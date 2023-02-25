Similar to the horror genre, the label of what constitutes a “drama” film can be very flexible. Some dramas might make you cry, some might make you laugh. Some might make you laugh while you’re crying. The common denominator for any great drama, though, is a carefully crafted exhibition of the full spectrum of human emotion; love, loss, fear, anger, happiness, etc. Drama films have a tendency to dissect and showcase situations that real people have to navigate every day, which is why many people describe their favorite dramas as a “slice of life” kind of movie. Dramas allow people to relate and connect to other people that they might not get the opportunity to do so in real life. These films have an uncanny way of finding their way into a person’s life at the exact time they need it to, no matter what struggles they are currently dealing with. These films have a way of letting people know that they are not alone in whatever they might be going through. Drama films are essentially the chicken soup of cinematic entertainment.

Below, we’ve curated a list of the best drama films available to stream on Prime Video with a basic subscription, no add-ons, rentals, or purchases required! The list has a mix of different types of drama, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Perhaps you could re-watch a personal favorite or maybe take a chance on one of the movies that you ordinarily wouldn’t select. Either way, you're in for a great watch.

Sound of Metal (2019)

Director: Darius Marder | Runtime: 120 minutes

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, and Mathieu Amalric

This Amazon Original film focuses on metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) and his musical career with his singer-girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke). The two of them live in an RV, traveling the country to perform until Ruben begins to lose his ability to hear. He struggles with the diagnosis and continues to perform, against his doctor’s recommendations. His behavior begins to worry Lou because she knows he has a history of drug addiction and his reaction to becoming deaf drives a wedge between the two.

This Academy Award-winning film is a must-see for musicians, especially percussionists. Nominated for 6 Oscars, including “Best Picture,” “Best Original Screenplay,” “Best Actor,” and “Best Supporting Actor,” Sound of Metal ultimately won the awards for “Best Sound,” and “Best Film Editing.” This movie is highly recommended for fans of the film Whiplash or for anybody who has been directly or indirectly impacted by an injury or disability that took away the one thing they love most.

Uncle Frank (2020)

Director: Alan Ball | Runtime: 95 minutes

Cast: Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, Lois Smith, Margo Martindale, Stephen Root, and Colton Ryan

Uncle Frank follows the story of a gay man named Frank Bledsoe, (played by Paul Bettany), who is forced to confront his past when he returns home to South Carolina for his father's funeral. Frank's conservative family has never accepted his sexuality, and he's been living a double life in New York City for years. Sophia Lillis plays the role of his teenage niece Beth, who attends college in the city. She adores Frank and accompanies him on the road trip back to the South, and they find themselves navigating a deeply personal and emotional journey that reveals the complexities of family, love, and acceptance.

Bliss (2021)

Director: Mike Cahill | Runtime: 103 minutes

Cast: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek, Nesta Cooper, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Ronny Chieng, Joshua Leonard, and Steve Zissis

This movie follows the story of Greg (Owen Wilson), a recent divorcee who loses his job and finds himself in a downward spiral. He meets a mysterious woman named Isabel (Salma Hayek), who introduces him to a world where nothing is as it seems. As Greg struggles to distinguish between reality and fantasy, he becomes increasingly unsure of what is real and what is a product of his own mind. With the help of Isabel, he embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about his world and the surprising connection they share. Blissis an unexpectedly thought-provoking exploration of identity, perception, and the nature of reality.

Nanny (2022)

Director: Nikyatu Jusu | Runtime: 98 minutes

Cast: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Specter, Rose Decker, and Leslie Uggams

If the title hasn’t given you any indication, Nannyis a drama-horror movie that follows an undocumented Senegalese immigrant named Aisha, played by Anna Diop. She takes a job as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family in upstate New York, with the hopes of raising enough money to bring her son to the United States to join her. However, as she begins to care for the couple's young daughter, strange and terrifying occurrences start happening in the house. As the supernatural events intensify, she begins to suspect that something sinister is lurking in the shadows. With the help of a local priest, Aisha must confront the dark forces that threaten to consume the family and her own sanity.

Black Bear (2020)

Director: Lawrence Michael Levine | Runtime: 104 minutes

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, and Sarah Gadon

Black Bear is a black comedy drama-thriller that follows the story of Allison, a filmmaker who escapes to a remote lake house to overcome a creative block. While there, she becomes entangled in a twisted love triangle with the couple who owns the house. As tensions rise, the boundaries between reality and fiction blur, and Allison is forced to confront the darkest corners of her own psyche. With excellent performances from Aubrey Plaza and her co-stars, the film is a gripping exploration of jealousy, desire, and the thin line between art and life.

House of Gucci (2021)

Director: Ridley Scott | Runtime: 158 minutes

Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, and Salma Hayek

House of Gucciis a crime-drama film directed by Ridley Scott, based on the true story of the infamous murder of Maurizio Gucci. The movie stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio's ex-wife who was convicted of orchestrating his murder. With a stellar cast that includes Adam Driver (White Noise), Jared Leto (Morbius), and Al Pacino (Hunters), the film is a thrilling exploration of family, wealth, and betrayal. House of Gucci received nominations for several major film awards, including a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Actress” for Lady Gaga.

Saint Maud (2019)

Director: Rose Glass | Runtime: 84 minutes

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight, and Caolifhionn Dunne

Saint Maud was produced by A24, a well-known independent film production company that has delivered several critically acclaimed films. The movie follows the story of Maud, a devoutly religious hospice nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient, Amanda (Jennifer Ehle). As Maud's faith becomes increasingly extreme, her behavior becomes more and more erratic, blurring the line between religious devotion and madness. With a powerful performance by Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials) in the lead role, the film is a chilling exploration of faith versus delusion.

Imperium (2016)

Director: Daniel Ragussis | Runtime: 109 minutes

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette, Tracy Letts, Sam Trammell, Nestor Carbonell

Nate Foster, played by Daniel Radcliffe (Guns Akimbo), is an idealistic young FBI agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a white supremacist group planning a terrorist attack. As he immerses himself in the extremist culture, Nate struggles to maintain his own identity and beliefs while gaining the trust of the dangerous group. In his battle of allegiances, Nate realizes that the lines between right and wrong are not always clear. With strong supporting performances by Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Tracy Letts (Little Women), Imperium is a tense and thought-provoking exploration of extremism, identity, and morality.

The Outfit (2022)

Director: Graham Moore | Runtime: 106 minutes

Cast: Mark Rylance, Johnny Flynn, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Simon Russell Beale

This crime-thriller movie is about an elderly English man named Leonard (Mark Rylance), who runs a custom tailor shop in 1956 Chicago. The neighborhood the shop is in happens to be under the thumb of the notorious Irish mob boss, Roy Boyle (Simon Russell Beale). Two of Boyle’s heavy hitters regularly use Leonard’s shop as a stash house for dirty money, but one night they ask too much of him. It turns out, Leonard has a dark history of his own, and when he engages with the warring local mafias, he begins a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. With strong performances from the cast and plenty of suspenseful moments, The Outfit is an intense and satisfying ride for fans of the genre.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)

Director: Will Sharpe | Runtime: 111 minutes

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a biographical film that tells the story of British artist Louis Wain, played by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). Wain’s popular illustrations of anthropomorphic cats captured the hearts of the Victorian public in the late 1800s. The movie follows Wain's life, from his early days as an illustrator to his rise to fame and his struggles with mental illness. As his artwork gains more popularity, he falls in love with his sister's governess, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), who becomes his muse and model. This causes a rift in Wain’s family, and as his mental health deteriorates, he becomes increasingly isolated and institutionalized. Through it all, Wain's artistic vision never wavers, and his legacy continues to inspire and delight audiences to this day.

Cyrano (2021)

Director: Joe Wright | Runtime: 124 minutes

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn

This romantic-comedy musical drama is based on Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name. It stars Peter Dinklage as the titular character, Cyrano. He is a gifted but self-conscious poet and despite his talent and wit, Cyrano is deeply insecure about his physical appearance. When he falls in love with the beautiful and kind-hearted, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), he is too afraid to confess his feelings to her directly. Instead, he helps a handsome but tongue-tied soldier, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), to woo Roxane using his own words. As Christian and Roxane's relationship blossoms, Cyrano finds himself caught between his love for Roxane and his loyalty to his friend. The Academy Award-nominated film is a heartwarming and humorous exploration of love, friendship, and sacrifice.

Beautiful Boy (2018)

Director: Felix van Groeningen | Runtime: 120 minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney, Kaitlin Dever, LisaGay Hamilton

Be sure to have plenty of tissues on hand before watching this one. Beautiful Boy is a biographical drama based on the memoirs Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction, written by David Sheff (played by Steve Carell), and Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines, written by Nic Sheff, who Timothée Chalamet plays in the film. The movie focuses on the relationship between David and his son Nic, as they navigate multiple rounds of Nic’s drug addiction and terrifying relapses. David’s love and concern for his son’s life drive a wedge between the two of them as Nic resists his father’s attempts to help him stay sober. With heartbreaking performances from Carell and Chalamet, this movie is sure to make viewers want to call their loved ones just to say “I love you, and thank you for being there for me.”

The Report (2019)

Director: Scott Z. Burns | Runtime: 119 minutes

Cast: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Ted Levine, and Corey Stoll

If you’re a fan of political dramas, this is the one for you. The Report, which is styled to have the word “Torture” redacted from the title, follows senate staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) as he is tasked to lead an investigation into the destruction of CIA interrogation tapes from 2005. Working with limited resources and met with red tape every step of the way, Jones and his team uncovered atrocities committed by the US government in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The film is a gripping and sobering look at the lengths to which governments will go to keep secrets and the courage of those who seek to expose them. While The Report did not win any major awards, it was widely praised for its intelligent screenplay, taut direction, and strong performances, particularly by Driver.

What We Found (2020)

Director: Ben Hickernell | Runtime: 110 minutes

Cast: Jordan Hall, Oona Laurence, Brandon Larracuente, Georgia Whigham, Elizabeth Mitchell

What We Found is a mystery-thriller film about a group of teenagers who discover a disturbing secret while investigating the disappearance of a local girl. The film follows high school student Holly (Oona Laurence) and her friends as they launch their own investigation into the missing girl's whereabouts. As they dig deeper, they uncover a web of secrets and lies involving the girl's friends, family, and the police. But the closer they get to the truth, the more dangerous their situation becomes, and they soon find themselves in grave danger. If you enjoyed Netflix’s adaptations of Harlen Coben’s mystery novels Safe and The Stranger, this is the movie for you. What We Found is a tense and twisty thriller that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Denial (2016)

Director: Mick Jackson | Runtime: 110 minutes

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Timothy Spall, Tom Wilkinson, Andrew Scott, and Mark Gatiss

Denial is a biographical drama, based on the book History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier, by Deborah Lipstadt. In the movie, Lipstadt, played by Rachel Weisz (Black Widow), is sued for libel by British author and Holocaust denier David Irving (Timothy Spall). The film follows the legal battle that unfolds as Lipstadt and her legal team, led by Anthony Julius (Andrew Scott) and barrister Richard Rampton (Tom Wilkinson), work to prove that Irving knowingly lied about the Holocaust. The case takes a toll on Lipstadt, who is forbidden from speaking in court, and must watch as Irving uses the trial to promote his anti-Semitic views. Denial is a powerful portrayal of the importance of truth and the dangers of denying history, particularly in the context of the Holocaust. It highlights the significance of standing up against those who try to erase or distort the past and the importance of fighting for the truth, even when it comes at a great personal cost.

Don’t Make Me Go (2022)

Director: Hannah Marks | Runtime: 109 minutes

Cast: John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario, Jen Van Epps

Don’t Make Me Gois a tear-jerking gem of a drama film. It follows a single father named Max Park (John Cho), who has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. He chooses to forego a surgical operation that he has a 1-in-5 chance of surviving in the hopes that he can use his last year alive to try to prepare his teenage daughter, Wally (Mia Isaac), for the rest of her life without him. Facing this new realization that he may not be around much longer, he takes her on a road trip to find her estranged mother. He hides his diagnosis from her, in hopes that she might be able to build a new relationship with and find support from her mother, Nicole (Jan Van Epps).

As the two of them travel across the country, they meet a variety of characters who help them along the way. Through their experiences, the father-daughter duo learn more about themselves and each other and find a deeper understanding of what it means to be a family. Don’t Make Me Go delves deep into the importance of making the most of the time that we have with our loved ones.

My Policeman (2022)

Director: Michael Grandage | Runtime: 113 minutes

Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Gina McKee

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts and stars Harry Styles as Tom, a charming closeted gay policeman in 1950s England who falls in love with a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson). Tom and Patrick's relationship is complicated by the fact that homosexuality is illegal in England at the time, and they are forced to keep their love a secret.

As time passes, Tom's internal struggle becomes more difficult, and he eventually marries a woman named Marion (Emma Corrin) to appease societal expectations. However, when Patrick re-enters their lives years later, Tom and Marion's marriage is put to the test. The film jumps back and forth between the 1950s and the 1990s, showing the impact of Tom and Patrick's relationship on their lives and the lives of those around them. The story explores themes of love, desire, and the pressures of conforming to societal norms. My Policemanis a poignant and emotional portrayal of a love triangle that is both passionate and heartbreaking.

