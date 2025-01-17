Despite us only being five years into the 2020s, it's safe to say that the standards and expectations of television have reached an all-time high. From the new comforting comedies to the inventive fantasy thrills, segmented storytelling has never been better – especially within the genre of drama. Sure, this might not be the decade of Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones, but it's impressive to see how, in just a few years, these dramas have dominated the cultural sphere.

But let's make it clear, we're talking about the ones that started in the 2020s. So, apologies for not including Succession. Instead, let's take the time to reminisce on the gripping chaos of shows like The White Lotus or Squid Game. Because who says the golden age of television isn't now?

10 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott

Image via Netflix

Orphaned at nine years old, a shy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) finds a new purpose after she is introduced to the game of chess. Quickly demonstrating prestigious talent, Beth begins to compete at numerous high-level competitions. But alongside her successes, come ever-increasing expectations. After all, being a child prodigy can often lead to some challenging personal demons.

Who would've thought that a show about chess would become such a global phenomenon? Well, from the series' stunning 1960s aesthetics, its thrilling cinematography, and its human-centric storytelling – The Queen's Gambit is undoubtedly compelling. Of course, much of its acclaim can be attributed to Taylor-Joy who delivers a performance that brilliantly showcases a journey towards resilience and empowerment. With Beth often battling between her passions and addictions, it's witnessing her evolution that leaves audiences gripped to their seats.

9 'I May Destroy You' (2020)

Created by Michaela Coel

Image via BBC

After meeting up with friends for a fun night out, Arabella (Coel) – a young and well-beloved writer – suddenly awakens only to not remember the events that transpired. However, upon discovering that she was not only drugged, but also taken advantage of, Arabella's life is irreversibly changed, forcing her to reassess every aspect of her life.

Raw, honest, and incredibly thought-provoking, I May Destroy You's genius derives from its ability to confront audiences with the darker truths of life. Skillfully written and performed by Coel, this show is unafraid to juggle dark humor with moments of sheer discomfort, allowing the exploration of consent and trauma to feel more grounded in reality. More importantly, this drama takes its time with meaningful dialogue, enabling viewers to truly immerse themselves in their own thoughts and emotions. It's fantastic that the show earned the accolades that it did. It's just a shame that a potential continuation is no longer going forward.

I May Destroy You Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 7, 2020 Creator(s) Michaela Coel Cast Michaela Coel , Weruche Opia , Paapa Essiedu , Stephen Wight , Marouane Zotti , Harriet Webb , Aml Ameen , Adam James Seasons 1 Main Genre Drama

8 'Arcane' (2021–2024)

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee

Image via Netflix

Set in the League of Legend's universe, amidst the escalating unrest between the rich utopian city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun, two sisters, Vi (Hailee Steinfield)and Jinx (Ella Purnell), find themselves on opposing sides in the battle for power and resources.

Video game adaptations often get a bad rep, but Arcane is one of the few that defies its poorly received predecessors. From its stunning animations, rich character arcs, and faithful storytelling, this steam-punk fantasy is a drama that's practically perfect in every way. The only downside is that it concluded its story in two short seasons. Selfishly, we want more. However, it's hard to deny how this was a program that truly used every second to the best of its ability. In a world where shows are lasting a lot longer than they should, this is strangely refreshing.

7 'The Penguin' (2024)

Created by Lauren LeFranc

Image via HBO

Following the events of The Batman, Oz Cobb (Colin Farrel) embarks on his quest for power as he seeks to control Gotham City. Unfortunately for him, the only thing standing in his way is his own recklessness as he impulsively kills a prominent figure in the city's criminal underbelly.

Are comic book adaptations finally hitting their stride again? Well, if The Penguin is anything to go by, then the answer is a definitive, yes. Elevating the standard crime genre, this drama commits to its character-driven storytelling by providing an intimate portrayal of ambition, corruption, and survival. Led masterfully by Farrel's nuanced performance, not even the heavy prosthetics can mask his brilliant exploration of villainy. Top that off with some brutal action sequences and more iconic performances from the supporting cast, and you've got one of the best dramas of the 2020s.

6 'Slow Horses' (2022–)

Created by Will Smith

A dysfunctional team of disgraced intelligence agents, led by the notorious Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), spend their days working out of Slough House, the dumping department of MI5. Often partaking in dull routine tasks, everything suddenly changes as they become embroiled in high-stake cases that threaten Britain.

Everyone loves a good crime/espionage show (especially when it's a British one) and yet, Slow Horses seems to have that je nais se quois. Perhaps it's because it already has a strong foundation with it being based on the critically acclaimed books. Or maybe it's because of the classic ragtag group of misfits. Either way, what can be agreed upon is how this show shines with its gritty and grounded portrayal of the spy life. Indeed, all the glamour is traded in for the chaos of bureaucratic dysfunction. Plus, with legends like Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas at the helm, quality is practically sewn into the show's DNA.