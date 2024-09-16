At tonight's Emmy Awards, FX's Shōgun claimed the prestigious title of Best Drama Series, beating out a highly competitive lineup of acclaimed shows. Adapted from James Clavell’s epic novel set in feudal Japan, Shogun triumphed over a range of formidable contenders, cementing its place as one of the most celebrated dramas on television this year. Shōgun’s victory is a testament to its ability to weave together rich historical details with gripping character-driven drama. The series, set against the backdrop of 17th-century Japan, follows the rise of a British sailor navigating complex political and cultural landscapes after being shipwrecked. Its win tonight highlights not only its stunning production but also its cultural resonance and the lasting impact of Clavell’s source material.

For FX, Shōgun's Emmy win adds to the network's growing reputation for delivering top-tier original programming, and for the show's creators, it serves as a crowning achievement for a production that has captivated audiences with its epic storytelling and powerful performances.

What Else Was Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series?

Among the series that Shogun bested was Netflix’s The Crown, a perennial Emmy favorite that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the tumultuous events surrounding the British royal family. The Crown has been a dominant force at the Emmys in recent years. Another strong competitor was Fallout, the Prime Video series based on the popular video game franchise. With its dystopian world-building and post-apocalyptic storytelling, Fallout drew in audiences with a darker tone with a nasty streak in its humor too. Also vying for the title was HBO’s The Gilded Age, which takes a deep dive into the excesses and social politics of 19th-century New York’s elite. With its lavish sets and intricate period detail, The Gilded Age has won over many fans of costume drama, just like its spiritual successor, Downton Abbey.

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, a tense drama delving into the behind-the-scenes chaos of a fictional morning news program, was another major contender. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show has consistently garnered attention for its exploration of power dynamics in the media industry, yet it too fell short of snatching the top prize. Prime Video's Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot also competed in the category, adding an action-packed flavor to the nominees. While the series, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, was well-received for its thrilling set pieces and charming leads, it didn’t manage to outshine the dramatic heft of Shōgun.

Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, a spy drama featuring Gary Oldman in one of his most lauded roles, was another series in the running. The show's gritty portrayal of MI5 rejects and its compelling narrative made it a serious contender, though it couldn’t match Shogun's sweeping historical scope. Rounding off the list of nominees was Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, a science fiction epic based on the award-winning novel by Liu Cixin. With its ambitious storyline and stunning visual effects, 3 Body Problem added a futuristic touch to the category.

Stay tuned at Collider for more Emmys news and stream Shōgun on Hulu.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Release Date February 27, 2024 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Expand

Watch on Hulu