Many of the greatest films of all-time beg their audiences to take them seriously, which can sometimes be a challenge when many viewers simply go to the cinema in order to find populist entertainment that serves as a distraction from their daily lives. Although there is a time and place for “guilty pleasures” that can be enjoyed in an ironic way, seriously impactful dramas have the potential to resonate with audiences for generations, and inspire future filmmakers to pick up the craft.

Narrowing down the greatest dramas of all-time is no easy task, but there are some directors whose precision and creativity make their work essential for anyone that takes the study of cinema as an art form seriously. Here are 10 drama movies that are perfectly directed, ranked.

‘There Will Be Blood’ (2007)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Paramount Vantage

There Will Be Blood is a timeless story of greed, power, and the corruptive nature of capitalism that certainly ranks as the most impressive achievement in Paul Thomas Anderson’s storied career. Although Anderson impressed with sprawling ensemble pieces like Boogie Nights and Magnolia, There Will Be Blood allowed him to tell a focused story about one man’s descent into madness that is anchored by Daniel Day-Lewis, in what is easily one of the greatest performances in the history of the medium.

Day-Lewis is only as excellent as he is because of Anderson’s direction, as it is hard to imagine that he would have been so memorable in the role if the film was in the hands of an artist that did not have a complete vision. Anderson is a director who tends to ask a lot of his actors, and also managed to get an excellent performance out of Paul Dano.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 There Will Be Blood Release Date December 26, 2007 Runtime 158 minutes Director Paul Thomas Anderson Writers Paul Thomas Anderson Cast Daniel Day-Lewis

Russell Harvard

Ciarán Hinds

See All Cast & Crew

Watch on Paramount Plus

‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee

Image via Universal Pictures

Do the Right Thing is easily the most famous film of Spike Lee’s career, as it showed how uncompromising and brave he was in tackling serious issues that some viewers simply did not want to hear about. Do the Right Thing presented the stark reality of race relations in the United States in an unfiltered, yet highly entertaining way; it's a film that allows the audience to fall in love with its characters, and then question how easily violence can shape a community.

Do the Right Thing is the rare film that has completely stood the test of time, as it feels just as relevant today as it did when it was first released in 1989. Lee is a filmmaker with a complex relationship with the American dream, and Do the Right Thing interrogates the nation’s history of racism in a compelling, highly impactful way.