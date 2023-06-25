"Drama" is perhaps the broadest genre when it comes to art, films included. It's a descriptor that gets paired with plenty of other genres, and broadly applies to movies that aim to show the human condition in some way, usually through portraying realistic characters who are challenged by everyday - and often relatable - struggles, often with other people. Character-focused sci-fi or fantasy movies can still be considered dramas, as can comedies, if they have enough serious material (in turn becoming dramedies).

So it's a very broad genre, and that makes ranking some of the greatest dramas in cinema history a difficult task, or even one that could cause some... drama. The following movies are all excellent examples of titles that belong within the category of drama films, even if some also bleed into other genres in certain ways. They are largely serious and often emotional films, and are ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

30 'Wild Strawberries' (1957)

Ingmar Bergman has a reputation (somewhat deservingly) for making some of the grimmest and hardest-hitting movies of all time. Though he was capable of working outside the drama genre, the vast majority of his output does explore the complications that come with being human, often making his filmography feel like a far from happy one.

But it is a body of work filled with powerful films, and Wild Strawberries - released the same year as his iconic The Seventh Seal - is one such powerful film. It follows a retired doctor as he looks back upon his past, with this simple premise being used to explore nostalgia, regret, and the struggles of growing old. Like many hard-hitting drama films, it's not always fun to watch, but it leaves a strong impression.

29 'Yi Yi' (2000)

A highlight from the first year of the 21st century, Yi Yi is a film that might not sound exciting on the surface, but proves to be surprisingly enthralling. It follows a Taiwanese family through a turbulent period in the lives of many of its members, touching upon love, loss, birth, death, and various other very broad themes.

Insofar as capturing a feeling of reality on screen, few dramas prove as effective as Yi Yi. That it can also combine naturalistic performances and dialogue with beautiful visuals (that do admittedly prove more striking than what most people probably see in real life) ultimately makes Yi Yi even more of a classic.

28 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

The Best Years of Our Lives is a nearly three-hour drama about several American soldiers who return home after fighting in World War II, and try to get back into the swing of their pre-war lives. It could technically be called a war film, considering how the then recently concluded global conflict of WW2 is what gets the story going, but as a result, it's certainly not the kind of war film that deals with combat or action sequences.

In depicting life almost 80 years ago, it's naturally not going to have quite the same resonance today as it must've had for audiences back then who themselves were still adjusting to post-WW2 life. But as a therapeutic (on a national level) and empathetic film that many living during the 1940s likely needed, it can still be very much appreciated and admired when watched in modern times.

27 'The Father' (2020)

While it's not the first movie to explore the difficulties of living with dementia, few others have done so quite as powerfully as The Father. It very quickly establishes itself as an intensely psychological drama, putting viewers in the mind of its main character and showing the ways he's frequently disorientated, confused, and untrusting of people he doesn't always recognize.

It can be an incredibly difficult movie, because while viewers understand why the presentation is all so confounding and uncertain, the emotional impact isn't dulled; it's as close as one can get to suffering from the condition without actually having it. Anthony Hopkins understandably won a second Oscar for his lead performance here, rising to the challenge of playing the lead character in what itself is a very challenging (yet important) film.

26 'The 400 Blows' (1959)

A seminal French New Wave classic that also happened to be one of Akira Kurosawa's favorite movies, The 400 Blows is one of the most effective coming-of-age dramas of all time. Its main character is a young boy named Antoine Doinel, with the film being about how he clashes with those around him, and continually finds himself more disillusioned with life and his future.

Films like the aforementioned Wild Strawberries and The Father might suggest older characters have more emotional struggles and "drama" in their lives, but The 400 Blows shows how young people can continually be challenged by life, too. It's a realistic and quite sad movie, telling its relatively simple story well and retaining its power 60+ years on from release.

25 'Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans' (1927)

Frequently considered to be one of the greatest silent movies of all time, Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans is an essential watch for anyone who can still enjoy a movie without dialogue. It follows a married man falling for another woman, and the complications that arise from him no longer feeling that way about his wife.

It's very much a melodrama, but an example of how when done correctly, larger-than-life emotions displayed on-screen can still feel impactful or even surprisingly relatable. It's a perfect example of how to tell a story almost purely through visuals, and rightly stands as a defining film of the silent era (which itself was in its final stages, given the advent of talkies in the late 1920s).

24 'Scenes from a Marriage' (1974)

Though most of his best-known films came out in the 1950s and 60s, a film like Scenes from a Marriage showed that Ingmar Bergman still had what it took to be considered one of the greats later in his career. It runs for almost three hours (in its theatrical cut; a miniseries version is closer to five hours), and depicts the slow deterioration of a marriage.

Later classics like Kramer vs. Kramer and Marriage Story would tackle a similar premise, but Scenes from a Marriage beat those two to the punch, and arguably did it better. It's a film that can feel mundane and often repetitive, yet it's remarkably captivating for the entirety of its lengthy runtime, and features two all-time great performances from its leads, Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson.

23 'The Passion of Joan of Arc' (1928)

A historical drama about the famed Jeanne d’Arc, 1928's The Passion of Joan of Arc follows the trial that would eventually see her put to death on charges of heresy. It explores how she grappled with the final stage of her life, and how her infamous burning at the stake inevitably made her a martyr.

It's a brutally realistic movie by the standards of the 1920s, though it stays ground while also presenting its story in a very dramatic, visually bold manner. The results are undeniably striking, and the filmmaking craft on display for such an old movie is impressive. It can be a slow and sad movie, but it's an essential one within the history of cinema.

22 'Magnolia' (1999)

Few movies that exceed three hours are quite as gripping and consistently riveting as Magnolia. It's a film with a huge ensemble cast, and it covers the lives of various characters living in Los Angeles within a short timeframe, many of them shown to be struggling with their family lives and finding their paths occasionally crossing as the film goes on.

It's heightened in its approach to everyday drama, with Paul Thomas Anderson pushing things dangerously close to melodrama before having everything explode in an odd yet affecting twist (of sorts) in the final act. But the emotional impact is extraordinary, the pacing is surprisingly fast, and it features some career-best performances from a talented cast (Tom Cruise in particular really shows off his range here, and probably should've won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, instead of being merely nominated).

21 'Titanic' (1997)

Titanic is best remembered for being an unabashedly romantic movie, with it only really becoming more of a disaster/drama movie in its second half. Yet the harrowing sequences in the second half are all the more effective because of the romance established in the first, with the film's epic runtime allowing writer/director James Cameron room to give sufficient time to both areas of Titanic.

Whether you want to classify it as a romance movie, a romance/drama movie, or a romance/disaster movie, one thing's undeniable: Titanic is great, and deserved its immense commercial and critical success. You can also call it cheesy, and maybe it is, given how it wears its heart on its sleeve more than just about any other movie out there. But what a heart, and what a sleeve.

20 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Like the aforementioned Titanic, the famed epic Gone with the Wind is more than "just" a drama film. It's also one of the most well-known movies set during the Civil War, and much of it revolves around romance, predominantly the rocky relationship between the young Scarlett O'Hara and the troubled Rhett Butler.

It's a movie that's heralded as a classic, definitive title within the history of American cinema, though it's also one that's proven controversial, as its age and subject matter have ensured parts don't hold up amazingly well today. But older films can be both great and terrible for different reasons, and Gone with the Wind has a legacy that can be hard to ignore, arguably being one of the most famous dramas made during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

19 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Whenever Daniel Day-Lewis goes big and chews scenery, the results are incredible, and few films have given him as much scenery to devour as There Will Be Blood. This is a movie where Day-Lewis screams about milkshake drinking during the climactic scene, and it still manages to be more scary than it is humorous.

As a drama, it's just as effective as Paul Thomas Anderson's 1999 movie Magnolia, though here, he narrows the scope down to focus primarily on one man: Daniel Plainview. The film follows his intense greed and thirst for power no matter the cost, being a slow-burn story about pride and the darker side of the American dream, all leading to one fantastic pay-off by the film's end.

18 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

It's the kind of film that might be hard to ever revisit (feeling difficult enough to even watch once), but that's also what makes it great. It ended up winning three Academy Awards (including Best Picture) after receiving nine nominations, making it among the most acclaimed and essential biographical/historical dramas of its decade.

17 'Ikiru' (1952)

Ranking as one of Akira Kurosawa's very best films, Ikiru is a stripped-back affair for the filmmaker, who's perhaps best-known for his samurai films (and, to a lesser extent, his crime dramas). This is because Ikiru is essentially just a character drama, but a gripping one, following a bureaucrat implementing dramatic changes to his life after he receives news that he has a terminal illness.

Though its approach is subtle - and its story feels very everyday or even matter-of-fact - the emotional impact of the film (especially by its conclusion) is monumental. Ikiru runs for nearly 2.5 hours but never feels boring, and shows that even when making films without action, thriller, or war elements, Kurosawa could still concoct masterful works of cinema.

16 'Moonlight' (2016)

Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama that stands out for telling the story of one person at three distinct stages in his life, one for each act of the film. The focus is on Chiron (who has different nicknames at different stages of his life), with Moonlight showing his life as a boy, then a teenager, and then a young man.

It aims to show the difficulties of growing up in America as a Black boy, and the additional struggles around identity and fitting in that come with Chiron also coming to terms with being homosexual. It's deeply empathetic and quietly moving, and though it was a relatively small film, it proved immensely successful, grossing significantly more than its budget and winning Best Picture at the Oscars.

15 'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

Spike Lee's made plenty of iconic movies, but Do the Right Thing is not only arguably his best, but also one of the very best movies released during the 1980s. It's about life in New York City on the hottest day of the year, following multiple characters who clash in increasingly intense ways, all before things explode into violence and tragedy towards the film's conclusion.

It's an uncompromising movie, and takes a harshly realistic look at prejudice and race relations in America, doing so in a way that still feels fresh and eye-opening. It's never possible to conclusively say a film will feel forever timeless, but Do the Right Thing has a better chance than most of never feeling dated or anything but hard-hitting and powerful.

14 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Though it has some heavier moments, It's a Wonderful Life is a good example of how drama movies don't necessarily have to be downbeat or consistently upsetting to be effective. It mixes its drama elements into a film that's also mildly fantastical, and is ultimately a story about family that also happens to be family-friendly. If it wasn't, it probably wouldn't be considered such a seminal - and easily watchable - holiday classic.

It follows a despondent man named George Bailey, and how a surprisingly eventful Christmas Eve ultimately gives him renewed hope for his future and a new lease on life. It's uplifting and charming while also grappling with some heavier themes in a mostly gentle fashion, and as such, deservedly stands as an American classic.

13 'Goodfellas' (1990)

One of many great crime movies released in 1990, Goodfellas is also a remarkably personal, gritty, and character-focused film, enough so that it also functions like a great drama. Of course, it does revolve around the mob, meaning some problems touched upon might not be universally relatable. It can also be surprisingly funny, but usually in a darkly comedic way.

Its focus is Henry Hill, a real-life person who experienced the highs and lows of life in the mafia, with an emphasis on the latter as the film's story goes on. It succeeds in throwing viewers into this lifestyle, making it feel grounded and realistic, yet also stylish and entertaining at the same time. It's perfectly balanced, and a highlight of Martin Scorsese's amazing filmography.

12 'All About Eve' (1950)

All About Eve was a massive success at the Academy Awards, winning six Oscars, including Best Picture. It takes place in the theater world, inspecting the cutthroat way performers who are seeking glory on stage can be used and discarded, and how the natural process of aging is seen as a curse of sorts within the acting sphere.

It's impeccably well-written and acted (it has to be when it comes to the latter, really, given it's about acting). It also pairs well with another film from 1950, Sunset Boulevard, which explores similar themes while centering its story within the film industry, and presenting things more as a darkly comedic film noir, rather than a straightforward drama.

11 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' (1975)

Ranking among the very best films of the 1970s, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is set in a psychiatric facility, and centers on a new patient there named Randle McMurphy. His rebellious attitude makes him popular with the other patients, though it also puts him constantly at odds with Nurse Ratched, who runs the place with an iron fist.

It manages to be funny and heartwarming at times, but simultaneously proves to be very emotional and even harrowing at other times. It's the kind of movie where it's easy to forget what's happening isn't genuinely happening, given it's one film that sucks you in and never breaks the immersion, thanks to the impact of its writing, acting, and emotional content.