has the line tied up with his collection of girlfriends. After a failed complaint to the phone company, tensions rise between Allen and Marrow, but when Allen recognizes Marrow's voice at a restaurant, he changes his mind about the other end of his party line and with a fake southern accent, he introduces himself as a rancher from Texas visiting the Big Apple.

Before working together on Pillow Talk, Hudson was a fan of Day and her music, and the two had an instant connection on and off camera, leading to a lifelong friendship. Day and Hudson made a total of three films together with Tony Randall, but Pillow Talk is where it all started and essentially reinvented Day's image revealing a more sensual and sexy side to Day that audiences had never seen before.

KEEP READING: 10 Greatest Classic Hollywood Actresses, According to the AFI