While the most popular and successful films in a given year are usually explosive action films or more widely appealing family films, a great selection of exquisite adult drama films is still being released year after year. Ranging from hard-hitting adaptations of beloved novels to exceptional original films, there is nothing quite like an effective drama film when it comes to telling a compact story that tackles mature themes and respects the maturity of its audience.

2024 has especially been a spectacular year for dramas, as dramas are reaching wider audiences than ever before thanks to the advent of the digital era, with a widespread increased interest in dramatic cinema. At the same time, dramas find themselves in an unexpected resurgence of blockbuster success, following the major success of dramas like It Ends With Us and Bob Marley: One Love. With the year having come to an end and critics groups and awards bodies choosing their best films of the year, there is no better time to check out the best drama films that 2024 has to offer.

10 'Small Things Like These'

Directed by Tim Mielants

A slow and foreboding drama that tackles the ingrained acceptance and culpability that society as a whole can have towards injustices and abhorrent behavior occurring beneath the surface, Small Things Like These is an emotional juggernaut of a film. The film sees Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong, a hard-working coal merchant who uncovers a sinister truth surrounding the treatment of young women in his Irish town's local convent. These truths force him to confront his past as well as confront the complicit silence of the town as a whole towards this behavior.

While the film may take place and have a history rooted in 1985 Ireland, the thematic resonance of society as a whole choosing to look the other way in the face of the disgusting actions of those in power holds a heavy weight in a modern context. Murphy's grounded yet emotionally draining performance is what elevates the material as a whole, acting as a surrogate for humanity in a situation with increasingly dire malice and pain at all sides.

9 'Babygirl'

Directed by Halina Reijn

Many films that directly cater to and play into their erotic power fantasy themes often have very little else to offer, resulting in critical flops like Fifty Shades of Grey and 365 Days. However, Babygirl's subversion of the classic power balance roles and dynamics creates a tantalizing experience rife with thematic resonance without giving up on the eroticism that defines these stories. The provocative story proves to be as energetic and enthralling to watch as it is brimming with topical messages on abuse of power and the pains of adultery.

The film sees Nicole Kidman as a high-powered CEO who ends up placing her entire family and livelihood at risk when she becomes enamored with a young intern at her company (Harris Dickinson), allowing her to explore her dark and depraved desires. Kidman proves to be the clear highlight of the film, bringing a powerhouse performance that greatly balances the unlikable aspects of her character with her carnal and unquenchable desires.

8 'The Apprentice'

Directed by Ali Abbasi

Donald Trump is still one of the most controversial and recognizable faces of today, making it seem a bit early to be creating a provocative biopic about him, yet The Apprentice proves to succeed with flying colors as a harrowing origin story. The film sees Sebastian Stan as a young Trump still attempting to make his name known and succeed in 1970s New York. Under the guise and leadership of infamous prosecutor Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), Trump learns how to take the world by storm and become an icon in the making.

From its very concept as a dark and negative biopic about a then-former president, The Apprentice immediately became one of the most controversial films of the year. However, whether you completely agree with the film's politics and messaging or think it's a distasteful takedown, there is an undeniable strength within Stan and Strong's performances that elevates the material. The film as a whole is seamless in its ability to bring to life the hectic and wild world of 70s and 80s New York, with this duo of performances even further amplifying every other positive of the film.

7 'Queer'

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

While Luca Guadagnino made waves near the beginning of the year with his erotic sports phenomenon, Challengers, the filmmaker went back to his roots of telling compelling romantic dramas at the year's end with Queer. The film sees Daniel Craig as William Lee, a homosexual expat living in 1950s Mexico City who has lived a solitary life of passionless love and crippling addiction. However, when young student Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) arrives in town, it begins to warm Lee's cold heart and leave him open to the possibility of a true relationship.

Much like Luca's other successful romantic dramas, Queer finds a brilliant balance between graphic displays of on-screen passion with its monumental pains that come with love and lust. Craig gives an effective, centralizing lead performance that every other aspect of the filmmaking as a whole circles around, compounding with his pains and struggles as his attempts at solitude serve to make things worse.

6 'Kneecap'

Directed by Rich Peppiatt

The widespread popularity of musician biopics has resulted in a wide array of different stories coming to the big screen, yet one of the most energetic and faithful not just to the artist's story but their music and energy as a whole is Kneecap. The film follows the titular Irish rap band of the same name, from their humble origins of sticking to authority and refusing to give up their birthright language to the rising tension and controversy that surrounds their political stance.

One of the most interesting dynamics that makes Kneecap different from any other musician biopic is that the lead actors of the film are the actual band members, playing themselves in the film. While this would seem to be a disastrous choice in concept, it manages to further amplify the honesty and passion that the entire film provides, with a slick editing style and a topical and powerful message of persevering culture.