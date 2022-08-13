Theodor Geisel, known by his pen-name Dr. Seuss, is perhaps the greatest children's author to ever live. An avid cartoonist and writer, Seuss worked on over sixty books before his death, which were known for their use of rhymes, made-up words, and amazing illustrations. Their ease of understanding made them some of the best beginner books for children even to this day.

Before his death in 1991, Seuss worked with animators and television companies to adapt his books into television specials. For those released during his life, Seuss often wrote the script and lyrics for new songs. Even after his death, his widow allowed major film studios to adapt his work into live action and animation, to mixed results.

Horton Hears a Who (2008)

6.8 Stars

In the Jungle of Nool, Horton the elephant hears a call from a little dust speck. Capturing it on a clover, he learns that within the speck is a civilization of people called Whos, which Horton vows to protect. Unfortunately, this attracts the attention of a sour kangaroo, who wants to destroy the speck because Horton is shaking the status quo.

When compared to other theatrical films based on Seuss' work, it's easy to see why Horton Hears a Who is ranked highest. The animation by BlueSky studios is vibrant and stylistic, which helps to transition Seuss' drawing into 3D while retaining the spirit of the original. It also has a strong voice-cast, with the highlights being Jim Carryand Steve Carellplaying well off one another.

The Hoober-Bloob Highway (1975)

6.9 Stars

This original story written by Seuss for TV goes high above the heavens to the house of Hoober-Bloob the dispatcher. His job is to help prepare babies for their lives on earth before sending them down the titular highway to be born. To do this, he gives the children a detailed look at what life may be like on earth accompanied by fun musical segments.

Although not often acknowledged for being an original story, Hoober-Bloob Highway was well received in its day, and almost won a Primetime Emmy. It's easy to see why: the short is a lot of fun, offering a creative experience accompanied by fun songs, and the voice of Bob Holt as Hoober-Bloob. It also includes the tweetle beetle rhyme from Seuss' book, Fox in Socks.

Gerald McBoing-Boing (1950)

7.1 Stars

Young Gerald McCloy is a strange little boy. Instead of speaking in words, he communicates via sound effects, with his most frequent being the boing-boing of a bouncing ball. As he grows up, he finds it difficult to get an education or make friends when nobody can understand what he is saying.

Gerald McBoing-Boing was the first theatrical cartoon released by Unite Productions of America, who created the Mr. Magoo shorts. It proved to pe popular thanks to its simplistic yet expressive animation style, and won an Oscar for best animated short. UPA would release a few more shorts about Gerald, and most recently, an animated series aired on Cartoon Network from 2005 to 2007.

Horton Hatches The Egg (1942)

7.3 Stars

Before Horton the elephant was talking to Whos, he was duped by a bird named Mayzie into watching her egg while she took an extended vacation. Despite being laughed at by his friends and forced to endure boredom and extreme weather, Horton doesn't waver or break his word. Eventually, he is found by three hunters, who take him home as a circus attraction, which is seen by Mayzie.

Horton Hatches The Egg was directed by Bob Calmpett, known for his early and crazy Loony Toons cartoons. He brings the same energy to Horton, and creates some very surreal character designs and visuals, even for a Dr. Seuss cartoon. However, Seuss had little involvement with this short, which features more deviations and additional scenes than his other adaptations.

The Cat in the Hat (1971)

7.3 Stars

On a rainy day with nothing to do, a brother and sister are shocked when a talking cat in a red and white hat enters their house. Despite the objection of the family fish, the kids allow the cat to entertain them with theatrics until he makes a mess of things. However, he refuses to leave until he has located his missing moss-covered three-handled family gredunza.

Although many alterations were made to extend the story, The Cat in the Hat remains a fun and energetic experience. It has lots of upbeat and catchy songs, and the voices of parody singer Allan Sherman, and Hannah-Barbarra veteran, Daws Butler, really bring the cat and fish to life. This was also the last Seuss short that legendary Loony Toons director,Chuck Jones, worked on.

Horton Hears a Who (1970)

7.4 Stars

Before BlueSky Studios did their adaptation of Horton, Chuck Jones brought the elephant and Whoville to life. Thanks to its shorter run-time, the 1970 Horton Hears a Who keeps closer to the tone and pacing of the book and makes few changes. The biggest change would be making Horton's who contact into a scientist rather than the mayor.

While not as highly polished as the 2008 film, the original Horton Hears a Who is very charming, thanks in no small part to Chuck Jones' animation. The characters are brought to life by a talented cast, including June Foray, Hans Conried Jr, and Jones himself. Some of Seuss' catchiest songs also come from this short, like "The Wickersam Brothers," sung by the Mellowmen, who provided their voices to many Disney musicals in the 50s and 60s.

The Butter Battle Book (1989)

7.6 Stars

Adult animator Ralph Bakshi brings his talents to animate Seuss' parody book on the Cold War. Ironically released the same year as the fall of the Berlin Wall, The Butter Battle Book tells the story of the Yooks and the Zooks, who fight to decide if it is better to eat toast butter side up or down. This conflict results in an arms race that threatens the life of everyone on both sides of their wall.

Seuss called this adaptation the most faithful to his books. The story, which is adapted from one of Seus' best written stories, adds very little except for the usual song sequences and a few visual jokes. It seems that, when telling a story of mutual destruction, there's little you need to do besides showing the ridiculousness of both sides.

Dr. Seuss On the Loose (1973)

7.7 Stars

Three separate Dr. Seuss stories are presented as an anthology hosted by the Cat in the Hat in Dr. Seuss On the Loose. The Sneeches shows the lengths individuals will go to be perceived as better than their peers, while The Zacks shows the dangers of refusing to negotiate. Finally, Green Eggs and Ham cautions against judging something before you have given it a fair chance.

Themes of stubbornness and pride appear in all three shorts, where the characters either get themselves into trouble trying to prove they are above others for superficial reasons. Each one gets its message across with iconic visuals and Seuss' charming dialogue. This special saw the return of many familiar voices, including Bob Holts, Hans Conried Jr, and Allan Sherman in his final acting role.

The Lorax: 1972 (7.9 Stars)

A young boy travels beyond the grickle grass to the home of the Once-ler in The Lorax. He tells the boy how he came to this land when it was green and sunny to chop down truffula trees to produce a wonderful product called thneeds. However, his actions summoned the Lorax, who speaks for the trees, and tries to implore the Once-ler to think about the environment.

Although the book was written to criticize the logging industry, the original Lorax special represents both sides of the debate. The Once-ler brings up that shutting down production would put his workers out of jobs, and the Lorax admits that he doesn't have an answer to that. Bob Holts returns as both the Once-ler and the Lorax, and his amazing vocal skills adds weight and tragedy to both character's situations.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

8.3 Stars

Though every Who down in Whoville likes Christmas a lot, the Grinch at the top of Mt. Crumpet did not. Be it because of his too tight shoes or his two size two small heart, he decides that this will be the year he ends Christmas for good. So in the dead of knight, dressed as Santa Claus, he breaks into the Who's house and makes off with their presents.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Chuck Jones became a staple of the holiday seasons thanks to the sheer talent within. Horror actor Boris Karloffvoices the Grinch and the narrator, and his iconic voice ensures that you never miss a word of Seuss' clever rhyming scheme. The song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" was sung by the voice of Tony the Tiger and leader of the Mellowmen, Thurl Ravenscroft.

