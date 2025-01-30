War movies have long been popular among audiences and can often dish out drama and tragedy in equal measure. However, there are some war movies that focus on the aftermath of war and how it impacts those who live through it. Movies about veterans often focus on the impact that the trauma of war has on people, often long after the war itself has ended. These movies showcase the complicated journeys that many veterans face when building new civilian lives.

Movies about veterans are particularly poignant, as they provide much-needed perspectives on war itself. Some movies, like Coming Home, are fictional stories set against the backdrop of true events. These kinds of stories are meant to be more universal, representing parts of the veterans' experience. Other movies, like Born on the Fourth of July, are based on the lives of real people who had their lives uprooted by their wartime experiences.

10 'My Name is Bill W.' (1989)

Directed by Daniel Petrie

Image via Hallmark

My Name is Bill W. is based on the true story of the men who founded Alcoholics Anonymous. The organization, which is still active today, was founded by men who came together to support one another in their alcohol use disorder. One of these men, William Griffith Wilson (James Woods), was a former stockbroker and a World War I veteran. After the crash of the stock market in the 1920s, Wilson struggled to cope with the trauma he experienced as a veteran and the problems he faced in his family.

My Name is Bill W. is a compassionate look at the struggles many veterans faced when re-entering civilian life. There is such a hopefulness in Bill W's story, as he used his own experiences to help others. The movie is a reflection on the legacy that so many war veterans left. My Name is Bill W. showcases how many veterans were able to turn their own struggles into something that helped their fellows who experienced many of the same horrors.

9 'Johnny Got His Gun' (1971)

Directed by Dalton Trumbo

Image via Cinemation Industries

Johnny Got His Gun is a war movie that follows Joe Bonham (Timothy Bottoms), a World War I veteran who finds himself dealing with massive physical and mental health disabilities caused by his service. The movie chronicles his recovery and his quest to remember his previous identity. Johnny Got His Gun is a brutal look at the suffering that war causes anyone who is exposed to it and how ill-equipped society can be to respond to these horrors.

Johnny Got His Gun is a devastating look at the impact war can have through the lens of a single fictional soldier. The movie's anti-war message is a poignant one, particularly considering that it was released in the 1970s when the United States was fighting the Vietnam War. The fact that Johnny Got His Gun never loses its focus on the cost of war on those who live through it. The movie also meditates on how war impacts the humanity of those who survive war.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Johnny Got His Gun Release Date August 4, 1971 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

8 'Megan Leavey' (2017)

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Image via Bleeker Street

Megan Leavey is based on the true story of United States Corporal Megan Leavey (Kate Mara). Leavey was a K9 handler who was deployed to Iraq twice. After being injured by an IED and given two awards for heroism, Leavey attempts to adopt Rex, the canine she was partnered with. Megan Leavey follows Leavey's military career, as well as the challenges she faced when she left the armed forces and dealt with the war's aftermath.

Megan Leavey is another example of a movie that highlights the difficulty veterans can experience in transitioning from military to civilian life. This movie also showcases the service of animals in the armed forces and how people who fought with them were impacted by their presence during the war and after. Megan Leavey also features a protagonist who had to fight government beaurocracy to get what she needed following her military service.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Megan Leavey Release Date June 9, 2017 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



7 'The Big Parade' (1925)

Directed by King Vidor

Image via Loew's Incorporated

The Big Parade is a war drama that follows the story of a man from a rich family, James Apperson (John Gilbert), who enlists to fight in World War I. This silent movie was written by Laurence Stallings, who was a World War I veteran himself. While the main focus of The Big Parade is on James' wartime experiences, it also shows him returning to the United States and immediately feeling having to readjust to surrounding that were once so familiar to him.

What makes The Big Parade such a profound look at the experience of veterans is that the movie ends just as James' new life begins. Seeing the protagonist in the middle of the chaos of war makes it easier to appreciate what a drastic change civilian life would be for him. The Big Parade is a comprehensive look at the experience of so many veterans, from what makes them enlist in the first place to how their experiences impact their lives after their service.

WATCH ON PLEX

6 'The Men' (1950)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

Image via United Artists

The Men stars Marlon Brando as Ken, a former American GI seeking treatment at a VA hospital. Ken is paralyzed due to injuries sustained during his military service. In addition to his physical injuries, Ken faces worsening depression. The Men chronicles Ken's journey to come to a kind of acceptance of his new reality. Ken's story is representative of the many veterans who have experienced and continue to experience the challenges of physical and mental recovery.

The Men is such an effective story about veterans because it encompasses the unique challenges that physically disabled veterans face when seeking treatment. Ken's rehabilitation journey is a difficult one as he comes to terms with his new reality. This movie also accurately portrays the massive shift in identity that so many veterans face after their service, especially if their service was cut short by traumatic injuries.

WATCH ON KANOPY

5 'Thank You for Your Service' (2017)

Directed by Jason Hall

Image via Universal Pictures

Thank You for Your Service is based on the book of the same name by journalist David Finkel. The movie follows several veterans of the Iraq War as they struggle with PTSD when they return home from their deployment. Thank You for Your Service stars Miles Teller as Adam Schumann, a man who was profoundly impacted by his wartime experience. As Adam's life spirals increasingly out of control,

While Thank You For Your Service isn't remembered as a particularly effective war movie, it accurately portrays PTSD, especially how it was thought about in the early 2000s. In particular, how this movie shows that veterans' experiences impact their families rings especially true. Thank You for Your Service emphasizes the fact that so many veterans have trouble finding their place within their own families because of their traumatic experiences.