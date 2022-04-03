“A dragon is no idle fancy,” J.R.R. Tolkien once wrote. “Whatever may be his origins…the dragon in legend is a potent creation of man’s imagination, richer in significance than his barrow is in gold.” Nearly every culture in the world has created some form of dragon, and they’ve soared, swum, and slithered through our psyches as gods, devils, monsters, and caregivers for millennia. We’ve depicted them through wood, stone, illustration, and puppetry, but for bringing mythical creatures to life, there’s nothing like the movies.

Filmmakers have put dragons on the silver screen since the dawn of movie-making via every form of special effect available. Advances in technology make it ever easier to get them there, but some stand the test of time better than others. Here are 13 of cinema’s greatest efforts at bringing the potent drakes of legend to life (but do note: we’re only looking at movies here, no TV. Sorry, Drogon.)

13. Sisu (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Image via Disney

Whenever concept art for Disney’s current crop of animated movies gets released, I cry a little inside. Much of it is traditionally rendered, so much more expressive and alive than the CGI that makes it to the screen, yet the studio persists in leaving 2D animation to rust. I’m not sure that traditional techniques would have helped Raya and the Last Dragon much; even so animated, it would have been a cliché-ridden, heavy-handed, badly paced film insufferable in its efforts to have an irreverent, contemporary voice and humor. Sisu’s dialogue may well be Exhibit A for trying too hard in that respect.

With that being said, the dragons of Raya are a kind that haven’t often gotten so prominent a showcase. Drawing from traditions of the Nāga in Southeast Asian culture, Sisu and her kind are tied to the element of water, and the rare glimpses of their magic in full flower are beautiful to see. There’s a wonderful sinuous quality to Sisu’s movement as well, in the water and out of it. Though I doubly wish Disney had gone back to some of their concept art for her; there were plenty of designs that didn’t have Elsa’s face transplanted on a dragon’s body.

RELATED: Written in Stone? Imagining the ‘Mulan’ That Could Have Been

12. Hungarian Horntail (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)

There are more dragons mentioned in the pages of wizarding world books than have made it into the movies. The Hungarian Horntail of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the dragon of Gringotts Wizarding Bank in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 carry the banner for their species in the film adaptations.

If there’s a competition between them, the edge goes to the Horntail. She was in a better movie and had a stronger design. Her airborne scuffle with Harry, a far more brutal affair than the Triwizard Tournament’s first task was described in the novel, is a fantastic action sequence with some classic imagery of a mighty dragon crawling over a castle. But it is, at the end of the day, the first leg of an inter-varsity competition, not a primary threat. And I’m persnickety enough to dock points for the Horntail being one of many, many, many aspects of the wizarding world given a fairly vivid description in the books that the filmmakers almost completely ignored.

11. Falkor (The NeverEnding Story)

Just what is a luck dragon, and how is it different than any other kind? Maybe it’s all the canine features. With his fur, muzzle, and floppy ears he likes having scratched, Falkor can look more like an oversized, long-necked albino Labrador than a proper dragon. Wonder if that was among author Michael Ende’s objections to the adaptation of his novel.

For how prominently he features in the film’s iconography, I must admit that Falkor’s scenes disappointed me the first time I watched The NeverEnding Story. Other creatures, other sequences, seemed much more impressive and imaginative. Still, the puppetry behind Falkor is admirable, and if he isn’t the pivotal figure I expected going in, he does provide a reassuring presence throughout the story. Let’s just hope his luck holds out against Lionel Hutz’s fraudulent advertising suit.

10. Toothless (How to Train Your Dragon series)

I wish I liked the How to Train Your Dragon films more than I do. As with Raya, the attempts at a young, current attitude take away from the story for me. I’m afraid I also have to take issue with many of the titular beasties themselves. There are plenty of colorful and funny-looking creatures to be found in the series, but most don’t meet the criteria I’d list for a dragon.

Toothless is one of the few that does. Short and squat he may be, but he’s still the proper blend of cat, bird, and serpent. More importantly, he’s loaded with personality. His expressions and body language are a near-perfect example of how to bring a creature to life without recourse to dialogue. And the bond between Toothless and Hiccup, particularly in the first film, gives the series a foundational element of true sincerity that goes a long way toward alleviating some its more flippant tendencies. Plus, “Night Fury” is just such a great name for a dragon breed.

9. Fafnir (Die Nibelungen)

One of the fiercest dragons in mythology is Fafnir, from the Old Norse Völsung Cycle. The forefather of modern fantasy dragons, he possesses many of the archetypal elements: malicious spirit, hordes of treasure, dangerous cunning, and a confrontation with a hero armed with a sword. The dragon of the two-part epic Die Nibelungen of 1924 bears Fafnir’s name, though his backstory and psychological menace are pared away. Fritz Lang’s mammoth production drew on the epic Germanic poem Nibelungenlied, a related work to the Völsung Cycle where the dragon loomed a little less large.

You couldn’t say that about Lang’s dragon, at least on the matter of special effects. Building Fafnir was a phenomenal achievement for its time. The 60-foot puppet demanded twenty-four technicians to drink, bleed, walk, and breathe fire at dangerously close range to star Paul Richter. He may not be the slickest dragon to modern eyes, but this Fafnir has a solid design and puts on a damn good battle for the first half of the epic.

8. Dragon (The Pagemaster)

The Pagemaster hasn’t enjoyed the same cult classic status of other non-Disney animated films of the early '90s. It was a troubled production resulting in a thin, uneven movie with terrible songs. But having grown up watching it ad nauseam with my brothers, I have a big soft spot for it. It made getting a library card seem exciting, it celebrates my three favorite literary genres, and it’s got a cool dragon.

As the final obstacle for an animated Macaulay Culkin to overcome on his way to the library exit, the dragon is subtly built up to throughout the story. Sound effects and imagery suggest its coming without getting too heavy-handed about it, making the fire drake’s ultimate appearance a satisfying pay-off. Its design is as classical a depiction of a Western dragon as you could want, and the way that Culkin triumphs over it is quite clever. If the film were as good as its dragon sequence (and its fab library set), The Pagemaster would stand much taller today.

7. Vermithrax Pejorative (Dragonslayer)

Has there ever been a more metal name for a dragon? This 1981 co-production between Disney and Paramount may not have wowed at the box office back in the day (and remains underseen and underappreciated now), but its ferocious mother lizard has attracted quite a few prominent fans. Guillermo del Toro, George R.R. Martin, and Alex Bledsoe have all sung her praises.

For fans of stop-motion animation, Vermithrax has an additional appeal as an example of the variant go motion, a combination of stop-motion and computer-controlled rod puppetry to build in motion blur. The results, despite a few kinks in the technique here and there, are amazing. The shot of Vermithrax crawling through her cave like a bat, hunting for the slayer who felled her princess-chewing offspring, is delightfully creepy. And there’s a deliberate, predatory movement to the dragon when she’s in flight that makes for a great climax.

6. Taro (The 7th Voyage of Sinbad)

It’s a little surprising that Ray Harryhausen didn’t work more with dragons. He spent plenty of time in the fantasy genre, and the dinosaurs he created on multiple occasions are close cousins, but he only animated two dragons in his career: Taro in The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and the Hydra in Jason and the Argonauts. Jason may be the better film, but when it comes to dragons, I far and away prefer Taro. It’s a classic wingless dragon design made alive through good old-fashioned stop-motion.

A fairly big puppet (over 3 feet), Taro has a convincing sense of mass and a nasty disposition. Some monster fans feel sorry for the cyclops when he’s pitted against this fire drake. Me, I’m on Team Taro every time. Either way, they’re both more compelling than most of the human cast – par for the course in many of Harryhausen’s adventures, I’m afraid, but with charming effects and a rousing Bernard Herrmann score, it’s not such a bad thing.

5. King Ghidorah (Godzilla franchise)

Certain Godzilla suits have had a dragon-like aspect to them, but the king of the monsters was meant to be an irradiated dinosaur, and that’s what he’s (almost) always been depicted as. The one dragon in his world is his arch-nemesis: King Ghidorah, the three-headed golden dragon with gravity beam lightning spewing from its mouths. Inspired by the Yamata no Orochi of Japanese mythology, Ghidorah has alternatively been an invading planet-ravager from outer space, a genetically engineered weapon of time travelers, an extra-dimensional being, and once even a heroic guardian spirit. The one constant in his appearances? He and Godzilla don’t get along. Their clashes gave the Showa era of kaiju films some of its most fun and colorful battles, inspiring imitations and follow-ups ever since.

4. Smaug (The Hobbit Trilogy)

Say what you will about The Hobbit trilogy — and there’s quite a lot I could say, at least about the second and third films — but Peter Jackson and company did right by Tolkien when they designed Smaug. He’s a true dragon in the classical sense, blown up to enormous size and marked by a sneering, crafty face. Benedict Cumberbatch’s vocal performance exudes oily menace. As overdone as the tussle with the dwarves might be, Smaug’s conversation with Bilbo Baggins is full of stellar moments. It’s tempting to say that the film makes Smaug into a more intimidating figure than he is in the book, which is after all a children’s story. If that bloated action scene at the end of the second film and the poorly-placed attack on Lake Town in the third movie disappoint…well, at least he looks, moves, and sounds great.

3. Haku (Spirited Away)

Appearing in the best of Hayao Miyazaki’s films would help any dragon’s career. Having a human form, Haku can more easily interact with Chihiro and other members of the cast too. But what truly sets Spirited Away apart is in how majestic it renders its dragon. There’s nothing glib about Haku. He’s a serious boy on serious business, and when he takes his dragon form, he can be a mysterious and chilling figure. To see such a powerful beast felled by witchcraft is even more unsettling. But when Haku can stir, come to Sen’s aid, and take to the skies, the whole film soars with him.

Of course, he has one more helping hand: some of the most gorgeous animation ever produced. I don’t think there’s ever been a finer depiction of a Japanese dragon on screen. The nitpicker in me would prefer more scales and less fuzz, but the subtle expressions, cool color scheme, and writhing, serpentine motion give such an illusion of life that you completely forget that it’s all a pile of drawings.

2. Mushu (Mulan)

On the opposite end of the serious spectrum is Mulan’s Mushu. I’m sure the Great Stone Dragon the ancestors meant to send to Mulan’s aid would have looked cool in action, but we’re all better off that this little red fast-talker got the job instead. Mushu is all the proof needed that size does not a dragon make. His schemes land Mulan, and the army, in a world of trouble, but they change the course of the war and the story. The selfishness behind his initial actions isn’t an all-dominating trait and his transition into a true guardian spirit for Mulan isn’t delivered with a sledgehammer.

If this were a list of Disney sidekicks, Mushu would rank just about as high. His effect on the plot and his comic stylings (sorry, Shrek fans, but this is Eddie Murphy’s better cartoon role) set him apart. The comedy is helped, not hurt, by the fact that Murphy is the one overtly anachronistic element. Mushu isn’t a solo act as a sidekick, though: he’s got his partner-in-crime Cri-Kee at his side, forming one of Disney’s best animated duos.

1. Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

It's the Maleficent of the 1959 original animated film that takes this slot, not the raven henchman of 2014’s best-forgotten remake. Other dragons on this list may have had more screen time, more elaborate action sequences, and flashier powers. But who else — in a Disney film, no less — calls upon all the powers of Hell itself to achieve fire-breathing form? Maleficent’s transformation at the climax of Sleeping Beauty is a simple effect of shadow and flame, but it’s one of the most effective pieces of animation drawn by the House of Mouse to date.

As a dragon, Maleficent carries over the elegant evil of her fairy form, her color scheme of black and purple accentuated by blazing green fire. Driven on by the Tchaikovsky-adapted score, her battle with Prince Phillip is quite raw, tooth and claw against sword until the final moments. The fact that this climax is so brief and yet so intense is a big part of why it takes the top slot. Less truly is often more, even for dragons.

The 7 Greatest Motion Capture Film Performances (That Aren’t Andy Serkis)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

William Fischer (82 Articles Published) William Fischer is a writer, artist, and filmmaker from Nebraska, currently studying animation in Ireland while writing for Collider. His art and short stories have appeared in "Intergalactic Medicine Show," "Bards and Sages Quarterly," and "Another Realm" e-zine. Outside the arts, William enjoys cooking, baking, and fencing (Olympic saber and rapier). More From William Fischer